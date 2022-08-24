Read full article on original website
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMesa, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Award-Winning Taco Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Glendale sees rent fall for one-bedroom apartments
AZFamily
City Of Glendale says it has “proof” it connected sewer line to homeowner’s house
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Janet Melton may be disappointed, but with On Your Side’s help she says at least she has answers. “I completely thank you guys for everything you did,” Janet told On Your Side. “While it didn’t end up the way that we wanted, it was definitely worth the energy and effort that was put into it.”
AZFamily
Child brings gun to charter school in Queen Creek
AZFamily
Experts say slowing Phoenix housing market having a direct impact on rentals
AZFamily
Rescuers searching for injured hiker find 2nd person needing help on east Phoenix mountain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Fire technical rescue teams rescued two injured hikers on the Piestewa Peak trail Thursday morning. The Phoenix Fire Department first responded to a call of an injured man at the top of Piestewa Peak trail. While heading up the trail to find him, rescuers found a woman who also needed help.
KTAR.com
4th grader found with gun at metro Phoenix charter school
PHOENIX — A fourth-grader was found with a gun Thursday at a metro Phoenix charter school, authorities said. Staff at Legacy Traditional School’s Queen Creek campus isolated the child at about 8:20 a.m., according to the Queen Creek Police Department. Officers responded to the school near Ironwood Drive...
Valley sisters still missing one month later
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Goodyear Police Department are still trying to locate two teenage sisters who were reported missing last month. Priscilla and Jaqueline Suarez, ages 16 and 13, were last seen at a residence near Yuma Road and Sarival Avenue on July 29 at 5:45 p.m. The sisters...
oucampus.org
7117 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 3003
This condo is a lovely light 1 bedroom 1 bath. Larger than most, 889 sf. Beautiful travertine stone flooring. Zebrawood type cabinets, closet upgrades, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, surround sound prewire and a beautiful camelback mountain view! 1 parking space. Location. 7117 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 3003, Scottsdale,...
AZFamily
Glendale homeowner loses fight over unconnected sewer line
fox10phoenix.com
Man arrested in Flagstaff, accused of kidnapping Scottsdale infant
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police say a man who kidnapped an infant from Scottsdale and fled to Flagstaff was arrested. Flagstaff Police say they were notified by police in Scottsdale that 19-year-old Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano had kidnapped the baby and that the child was in danger. "Scottsdale P.D. advised that...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned
Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
AZFamily
Police searching for suspect who attacked teen girl at Goodyear home
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked a 16-year-old girl in Goodyear last week. On Aug. 14, police say an unknown man went into a home near Interstate 10 and Sarival Avenue. Investigators say after going inside, he tackled the teen girl to the ground and attacked her with a kitchen knife. The girl had minor injuries, police say.
AZFamily
What’s with those yellow caterpillars crawling throughout the Phoenix area?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some people think they’re cute. Some people think they’re creepy. But there’s no doubt that caterpillars are crawling across the Valley right now. They’ve been crossing roads, falling into pools — even hundreds at a time. “They’re not really having any...
AZFamily
'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K
AZFamily
House heavily damaged by fire in northeast Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters have extinguished a large fire that broke out at a northeast Phoenix home Thursday morning. Just before 7 a.m., someone called 911 about a fire in their neighbor’s backyard that was spreading to the house. When fire crews arrived at the home, on Sylvia Street near 56th Street and Cactus Road, the family had already made it out safely.
AZFamily
Report shows rent prices dropping in City of Glendale over past year
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cities across the Phoenix metro area have seen skyrocketing rent prices. According to data from Rent.com, the city of Phoenix has seen rent prices jump 31% from July 2021 to July 2022. The city of Mesa is up 13.8%. The city of Chandler is up 18%.
Recovery and rebuilding after Chandler gas explosion
The explosion on August 26, 2021, at Ray and Rural roads collapsed the roof at Platinum Printing and damaged several other businesses.
AZFamily
Arizona business owners say “fake architect” took their money and disappeared
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- From weightlifting to fast-paced cardio, Jeremy Jones says he loves transforming people’s bodies and minds. “From a fitness standpoint and just helping people in general, I always say we get to help people through the vehicle of fitness,” Jeremy told On Your Side inside his gym.
SignalsAZ
Peoria Hosts the Peoria Country Fest
Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant and the City of Peoria will host the Peoria Country Fest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, featuring live country music from four popular country artists and live bull riding. The event also includes food trucks, a beer garden, and mechanical bull riding. The Peoria Country...
Car crashes into Phoenix restaurant, multiple injuries reported
PHOENIX — A motorist crashed their car into a restaurant Wednesday near 32nd Street and McDowell Road, resulting in them getting transported to the hospital. The Phoenix Fire Department said the driver had to be extricated from their car after it crashed into Sushi Sonora, a restaurant south of the intersection. Another individual had to be taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the collision.
