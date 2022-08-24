ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Glendale sees rent fall for one-bedroom apartments

Parents, students describe scene after Queen Creek 4th-grader brings gun to school. Some parents say the sense of urgency about the situation wasn’t relayed to them. 911 call, new video released of man who kidnapped his girlfriend in Glendale. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police released a 911 call...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Child brings gun to charter school in Queen Creek

Parents, students describe scene after Queen Creek 4th-grader brings gun to school. Some parents say the sense of urgency about the situation wasn’t relayed to them. 911 call, new video released of man who kidnapped his girlfriend in Glendale. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police released a 911 call...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
KTAR.com

4th grader found with gun at metro Phoenix charter school

PHOENIX — A fourth-grader was found with a gun Thursday at a metro Phoenix charter school, authorities said. Staff at Legacy Traditional School’s Queen Creek campus isolated the child at about 8:20 a.m., according to the Queen Creek Police Department. Officers responded to the school near Ironwood Drive...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
12 News

Valley sisters still missing one month later

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Goodyear Police Department are still trying to locate two teenage sisters who were reported missing last month. Priscilla and Jaqueline Suarez, ages 16 and 13, were last seen at a residence near Yuma Road and Sarival Avenue on July 29 at 5:45 p.m. The sisters...
GOODYEAR, AZ
oucampus.org

7117 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 3003

This condo is a lovely light 1 bedroom 1 bath. Larger than most, 889 sf. Beautiful travertine stone flooring. Zebrawood type cabinets, closet upgrades, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, surround sound prewire and a beautiful camelback mountain view! 1 parking space. Location. 7117 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 3003, Scottsdale,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Az#Cbs
AZFamily

Glendale homeowner loses fight over unconnected sewer line

A Gilbert business owner thought he hired an architect, but instead, he took the $28,000 and disappeared. Breakdown of President Biden's loan forgiveness plan. The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man arrested in Flagstaff, accused of kidnapping Scottsdale infant

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police say a man who kidnapped an infant from Scottsdale and fled to Flagstaff was arrested. Flagstaff Police say they were notified by police in Scottsdale that 19-year-old Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano had kidnapped the baby and that the child was in danger. "Scottsdale P.D. advised that...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned

Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Police searching for suspect who attacked teen girl at Goodyear home

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked a 16-year-old girl in Goodyear last week. On Aug. 14, police say an unknown man went into a home near Interstate 10 and Sarival Avenue. Investigators say after going inside, he tackled the teen girl to the ground and attacked her with a kitchen knife. The girl had minor injuries, police say.
GOODYEAR, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K

The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST. |. Sherry wants another...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

House heavily damaged by fire in northeast Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters have extinguished a large fire that broke out at a northeast Phoenix home Thursday morning. Just before 7 a.m., someone called 911 about a fire in their neighbor’s backyard that was spreading to the house. When fire crews arrived at the home, on Sylvia Street near 56th Street and Cactus Road, the family had already made it out safely.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Peoria Hosts the Peoria Country Fest

Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant and the City of Peoria will host the Peoria Country Fest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, featuring live country music from four popular country artists and live bull riding. The event also includes food trucks, a beer garden, and mechanical bull riding. The Peoria Country...
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

Car crashes into Phoenix restaurant, multiple injuries reported

PHOENIX — A motorist crashed their car into a restaurant Wednesday near 32nd Street and McDowell Road, resulting in them getting transported to the hospital. The Phoenix Fire Department said the driver had to be extricated from their car after it crashed into Sushi Sonora, a restaurant south of the intersection. Another individual had to be taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the collision.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy