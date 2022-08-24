Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Massive flooding covers small town of Duncan in Eastern Arizona
Duncan residents say with more rain in the forecast this week, some are worried. But they say they'll continue to stick together and help their neighbors. Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Dozens of residents of...
AZFamily
Residents describe catastrophic flooding in Duncan, Arizona
Early Monday afternoon, Fire Chief Hayden Boyd said around 25-30 homes have been impacted and that up to 60 people have been evacuated. Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Dozens of residents of a small town...
KOAT 7
Gila River sees record-breaking flood
The Gila River experienced a record-breaking flood last weekend. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. According to the National Weather Service, the Gila River crested...
This Arizona City Left Under Inches Of Water After Serious Flooding
There is a "mass evacuation" underway.
Safford watches for Gila River flooding
While the town of Duncan struggles with terrible floods, Safford, downstream on the Gila River watched for trouble to flow its way.
Mass evacuation ordered, emergency declared in eastern Arizona flooding
The Southwest's dangerous flooding Monday overwhelmed the Old West town of Duncan, Arizona, prompting "mass evacuation" and a local state of emergency. The Duncan Valley Rural Fire District declared the "mass evacuation of flood prone areas in Duncan" early Monday, listing more than a dozen streets in the 712-person town as subject to the order.
AZFamily
Mass evacuations ordered after Gila River overflows into eastern Arizona town of Duncan
DUNCAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of residents of a small town in eastern Arizona have evacuated after the Gila River reached a major flood stage early Monday morning, spilling water into parts of town. Because of the flooding, the U.S. Postal Service is temporarily closing its office in the town. Customers can head to the Post Office in Safford for their mailing needs. No word when the Duncan Post Office will be reopened.
gilavalleycentral.net
Gila River rises, no damage to Graham County structures
SAFFORD — The Gila River flooding that forced evacuations in Duncan did not occur downstream in Safford, though the river did rise to a concerning level. In a press release issued Tuesday, the City of Safford said the river peaked at an elevation of 22.63 feet at 3 a.m. Tuesday, east of the Sanchez Bridge.
gilaherald.com
Health department warns of possible Gila River flooding in Graham County
GRAHAM COUNTY – Due to a large amount of rainfall in the upper basin in New Mexico, the Gila River is experiencing above-normal water levels. Water stages in Graham County are expected to peak Tuesday morning at 1 a.m. in the Gila Valley at 21 feet. At this level, there may be some flooding of farm fields and water encroaching on roads to bridges.
krwg.org
Highway 180 north of Silver City remains closed
SILVER CITY – US 180 is closed in both directions at milepost 92. All traffic will be turned around back to Silver City (milepost 100) or Cliff (milepost 84). The New Mexico Department of Transportation is on site and has evaluated the structure on US 180. It has been determined to be sound. Crews are mobilizing equipment and materials to make a temporary repair; work will begin immediately. Roadway reopening is yet to be determined.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
- Flooding cuts off Cliff, Gila
The Cliff and Gila area was effectively cut off from the world Monday evening, as U.S. 180 was closed in both directions at Greenwood Canyon Road just before 8:30 p.m., after flash flooding damaged a bridge and severed a key WNM Communications fiber optic cable. As of Monday night, the...
gilavalleycentral.net
