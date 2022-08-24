They don't think about these things before the start writing away with anger and hatred, at least he has somewhat of a heart. Can we abort Republicans since not to many have heartbeats?
These people (politicians) tend to do what they think the folks who vote for them want. The people who vote for them do what Fox news tells them to do. The majority of U.S. people approve of keeping abortion legal, with restrictions.
the Nazi party in Germany and the Nazi party in the USA are the same forced birthers. they believed in ( kinder, küche, kirche) children, kitchen, church for women. they had a German poem "mothers, your cradles are like a slumbering army Ever ready for victory, they will never be empty." in 1938 Germany, childlesness was restored in law as grounds for divorce and abortions and contraceptives were banned. the German state gave out "the mother cross Awards" according to their child bearing achievements. there was a law implemented that force every woman single or married under the age of 34 who had not already borne at least 4 children to mate with a purebred German male. if he was already married, he was set free for the purpose. forced birthers are nothing but Nazis.
