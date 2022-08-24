Read full article on original website
racer.com
Verstappen and Leclerc among six taking grid penalties in Belgium
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are among six drivers to get large grid penalties at the Belgian Grand Prix for power unit and gearbox components. On the return from the mid-season break, multiple teams have opted to take grid drops at Spa-Francorchamps as it is a track where you can traditionally overtake. The top two in the championship will both start at the back of the grid as a result of picking up more than 20 positions of penalties, with Verstappen taking a new internal combustion engine (ICE), turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K.
racer.com
Verstappen shows strong pace in second Belgian GP practice
Max Verstappen set an imposing benchmark in second practice at the Belgian Grand Prix despite tricky slippery conditions. The cool track, which had been sprinkled intermittently with rain throughout the day and endured another shower in the final 10 minutes, offered grip at a premium, but the Dutchman mastered the slick circuit to set a best time of 1m45.507s with his Red Bull. The only blot in his copybook was the stewards noting him for a potential practice start infringement when the cars lined up on the grid after the checkered flag, which at worst would likely lead to a reprimand.
SkySports
Belgian GP: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc set for back of the grid starts after engine penalties
Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are both set to start the Belgian Grand Prix well down the grid after being hit with significant engine penalties for the first race after the summer break. Verstappen and Leclerc have both taken multiple new components on their Power Units,...
hypebeast.com
Daniel Ricciardo Announces Early Exit From McLaren Formula 1 Team After 2022 Season
After a long summer break for Formula 1 filled with grid rumors and insider reports, it’s now been finally confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo will indeed be leaving McLaren after the conclusion of the 2022 season. Rumors of his departure have long been circulating within the paddocks due to his mixed performance over the two years since he joined the Woking-based team, but the official announcement was made yesterday from both the team and Ricciardo himself.
When is the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa?
The Formula One season returns after the summer break this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit with Max Verstappen 80 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings.The 2021 world champion has won eight of the opening 13 races this season, the latest coming at the Hungarian Grand Prix a month ago after a dominant performance as the Belgian-Dutch stormed through the field from P10. Lewis Hamilton finished second - his fifth podium in a row - while pole sitter George Russell had to settle for third as he was outdone on strategy...
BBC
Belgian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel questions F1 boss Stefano Domenicali for comments
Sebastian Vettel says Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali used a "very unlucky choice of words" when he said it was "very unlikely" a woman will be on the grid within five years. Italian Domenicali used the phrase "realistically speaking, unless there is something like a meteorite," when discussing the issue.
F1 practice LIVE: Max Verstappen fastest in FP2 at Belgium GP with Norris third and Hamilton sixth
The Formula One season returns after the summer break this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit with Max Verstappen 80 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings.The 2021 world champion has won eight of the opening 13 races this season, the latest coming at the Hungarian Grand Prix a month ago after a dominant performance as the Belgian-Dutch stormed through the field from P10. Lewis Hamilton finished second - his fifth podium in a row - while pole sitter George Russell had to settle for third.F1’s return in Belgium will take place...
Carlos Sainz leads Ferrari one-two in Belgian Grand Prix first practice as F1 returns
Carlos Sainz finished ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc as Ferrari dominated opening practice for the Belgian Grand Prix.Under grey skies at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, Sainz finished 0.069 seconds clear of Leclerc, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen third, two tenths slower.Both Leclerc and championship leader Verstappen will be relegated to the back of the grid for Sunday’s race after exceeding their number of allocated engine parts. Their grid penalties could aid Mercedes’ bid to win their first race of a steadily improving campaign.Lewis Hamilton’s team began the year off the pace, but have started to reduce the deficit to the...
racer.com
Sainz tops Belgian GP practice 1
Carlos Sainz bested Charles Leclerc to the top spot in a damp first practice session at the Belgian Grand Prix, that was overshadowed by six drivers being confirmed as having back-of-grid starts for Sunday. Just 0.069s split the Ferrari teammates, with title leader Max Verstappen 0.2s adrift in third for...
F1 practice live stream: How to watch Belgian Grand Prix today
The Formula One season returns after the summer break this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit with Max Verstappen 80 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings.The 2021 world champion has won eight of the opening 13 races this season, the latest coming at the Hungarian Grand Prix a month ago after a dominant performance as the Belgian-Dutch stormed through the field from P10. Lewis Hamilton finished second - his fifth podium in a row - while pole sitter George Russell had to settle for third as he was outdone on strategy...
SkySports
Daniel Ricciardo open to Alpine return in 2023 and F1 sabbatical after McLaren snub
Ricciardo is suddenly a high-profile free agent on the driver market after Wednesday's announcement McLaren will be terminating his three-year contract a year early after persistent struggles in the car. There are currently five other seats available on the 2023 grid although all of which are in the midfield, with...
