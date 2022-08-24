ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

You can buy Michael Jordan’s sneakers from UNC’s national title season in 1981-82. Here’s how

By Joedy McCreary
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5vel_0hSi6Dkq00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now here’s a rare find — a pair of Michael Jordan’s basketball shoes that aren’t Nikes.

The Converse sneakers Jordan wore during his national championship freshman season at North Carolina in 1981-82 are being auctioned off by Heritage Auctions .

The bid was up to $45,000 as of noon Tuesday.

The shoes were consigned by Chuck Duckett, the 1982 team manager who Heritage says will donate half of the proceeds to the Tar Heels’ basketball program.

According to the listing, Jordan is aware of the auction and autographed both shoes in June.

Jordan debuted the Air Jordan line of Nike sneakers in 1984 after he turned pro following his junior season and was drafted by the Chicago Bulls.

Michael Jordan
