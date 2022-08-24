ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Circle K Clerk Hit in Face With Brick During Robbery in Arizona: Cops

Cops say a convenience store clerk was hit in the face with a brick when robbers came in and demanded a code to the cash register. Police in Phoenix are trying to identify a suspect who they say went into a Circle K around 2 a.m. one morning with another person and attempted to rob the place. They say she struck the clerk on the ground until she was given the pin number. Investigators say the suspects stole cash and other items from the store. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kari Lake drops controversial endorsement after backlash; Beloved Arizona Boy Scout summer camp to remain open; Easy college dorm meals

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Kari Lake's revocation of the endorsement happened quietly as Jarrin Jackson still touted her support on his campaign website. Grand Canyon Council of the Boy Scouts of America will find other ways to help pay its contribution...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Phoenix Suns#Feds#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Anti Semitic#Suns#Tiktok#Srp
Cadrene Heslop

Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month

Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

An Austin chain brought its breakfast tacos to Phoenix. Here's how to order like a Texan

Torchy's Tacos is a Texas legend that recently arrived in Phoenix. And after reading half a dozen articles about the Austin-based chain's secret menu, I was surprised to find one just sitting there next to the cash register at the new outpost on Camelback Road. The white laminated page practically begged to be canceled, with menu items like a trailer park hillbilly style taco and something called green chile pork missionary, with a corn tortilla on top of a flour tortilla. I couldn't believe I was...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy