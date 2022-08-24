GOP Rep. Mike Garcia compares Biden admin to ‘Third Reich’ over FBI’s Trump raid

A California Republican congressman likened the Biden administration to the Nazi regime while reacting to the Aug. 8 FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate during a podcast appearance last week.

Rep. Mike Garcia claimed on the “Sara Carter Podcast” Aug. 18 that the FBI’s hunt for classified documents at the 45th president’s Florida property was the “deep state weaponizing federal agencies” for political gain, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“We have now seen this administration go after an administration and its allies, in the form of the Trump administration, weaponizing these federal agencies to pursue them,” he said. “And they don’t do it in search of justice … they do it for political purposes.”

“These are traits of tyranny,” Garcia added. “This is literally tyranny of a majority right now that is acting more like a Third Reich than they are the United States, and this is very dangerous.”

Garcia won a special election in 2020 to replace disgraced Democrat Katie Hill, who resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct involving members of her staff.

The Republican then defeated Democrat Christy Smith in that November’s general election by a margin of 333 votes.

Smith is once again Garcia’s opponent in this midterm cycle and she jumped on her opponent’s comments in a Twitter thread Tuesday night.

“My opponent made a number of deeply troubling, extreme comments in a recent podcast. Unforgivable among them was his trivializing of the Holocaust by comparing FBI officers to the Third Reich,” she wrote. “I denounce his remarks for the potential harm they cause to the Jewish community and the damage they do to the public servants in the FBI working to keep our country safe.”

Smith has previously said that Garcia “sided with domestic terrorists” and questioned what he knew about last year’s Capitol riot.

A spokesperson for Garcia didn’t downplay the remarks in a statement, instead citing Garcia’s military service as a Navy fighter pilot as well as his past support for the Jewish community and the State of Israel.

“Mike Garcia has spent a career fighting against tyranny and oppression serving in the military, and no one in Congress values our strategic partnership with Israel more or fights for our Jewish community harder than he does,” the statement read.

Similar comparisons to Hitler’s Germany were made by Republicans in Congress following the raid, including by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) — who likened the FBI to the Gestapo — and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), who referred to agents as “brown shirts”.