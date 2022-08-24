Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
'Mass evacuations' lifted in Duncan, Arizona amid flooding
"Mass evacuations" were ordered on Aug. 22 for Duncan, which sits in Greenlee County and is only a few miles from New Mexico near the border. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
AZFamily
Duncan, Arizona has a long history of flooding, levee failures
DUNCAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The flooding that inundated the town of Duncan was made worse by the failure of a levee that was meant to protect the town of nearly 800 people. But over the years, the city in Greenlee County has had a long history of flooding and failures in its levee blocking off the Gila River.
gilavalleycentral.net
Safford and Pima among least equitable school districts in Arizona
With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub has released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Arizona. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Arizona based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
AZFamily
Duncan residents cleaning up after floodwaters damage homes
More than 4,600 SRP customers in Apache Junction are without power because of the weather. Duncan, Arizona has experienced three previous flooding, levee failures. In each of the three flooding situations, the levee on the Gila River did not hold, sending water into the town. Residents describe catastrophic flooding in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Massive flooding covers small town of Duncan in Eastern Arizona
Duncan residents say with more rain in the forecast this week, some are worried. But they say they'll continue to stick together and help their neighbors. Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Dozens of residents of...
Safford watches for Gila River flooding
While the town of Duncan struggles with terrible floods, Safford, downstream on the Gila River watched for trouble to flow its way.
AZFamily
Eastern Arizona town of Duncan cleaning up day after historic flooding
DUNCAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The small town of Duncan in Eastern Arizona, close to the New Mexico border, was hard hit by flooding Monday. It prompted evacuations and shelter-in-place orders. By Tuesday morning, much of the water had receded. Those living and working in the impacted areas were able to access the damage for the first time.
Mass evacuation ordered, emergency declared in eastern Arizona flooding
The Southwest's dangerous flooding Monday overwhelmed the Old West town of Duncan, Arizona, prompting "mass evacuation" and a local state of emergency. The Duncan Valley Rural Fire District declared the "mass evacuation of flood prone areas in Duncan" early Monday, listing more than a dozen streets in the 712-person town as subject to the order.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gilavalleycentral.net
Gila Valley law enforcement said training is ongoing for an active shooter situation
SAFFORD — Local law enforcement wants the public to be aware of two things: The departments have been trained and are ready to charge in without hesitation during an active shooter situation; and no matter how well trained and effective they are, the situation will be “controlled chaos.”
gilaherald.com
Gila River flooding closes Sanchez Road
SAFFORD – The Gila River rose to three-quarters of a foot from a major flood stage for the Safford area and forced the closure of Sanchez Road early Tuesday morning when water flowed over the roadway. According to Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies, the area will remain closed overnight...
gilaherald.com
Suspect in hammer assault at Safford High School undergoing competency tests
SAFFORD – During a remodel construction job at the Safford High School over the summer, one of the workers severely injured another with a hammer. The man arrested for the assault, Juan R. Garcia, 37, of Safford, was arraigned July 26 on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument. However, a Rule 11 Evaluation has also been filed, and the prosecution and court now await to see if Garcia is competent to stand trial, and if not, if he can be restored to competency to answer for his alleged crime.
thecentersquare.com
Do not pass school buses, Arizona and Graham County officials warn motorists
(The Center Square) – Arizona motorists are risking the safety of children and a $250 fine around 13,000 times every school year. State and local officials are reminding Arizonans to watch closely for school buses that are loading and unloading children now that school is back in session. Public...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Arizona City Left Under Inches Of Water After Serious Flooding
There is a "mass evacuation" underway.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
- Flooding cuts off Cliff, Gila
The Cliff and Gila area was effectively cut off from the world Monday evening, as U.S. 180 was closed in both directions at Greenwood Canyon Road just before 8:30 p.m., after flash flooding damaged a bridge and severed a key WNM Communications fiber optic cable. As of Monday night, the...
Highway 180 closed near Silver City due to flooding
SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – NMDOT has shut down a section of Highway 180 north of Silver City because of heavy flooding. Officials ask drivers to take an alternate route and never drive through flood waters. It is not known when the road will reopen.
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for August 16 – 22
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Aug. 16 – 22, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. August...
Comments / 0