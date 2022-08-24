ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

WacoTrib.com

Hawaii food distributor settles racism lawsuit for $90K

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii food distribution company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Black employee was subjected to racial slurs and racist references to slavery, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. According to the lawsuit, a supervisor at Suisan Company’s Hilo...
HAWAII STATE
WacoTrib.com

Man ordered to pay restitution in WVa romance fraud scheme

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A man who admitted to his role in a romance fraud scheme in West Virginia has been ordered to pay more than $156,000 in restitution. Banabas Ganidekam, 25, of Ghana, also was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Huntington to three years of probation for his March guilty plea to wire fraud.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WacoTrib.com

US seeks to invalidate Idaho water rights forfeiture laws

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials are seeking to invalidate Idaho laws passed over the last five years that create a path through the Idaho Department of Water Resources for ranchers to take control of federal public land instream water rights with a state-approved forfeiture procedure. The Idaho Legislature...
IDAHO STATE
WacoTrib.com

Montana Jewish Project buys Helena temple built in 1891

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Jewish community in Montana’s state capital has reached its goal of buying a synagogue built in Helena 130 years ago to use as a community and cultural center for Jews in the state, the Montana Jewish Project announced Thursday. The nonprofit group closed...
HELENA, MT
WacoTrib.com

Police: California man shoots, kills burglar in gun battle

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man killed a burglar after he was shot in the leg during a gun battle early Wednesday when at least two people tried to break into his apartment in Southern California, police said. The resident called 911 shortly after 1:30 a.m. to report the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
WacoTrib.com

2 teens arrested in drive-by killing of Indiana woman, 28

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two teenage boys have been arrested in a June drive-by shooting that sent bullets flying into a northern Indiana home, killing a woman who was one of several people inside. St. Joseph County prosecutors announced Tuesday that Braxton Bird, 17, of South Bend had...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WacoTrib.com

Jackley readies to take AG's office, looking for top deputy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley will spend this campaign season searching for the next director of the Division of Criminal Investigation to join him in the attorney general's office after no other candidate has emerged to challenge his bid to take his old job back.
POLITICS
WacoTrib.com

California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. The move by the California Air Resources Board to have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Florida to begin temporary toll rebate program for commuters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will begin a six-month highway toll rebate program aimed at commuters, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. People who use a transponder to pay tolls on Florida's turnpike system 40 times a month will receive a 20% rebate added to their account and drivers who use transponders 80 times a month will receive a 25% rebate, DeSantis said. The rebates will begin in September.
FLORIDA STATE
WacoTrib.com

New GOP lawmaker sworn in to fill seat left by gov adviser

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An entrepreneur who has worked in manufacturing, energy and banking has been sworn into the West Virginia Legislature to take over the seat of a delegate who left to become one of the governor's advisers. Republican Andrew Anderson of Charleston became the newest member of...
CHARLESTON, WV
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. August 24, 2022. Editorial: The State Fair: Don’t miss it. Don’t even be late. It aims to bring us back together as only it can. But take care out there. When Minnesotans talk about their feelings toward the State Fair, one gets the idea that...
MINNESOTA STATE
WacoTrib.com

NC schools agency highlights literacy gains in early grades

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Early-grade students in North Carolina’s public schools made marked improvements in reading and literacy skills during the last school year, outpacing students in other states evaluated with similar testing, the Department of Public Instruction said Thursday. The gains came during the first full school...
EDUCATION
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Bowling Green Daily News. August 19, 2022. When it comes to child well- being in Kentucky, we’ve still got much work to do. Yes, child well-being here has improved somewhat in the past decade thanks to efforts made in Frankfort and across the state, but we certainly hope no one is fully satisfied with the small steps that have been made.
KENTUCKY STATE
WacoTrib.com

Record numbers of piping plovers recorded on Maine beaches

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — A threatened shorebird is being seen in record numbers on Maine beaches this summer. There were 140 nesting pairs of piping plovers and 252 chicks were raised to the point of being able to fly, both records, said Laura Zitske, a wildlife biologist at Maine Audubon.
MAINE STATE
WacoTrib.com

West Virginia Turnpike reopens after crash, chemical spill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Turnpike reopened Thursday evening after a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled a chemical, forcing all lanes to be closed for most of the day just north of Pax, the state Transportation Department said. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just after midnight...
ACCIDENTS
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: New York

New York Post. August 24, 2022. Editorial: Stop telling critics to leave NY, Gov. Hochul — Dems have driven out too many already!. “Jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong,” Gov. Kathy Hochul hectored her opponent Lee Zeldin and other GOPers Monday night — implying her critics “are not New Yorkers.”
POLITICS
WacoTrib.com

Mississippi mom: Private-school grants hurt public education

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mother testified Tuesday that her child's public school is harmed by the state putting $10 million of federal pandemic relief money into infrastructure grants for private schools. Tanya Marsaw of Crystal Springs is a member of Parents For Public Schools. The nonprofit group...
JACKSON, MS
WacoTrib.com

Pecos River rises as New Mexico towns prepare for flooding

LAKE ARTHUR, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in eastern New Mexico on Wednesday warned residents of continued flooding along the Pecos River. Storm runoff has led to historic flows, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for the area near Lake Arthur. State emergency managers were monitoring...
LAKE ARTHUR, NM
WacoTrib.com

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 1

No. 3 Lorena (14-2 last year) at No. 2 China Spring (16-0) Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, @LookLivestreams on Twitter; @looklivestream on Instagram, NFHS Network. Breakdown: China Spring vs. Lorena has been a familiar matchup for some time now even though the two programs have not been in the same district for a while. But why not start the season off with a bang? Why not test state champion against state champion?
CHINA SPRING, TX

