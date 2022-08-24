Department of Human Services Director agrees with recent audit report criticizing response times to children in danger

Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
Man accused of murdering ex-wife was a lawyer for N.D. Atty General, Insurance Dept
BISMARCK (KFGO) – The man who was charged Thursday in the beating death of his ex-wife previously worked for the state of North Dakota as an attorney from 2018-2020. 31-year old Anders Odegaard of Warren, Minn. is being held in the Marshall County Jail. He is charged with second-degree murder of Carissa Odegaard at his home on Wednesday. The Odegaards were parents of five children, ages 3-9, all of whom reportedly witnessed the attack. Carissa Odegaard was air-lifted to a Fargo hospital where she died of her injuries.
Behavioral Therapy has become a need in North Dakota
When the individual comes in, they already have a plan set for them that the BCBA's have gone through with the patient and their parents, if the patients are children.
Deletegate: “people of ND are owed an explanation”
The overrun occurred in 2020 under the late AG Wayne Stenehjem, and it was not discovered until the current AG Drew Wrigley took office.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Burgum’s plan to slash income taxes. Groundbreaking for Casselton plant. NDSU President condemns student comments.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: Governor Burgum unveils a plan to slash state income taxes. Groundbreaking today for a new $400 million dollar soybean processing plant near Casselton. NDSU's new President is condemning comments reportedly made by students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota program working to help families prepare for school year
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Department of Human Services' Behavioral Health Division is working with parents and caregivers to prepare for the school year. 'Parents Lead' offers support as children transition back to school. Professionals work directly with children, parents and families to provide information about recognizing the signs and symptoms of a behavioral health concern.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Tuttle making Independent bid for North Dakota Secretary of State
(Bismarck, ND) -- Past statewide candidate Charles Tuttle is making an independent bid for North Dakota Secretary of State. Tuttle said Wednesday that he had submitted just over the one-thousand signatures needed to make the November ballot. If the signatures are certified, Tuttle will face Republican Michael Howe and Democrat...
Should North Dakota Switch To A 4-Day School Week?
Yay or Nay - Four Day School Week In North Dakota?
North Dakota: Owner Of Glasser Images Files For Bankruptcy
The business owner filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy; documents show millions of dollars is owed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfgo.com
USDA RD Invests $578,000 in Critical Infrastructure in North Dakota
U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Erin Oban today announced RD is investing nearly $600,000 in critical infrastructure to combat climate change across rural North Dakota. “USDA Rural Development’s programs help hard-working families, small business owners, and individuals on fixed incomes save money by becoming more energy efficient,”...
kxnet.com
Washington man arrested for sending explicit images to a North Dakota minor
DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — An arrest has been made on a Washington state man Tuesday evening for allegedly sending explicit images to a 12-year-old Dickinson girl. Dickinson Police detectives began investigating a 19-year-old man on August 17 after a caller reported the man sending suspicious text messages to the girl.
Pilot shortage hits North Dakota hard
Recently, Overland, along with many other flight schools, have noticed a huge uptick in people seeking a career in aviation, including here in North Dakota.
KFYR-TV
Who qualifies for Biden’s student loan forgiveness? Not Bank of North Dakota borrowers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive $10,000 of federal student loans will benefit nearly 43 million Americans. But how do you know if that includes you?. About 45,000 borrowers statewide have student loans through the Bank of North Dakota. But the Bank of North Dakota...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Burgum, State Leaders announce flat tax proposal
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakotans are getting some good news from state officials on a normally sore subject, taxes. Governor Doug Burgum, State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, House Tax Committee chairman Representative Craig Headland and fellow legislators Wednesday announced a landmark tax relief plan that would replace the state’s individual income tax rates with a single, lower flat tax, saving North Dakota taxpayers an estimated $250 million annually and eliminating the individual income tax burden altogether for nearly 60 percent of the state’s taxpayers.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Governor Burgum touts economic impact at groundbreaking for new soybean processing plant near Casselton
(Casselton, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum was among the elected officials and community leaders who turned out near Casselton Wednesday for groundbreaking for the new soybean processing plant. "North Dakota Soybean Processors are pursuing a state-of-the-art crushing plant in one of the most productive areas in the world and it's...
A Montana Family’s Battle: “We Can Only Do So Much for Grant”
If you caught our friend Michael Foth's story earlier in the week, he had a great report about an upcoming cattle sale in Billings where ranchers from all across the state are coming together for a good cause. The "Calves to Cure DMD All Class Cattle Sale" is coming up...
KRMG
Minnesota school district approves use of smudging
Minnesota school district approves use of smudging Students and staff will be allowed to use tobacco, sage, sweetgrass, and cedar to conduct individual or group smudging. (NCD)
KFYR-TV
A look at how Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan affects North Dakotans
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden made a controversial move Wednesday ahead of the midterm elections that affects millions of people. Biden announced Wednesday he would forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for people who earn less than $125,000 per year, and $20,000 for people who took out Pell Grants. North Dakotans have mixed feelings about it.
Minnesota’s Walz hits rival Jensen for Holocaust remarks
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz criticized Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Thursday for repeated comments that equated masking rules and other restrictions the governor imposed early in the COVID-19 pandemic with the rise of authoritarianism in Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. Walz said such casual...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota ranks in top ten for states with highest student loan debt
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota ranks near the top of the list when it comes to states in which college students owe the most money. Personal Finance website WalletHub has released it's 2022 most student debt-ridden states, and North Dakota comes in at number ten. The study was based across...
Have You Tried North Dakota’s Favorite Chip & Dip Combo?
I have to be honest, not only haven't I tried it, but I've never heard of it.
Comments / 0