Duncan, AZ

AZFamily

Duncan, Arizona has a long history of flooding, levee failures

DUNCAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The flooding that inundated the town of Duncan was made worse by the failure of a levee that was meant to protect the town of nearly 800 people. But over the years, the city in Greenlee County has had a long history of flooding and failures in its levee blocking off the Gila River.
DUNCAN, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Safford and Pima among least equitable school districts in Arizona

With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub has released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Arizona. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Arizona based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Duncan residents cleaning up after floodwaters damage homes

More than 4,600 SRP customers in Apache Junction are without power because of the weather. Duncan, Arizona has experienced three previous flooding, levee failures. In each of the three flooding situations, the levee on the Gila River did not hold, sending water into the town. Residents describe catastrophic flooding in...
DUNCAN, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Duncan, AZ
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Peoria, AZ
AZFamily

Massive flooding covers small town of Duncan in Eastern Arizona

Duncan residents say with more rain in the forecast this week, some are worried. But they say they'll continue to stick together and help their neighbors. Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Dozens of residents of...
DUNCAN, AZ
AZFamily

Eastern Arizona town of Duncan cleaning up day after historic flooding

DUNCAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The small town of Duncan in Eastern Arizona, close to the New Mexico border, was hard hit by flooding Monday. It prompted evacuations and shelter-in-place orders. By Tuesday morning, much of the water had receded. Those living and working in the impacted areas were able to access the damage for the first time.
DUNCAN, AZ
NBC News

Mass evacuation ordered, emergency declared in eastern Arizona flooding

The Southwest's dangerous flooding Monday overwhelmed the Old West town of Duncan, Arizona, prompting "mass evacuation" and a local state of emergency. The Duncan Valley Rural Fire District declared the "mass evacuation of flood prone areas in Duncan" early Monday, listing more than a dozen streets in the 712-person town as subject to the order.
DUNCAN, AZ
gilaherald.com

Gila River flooding closes Sanchez Road

SAFFORD – The Gila River rose to three-quarters of a foot from a major flood stage for the Safford area and forced the closure of Sanchez Road early Tuesday morning when water flowed over the roadway. According to Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies, the area will remain closed overnight...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
gilaherald.com

Suspect in hammer assault at Safford High School undergoing competency tests

SAFFORD – During a remodel construction job at the Safford High School over the summer, one of the workers severely injured another with a hammer. The man arrested for the assault, Juan R. Garcia, 37, of Safford, was arraigned July 26 on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument. However, a Rule 11 Evaluation has also been filed, and the prosecution and court now await to see if Garcia is competent to stand trial, and if not, if he can be restored to competency to answer for his alleged crime.
SAFFORD, AZ
NewsBreak
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

- Flooding cuts off Cliff, Gila

The Cliff and Gila area was effectively cut off from the world Monday evening, as U.S. 180 was closed in both directions at Greenwood Canyon Road just before 8:30 p.m., after flash flooding damaged a bridge and severed a key WNM Communications fiber optic cable. As of Monday night, the...
CLIFF, NM
gilaherald.com

Jail Booking Report for August 16 – 22

Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Aug. 16 – 22, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. August...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ

