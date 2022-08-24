ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Department of Human Services Director agrees with recent audit report criticizing response times to children in danger

By Ty Schonert
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Man accused of murdering ex-wife was a lawyer for N.D. Atty General, Insurance Dept

BISMARCK (KFGO) – The man who was charged Thursday in the beating death of his ex-wife previously worked for the state of North Dakota as an attorney from 2018-2020. 31-year old Anders Odegaard of Warren, Minn. is being held in the Marshall County Jail. He is charged with second-degree murder of Carissa Odegaard at his home on Wednesday. The Odegaards were parents of five children, ages 3-9, all of whom reportedly witnessed the attack. Carissa Odegaard was air-lifted to a Fargo hospital where she died of her injuries.
WARREN, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Burgum’s plan to slash income taxes. Groundbreaking for Casselton plant. NDSU President condemns student comments.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: Governor Burgum unveils a plan to slash state income taxes. Groundbreaking today for a new $400 million dollar soybean processing plant near Casselton. NDSU's new President is condemning comments reportedly made by students.
CASSELTON, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Response Time#Dhs
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota program working to help families prepare for school year

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Department of Human Services' Behavioral Health Division is working with parents and caregivers to prepare for the school year. 'Parents Lead' offers support as children transition back to school. Professionals work directly with children, parents and families to provide information about recognizing the signs and symptoms of a behavioral health concern.
EDUCATION
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Tuttle making Independent bid for North Dakota Secretary of State

(Bismarck, ND) -- Past statewide candidate Charles Tuttle is making an independent bid for North Dakota Secretary of State. Tuttle said Wednesday that he had submitted just over the one-thousand signatures needed to make the November ballot. If the signatures are certified, Tuttle will face Republican Michael Howe and Democrat...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
kfgo.com

USDA RD Invests $578,000 in Critical Infrastructure in North Dakota

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Erin Oban today announced RD is investing nearly $600,000 in critical infrastructure to combat climate change across rural North Dakota. “USDA Rural Development’s programs help hard-working families, small business owners, and individuals on fixed incomes save money by becoming more energy efficient,”...
ELLENDALE, ND
kxnet.com

Washington man arrested for sending explicit images to a North Dakota minor

DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — An arrest has been made on a Washington state man Tuesday evening for allegedly sending explicit images to a 12-year-old Dickinson girl. Dickinson Police detectives began investigating a 19-year-old man on August 17 after a caller reported the man sending suspicious text messages to the girl.
DICKINSON, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Burgum, State Leaders announce flat tax proposal

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakotans are getting some good news from state officials on a normally sore subject, taxes. Governor Doug Burgum, State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, House Tax Committee chairman Representative Craig Headland and fellow legislators Wednesday announced a landmark tax relief plan that would replace the state’s individual income tax rates with a single, lower flat tax, saving North Dakota taxpayers an estimated $250 million annually and eliminating the individual income tax burden altogether for nearly 60 percent of the state’s taxpayers.
INCOME TAX
KFYR-TV

A look at how Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan affects North Dakotans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden made a controversial move Wednesday ahead of the midterm elections that affects millions of people. Biden announced Wednesday he would forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for people who earn less than $125,000 per year, and $20,000 for people who took out Pell Grants. North Dakotans have mixed feelings about it.
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy