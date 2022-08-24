Read full article on original website
Circle K Clerk Hit in Face With Brick During Robbery in Arizona: Cops
Cops say a convenience store clerk was hit in the face with a brick when robbers came in and demanded a code to the cash register. Police in Phoenix are trying to identify a suspect who they say went into a Circle K around 2 a.m. one morning with another person and attempted to rob the place. They say she struck the clerk on the ground until she was given the pin number. Investigators say the suspects stole cash and other items from the store. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
Buyer's remorse: Kari Lake competitor failed in Arizona despite massive spending advantage
How much was former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, plus 27 years as a television news anchor, worth to Kari Lake in her successful bid for the Republican nomination for governor of Arizona? Millions.
Monica Garcia left AZ's Family TV news. Now she's the main anchor at this Tucson station
Monica Garcia has a new gig. She started her job as main anchor for News 4 (KVOA) in Tucson on Monday — where she worked years ago. Garcia left her job as weekend morning anchor at Arizona’s Family and a reporter for “Good Morning Arizona” in June.
Arizona man arrested for not paying at gym; it was a futile exercise
A man was arrested at a Maricopa gym Monday afternoon after he walked past the front desk and began to work out in the weight room despite not having a membership, Maricopa police said.
Police identify man fatally shot at Phoenix apartment complex
Phoenix police identified the man who was fatally shot Tuesday morning at an apartment complex near 40th Street and McDowell Road as 27-year-old Edgar Moreno-Perez. An unknown person shot Moreno-Perez and fled the area around 1 a.m., according to Sgt. Brian Bower, a spokesperson with Phoenix police. Officers responded to...
Kari Lake drops controversial endorsement after backlash; Beloved Arizona Boy Scout summer camp to remain open; Easy college dorm meals
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Kari Lake's revocation of the endorsement happened quietly as Jarrin Jackson still touted her support on his campaign website. Grand Canyon Council of the Boy Scouts of America will find other ways to help pay its contribution...
Man fatally shot after forcing entry into ex-girlfriend's home in west Phoenix, police say
A man was fatally shot after forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend's home and getting into a fight with another man Wednesday morning near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road, according to Phoenix police. Officers responded to a home in the area and found a man and woman who directed...
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month
Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
Man fatally shot after confrontation in Phoenix near Broadway Road and 16th Street
A man was fatally shot by an acquaintance after getting into a confrontation on Wednesday near Broadway Road and 16th Street. Officers were called to a business in the area around 7 p.m. and found Jesus Hinojosa-Chavez, 52, on the ground with a gunshot wound, according to Phoenix police. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Woman Hits Convenience Store Employee In Face With Brick During Robbery [Video]
A woman has been caught on camera launching a brazen attack on a staff member while robbing an Arizona convenience store. The Phoenix Police Department is currently on the lookout for the woman and released footage of the incident for tips that could lead to her arrest. The incident took...
Arizona passed a law barring video recording within 8 feet of law enforcement. The ACLU and news organizations are now suing
The ACLU and multiple news organizations filed a lawsuit over an Arizona law that made it a crime to video record within eight feet of law enforcement activity after a warning is given from an officer.
An Austin chain brought its breakfast tacos to Phoenix. Here's how to order like a Texan
Torchy's Tacos is a Texas legend that recently arrived in Phoenix. And after reading half a dozen articles about the Austin-based chain's secret menu, I was surprised to find one just sitting there next to the cash register at the new outpost on Camelback Road. The white laminated page practically begged to be canceled, with menu items like a trailer park hillbilly style taco and something called green chile pork missionary, with a corn tortilla on top of a flour tortilla. I couldn't believe I was...
