Convoy of Hope rolls through Polson
A convoy of trucks rolled into Polson filled with food, water, cleaning supplies and more. Several community groups and organizations added clothes, shoes, school supplies, books, bicycle helmets, backpacks, infant car seats and a sundry of additional items. Booths offering the items and free services lined 3rd Avenue on both sides of Main Street. It was the community coming together to help and to give hope to other community members less fortunate than they in this Fourth Annual Day of Hope event. The Convoy Of Hope is a disaster relief arm of the Assemblies of God Fellowship and their mission is...
Bear activity on the rise in Flathead County's urban settings
With fall quickly approaching, bears are starting to make their way down from the mountains into more urban settings in Northwest Montana as they look for food sources before hibernation.
Developer Withdraws River Highlands Application
The application for the controversial River Highlands development has been withdrawn by the developer, and the Columbia Falls City Council will no longer hold a hearing on the topic at its Aug. 29 meeting. Columbia Falls Planner Eric Mulcahy received an email from lead developer James Barnett shortly after 6:30...
Flathead Electric Cooperative restores power
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Electric Cooperative announced that it has restored power to over 17,000 people who experienced a large power outage this morning. Flathead Electric Cooperative says its power provider believes a lightning strike caused the power outage. Flathead Electric released the following in a Twitter post:. To...
Dangerous fire stretch in Flathead County
Lighting can cause holdover fires that sometimes don’t pop up for a full week after the strike hits ground.
Presumptive case of monkeypox reported in Lake County
The Lake County Health Department and CSKT Tribal Health Department on Wednesday confirmed a single probable case of monkeypox virus infection in a Lake County adult. According to the health department, initial testing was completed Wednesday at Montana State Public Health Laboratory and confirmatory testing will occur next with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. County and CSKT health officials said they are working together to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patient while they were infectious. Both agencies are working together performing contact tracing and will communicate with individuals identified as a close contact. The patient...
Crews knock down fire at Lake County landfill in Polson
The Polson Rural Fire Department responded to the landfill on Kerr Dam Road shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Whitefish Council Approves Permit for Dispensary on Baker Avenue
The Whitefish City Council on Aug. 15 voted by a three-to-one margin to approve a conditional use permit for a dispensary on Baker Avenue. OBR Management’s plans for a marijuana dispensary at the 333 Baker Ave. location met with some opposition from area residents as well as Whitefish Credit Union, which owns property, including a bank to the northwest, and an ATM across the street. Two nearby churches also voiced opposition to the dispensary. Voting in favor of the permit were councilors Ben Davis, Andy Feury and Frank Sweeney.
Kalispell Woman Charged with Theft for Fake Cancer Scheme Enters Plea Deal
A Kalispell woman who solicited at least $60,000 in fraudulent contributions under the pretense that she was dying of cancer entered a plea deal last week to a felony charge of theft. Amy Elizabeth Glanville, 47, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 in Flathead County District Court before Judge Heidi Ulbricht, vacating...
Market Trends: Flathead County Median Home Sales
Looking at single-family residence sales by month sold (original list price between $250,000 and $899,999), over the past seven years, let’s chart as clustered columns the quantities sold, as same-colored lines the median days from listing to contract, and as same-colored dashed lines the median percentage of sold price to original list price.
Man Arrested Following Altercation Involving a Pipe and Firearm
A man was arrested Wednesday night on an assault with a weapon charge after he allegedly fired shots during an argument in Evergreen, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office press release. John Charles Jellison, 60, was arrested following the incident late on Aug. 24 and was booked in...
Kalispell man arrested after shots fired during argument
Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home on Jellison Road for a reported disturbance with shots being fired at approximately 11:45 p.m.
