"Deeply troubling": Trump-backed GOP conspiracists just moved closer to control of Arizona elections
Republican election conspiracists endorsed by former President Donald Trump appear likely to sweep the Arizona Republican primaries, putting them closer to positions that would allow them to oversee the state's elections. Former news anchor Kari Lake, who was endorsed by Trump after saying it was "disqualifying" for Republicans to reject...
The GOP-Held Senate Seats Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Recent polling and forecasts show Democrats are favored to maintain control of the Senate, and possibly expand their majority, in the November 8 election.
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
Washington Examiner
'Sold out West Virginia': Trump blasts Manchin for secret Schumer deal at WI rally
Former President Donald Trump condemned Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) over his "political antics" that led to a surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) at a rally in Wisconsin on Friday evening. The 45th president's comments are his most pointed to date about Manchin...
Democrats' Chances of Beating Trump-Backed Candidates in Arizona: Polls
Republicans Kari Lake and Blake Masters have embraced Trump's 2020 election claims, but recent polling suggests that strategy isn't paying off.
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
Josh Brecheen wins GOP runoff to replace Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin
Former state Sen. Josh Brecheen defeated Oklahoma state Rep. Avery Frix in the GOP runoff election to replace Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who vacated the seat to pursue a seat in the Senate.
GOP Chair Pleads For Money For Stumbling Senate Races As Trump Sits On Millions
In an urgent conference call this week with major donors, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel pleaded for more funds to prop up struggling GOP Senate candidates, Politico reported — even as Donald Trump sits on $120 million in contributions. “We absolutely have better candidates and a better message,”...
Colorado Republican Sen. Kevin Priola becomes Democrat over GOP's support for Trump, Jan. 6 attack
A Republican Colorado lawmaker says he's switching over to the Democratic Party as a direct result of the GOP's refusal to condemn former President Donald Trump or the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
Oklahoma Executes Inmate After Parole Board Recommends Clemency
James Coddington was pronounced dead Thursday after he was executed by lethal injection at 10:16 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, despite a recommendation by the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that he be spared. Coddington received the death sentence after he was convicted for the brutal murder of his coworker, 73-year-old Albert Hale, in 1997. At 24-years-old and in a cocaine-induced rage, Coddington beat Hale with a hammer after the man refused to give him money for more drugs. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected a petition for clemency for Coddington on Wednesday and declined to commute his sentence, solidifying his trip to the chamber. At Coddington’s early August parole hearing, the killer showed remorse for murdering Hale, but his son, Mitch Hale, who attended the execution, didn’t believe it. “He proved today it wasn’t genuine. He never apologized,” Hale said of the man’s last words in an interview with the AP. “He didn’t bring up my dad.” Coddington is the fifth inmate Oklahoma has executed since reinstating the policy last year. In July, the state said it plans to execute an inmate every four weeks through 2024, starting Aug. 25, according to Oklahoma Watch.Read it at Associated Press
A look at today’s races in Florida, New York, and Oklahoma
Welcome to the Tuesday, August 23, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Minnesota Senate President Pro Tempore David Tomassoni dies. Previewing Massachusetts’ Democratic primary for secretary of the commonwealth. A look at the Aug. 23 primaries and runoffs. Voters in three...
Beasley leads Budd in fundraising, trails in poll for U.S. Senate race in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Democrat Cheri Beasley raised almost double the amount of campaign contributions than Republican opponent Ted Budd in the race for North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat, according to Federal Election Commission reports. A poll released by the Trafalgar Group in July showed Budd with 48%...
Kelly’s Kansas GOP emissaries laud her bipartisanship, question Schmidt’s loyalty to Trump
Trio of former Kansas Republican legislatorss affirm endorsement of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's campaign for reelection against GOP nominee Derek Schmidt. The post Kelly’s Kansas GOP emissaries laud her bipartisanship, question Schmidt’s loyalty to Trump appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
thecentersquare.com
Priola flips parties from Republican to Democrat
(The Center Square) – State Sen. Kevin Priola is flipping his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat, the lawmaker announced on Monday. Priola, who represents Senate District 25 in Adams County, cited the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and 2020 election conspiracies as reasons for switching parties in a letter announcing his decision.
‘These people don’t care’: U.S. Senate GOP stalls bill for veterans exposed to burn pit
WASHINGTON — Veterans and their advocates gathered outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday for what was supposed to be a celebration, one day after a crucial Senate vote on bipartisan legislation that would expand health care and benefits to 3.5 million veterans exposed to burn pits during their deployments. The gathering instead became a forum […] The post ‘These people don’t care’: U.S. Senate GOP stalls bill for veterans exposed to burn pit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Justice Department releases affidavit behind Mar-a-Lago search in Trump inquiry
A key document that led to the search of former President Donald Trump’s home has been released following an order from a federal judge in Florida.
NBC News
Midterm elections roundup: Primary results in Florida, New York and Oklahoma
The dust is still settling on primaries in New York, Florida and Oklahoma, but it’s clear Tuesday was a pivotal night on the election calendar. Here’s a look at the results in the major races, per the latest vote counts from NBC’s Decision Desk:. Florida governor: Democratic...
