Jeff Woods
2d ago
Soros is a huge part of the dark money but, as long it supports the leftists agenda, it’s ignored..It’s always a one sided game..
Arizona Supreme Court says voters can decide ballot measures in November
PHOENIX -- Arizonans will be able to vote in November on two controversial ballot measures even though petition circulators did not comply with the law, the state Supreme Court ruled late Wednesday. In separate orders, the justices said those who gather signatures for money are required to register with the...
Stealing home: Dozens of Arizona houses fraudulently sold without owners’ knowledge
PHOENIX – Arizona is seeing a rise in deed fraud schemes in which entire homes are sold out from under the rightful owners. The state Attorney General’s Office said it has received dozens of complaints about properties being sold without the owners’ knowledge by unknown scammers who filed forged warranty deeds with the county recorder’s office.
Poll: Majority of Arizona Voters Want Border Wall Built in the State
A majority of Arizonans support building a wall at the Mexican border in the state and say that the surge in illegal immigration constitutes an invasion, according to new polling. Pollsters Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research also show that a large majority of Arizonans think that illegal immigration is “bad”...
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says gaps at border wall near Yuma have been filled
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that border wall gaps the state was filling in near Yuma have been completed. Crews have worked since Aug. 12 to fill in nearly three-quarters of a mile of gaps — about 3,800 feet — with double-stacked shipping containers.
Murray Hooper: Arizona could soon execute a 3rd death row inmate
PHOENIX - The Arizona Supreme Court said on Aug. 24 that a warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper could be issued in two months. A briefing schedule issued by the state’s high court shows the state’s motion for an execution warrant must be filed by the end of the week. Hooper’s lawyers will then be able to respond.
Media organizations and civil libertarians sue to stop Arizona law that restricts recording videos of cops
A coalition of news organizations, including the Arizona Mirror, and civil libertarians filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday to block a new Arizona law that would make it a crime to take video of police officers in some situations, arguing that it violates the First Amendment. “If it goes into effect, HB2319 would have a dramatic […] The post Media organizations and civil libertarians sue to stop Arizona law that restricts recording videos of cops appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Arizona’s housing crisis goes hand-in-hand with the state’s water and heat crises
A recent study from the National Low Income Housing Coalition ranked Arizona among the five worst states for affordable housing, with just 26 available options for every 100 extremely low income households. Amid this crisis, state legislators met Wednesday with experts to discuss the environmental challenges to increasing the supply of affordable housing in Arizona […] The post Arizona’s housing crisis goes hand-in-hand with the state’s water and heat crises appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff Friday to honor Tucson shooting victims
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all flags at state buildings to be at half-staff Friday due to the lives lost in a shooting in Tucson on Thursday, according to a press release. Four people were killed in an apartment complex, including Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez. Martinez...
Arizona's New Law Banning People from Recording Police Violates our First Amendment Rights
Shreya Tewari, Brennan Fellow, ACLU Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project. It is disturbingly easy to find examples of law enforcement wielding brutal violence against people while claiming to protect or safeguard. Black and Brown communities in particular have long-experienced disproportionate targeting and violence at the hands of law enforcement, and this violence is too frequently lethal. Whether people are exercising their constitutional rights to protest, driving, experiencing a mental health crisis, or even sleeping — there are far too many instances of law enforcement encounters causing harm.
Arizona Supreme Court rejects challenges to 2 initiatives
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected challenges to two voter initiatives filed for November’s ballot, one already certified for the ballot and a second that appears likely to make it when a final signature verification is complete. A challenge to a third measure measure expanding voting access and rolling back restrictions enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature was mainly rejected by the Supreme Court. But several challenges to lower court rulings on signatures split for each side and the court sent it to back to a trial court. It may not have enough qualifying signatures. Opponents, mainly business groups, argued that paid petition circulators for all three measures failed to comply with the law because they did not file affidavits certifying they met legal requirements each time they told the secretary of state they would gather needed signatures for a particular initiative. Backers of the measures said they followed the rules set out by the secretary of state’s office for registrations and that the secretary’s online portal does not allow more than one affidavit to be filed.
Arizona among states to receive funds for abandoned oil and gas well cleanup
The Interior Department is giving 24 states, including Arizona, millions of dollars in funding to start cleaning high-priority oil and gas wells abandoned on state and private land. A news release said up to 10,000 wells could be dealt with under grants announced Thursday. It's part of $4.7 billion set...
Dixon Butts? Candidate endorsed by 'your mother'? Joke Arizona political signs catching people's attention
PHOENIX - As the 2022 general election nears, political signs have popped up on most major intersections across the Phoenix area, but a new trend is emerging, where regular people are posting their own political signs, as practical jokes. How did it begin?. A man named Tyler Watson kicked things...
A Republican candidate’s bold pitch: Arizona should give all teachers a $10,000 pay raise
A Republican legislative candidate is proposing a $10,000 pay raise for every teacher in Arizona, but the president of the state’s largest teacher’s union isn’t convinced. Matt Gress, a candidate for the state House of Representatives aiming to represent District 4 in northeast Phoenix, announced his “Pay Teachers First” plan on Monday, centered around an […] The post A Republican candidate’s bold pitch: Arizona should give all teachers a $10,000 pay raise appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona life expectancy falls 2.5 years
WASHINGTON (KRONKITE) — Arizona life expectancy fell by 2.5 years in 2020, posting one of the steepest drops in a nation that saw the sharpest declines in lifespans since World War II, according to a new report. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Tuesday said life expectancy...
Arizonans making joke political campaign signs amid campaign season
Campaigns for various elected positions in the 2022 general election are well underway, but some of the campaign signs that are being put up across the Phoenix area are not really meant to advertise a candidate: they are being posted by non-candidates as practical jokes. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
Governor wants high court to toss 3 Arizona initiatives
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the GOP leaders of the state House and Senate are urging the state Supreme Court to overrule lower court judges and block three voter initiatives from the ballot. They argue that many paid petition circulators did not file new affidavits...
Arizona Free Enterprise Club Endorses Proposition 132 So Arizonans Can ‘Protect Their Wallets’
The Arizona Free Enterprise Club (AFEC) added its support to the growing group endorsing Proposition 132, which is set to appear on the November ballot. The proposition, if passed, will require a 60 percent majority of voters on any ballot measure that approves a tax. “Today’s tax increase may not...
No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
Glendale homeowner loses fight over unconnected sewer line
A Gilbert business owner thought he hired an architect, but instead, he took the $28,000 and disappeared. Breakdown of President Biden's loan forgiveness plan. The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa...
‘Red for Ed’ reality: Only 43% of districts gave promised 20% pay raise
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With talk this week of a proposed $10,000 pay raise for teachers statewide, Arizona’s Family is taking a closer look at the reality of this happening. Back in 2018, teachers pushed for better pay and Gov. Doug Ducey promised a 20% raise in 3 years but that didn’t happen in a majority of districts.
