ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough school tax vote too close to call; recount possible

By C.T. Bowen
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0nRU_0hSi3zZj00
Erik Hagen, a music teacher at Oak Grove Elementary, waves a sign supporting the Hillsborough County school district's proposed special property tax at the Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Tampa. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

Hillsborough County’s vote on a new tax to support schools was too close to call late Tuesday. With all but two of the county’s 448 precincts counted, the measure seemed headed for a recount.

The tally was 50.25% of voters against the measure and 49.75% in favor of it.

If approved the tax of $1 on every $1,000 in assessed property value would raise about $146 million a year, with 16 percent of the proceeds going to privately managed charter schools.

District leaders have pledged to spend most of the money raising employee pay to keep Hillsborough competitive with surrounding counties that already have similar taxes. The district also would use the new revenue to expand arts programs and workforce education.”

“We are monitoring the election results,” said School Board attorney Jim Porter. “I think I am safe in saying that if they are close enough to merit a recount, we will seek a recount.”

In the race for the District 4 county commission seat, Brandon attorney Michael Joseph Owen was on the way to becoming the newest commissioner with a commanding lead. Owen led Noelle Licor, a small business owner and chairperson of the county’s Citizens Advisory Committee, by 62% to 38% with 115 of 124 precincts reporting in the winner-take-all Republican primary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oYQfq_0hSi3zZj00
Michael Owen, left, a Republican candidate for the Hillsborough County Commission District 4 seat, and Danny Alvarez, a Republican running for state representative in District 69, wave to cars at the Palmetto Club at FishHawk Ranch on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Lithia. [ ANGELICA EDWARDS | Times ]

Owen, 47, seeks to succeed Commissioner Stacy White, who must leave office after the November general election because of term limits. District 4, located primarily in eastern and fast-growing southern Hillsborough, faces strains on its road network, school and public safety services because of rapid growth. Both candidates said the lack of infrastructure was the top issue facing the district.

This is Owen’s second attempt at public office. He lost a race for the state Legislature in 2020. He received wide support from elected Republican officials and substantial campaign contributions from the business and development community. Through Aug. 5, he had raised more than $290,000 for his campaign, compared to less than $9,000 for Licor.

In the countywide Republican primary for the District 7 commission seat, Joshua Wostal, 38, led fellow first-time candidate Chase Harrison by 51% to 49% with 427 of 448 precincts reporting. The winner faces Democratic incumbent Commissioner Kimberly Overman in November.

Wostal is a 10-year U.S. Navy veteran who settled in the Tampa Bay area after a late-career assignment at MacDill Air Force Base. The owner of a UPS store, he lives in the Westchase area of Tampa. During the campaign he said he had been motivated to run by the county’s mask-wearing rules in the COVID-19 pandemic and said he believed county government needed more financial transparency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Eq7N_0hSi3zZj00

Harrison, 62, a retired Tampa Police officer, said his own get-off-the-couch moment came when he learned a county transportation tax had brought in more than $500 million in the two years it was collected. Through Aug. 5, Wostal reported raising $66,000, including $40,000 of his own money, or more than four times Harrison’s campaign account.

Hillsborough county commissioners’ annual salary is $105,239.

On the School Board, incumbent Stacy Hahn in South Tampa was well ahead of challenger Damaris Allen. Hahn, 55, is a career educator and onetime education professor seeking her second term on the board. Despite losing the Sun City Center area in a redistricting earlier this year, a community that would have been expected to support her heavily, Hahn took nearly twice as many votes as Allen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adHss_0hSi3zZj00
Hillsborough School Board member Stacy Hahn, left, faced a challenge from Damaris Allen for the board's District 2 seat. [ MARLENE SOKOL | Times staff ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dBwKk_0hSi3zZj00
Candidates for the Hillsborough County School Board District 4 seat are, from left: Hunter Gambrell, Patricia Rendon and Danielle Smalley. [ MARLENE SOKOL | Times staff ]

Patti Rendon, 51, Danielle Smalley, 36, and Hunter Gambrell, 35, ran to replace Melissa Snively, a Lithia Republican who is stepping down after eight years representing East Hillsborough’s District 4.

Rendon, who was endorsed by Snively, seemed likely to avoid a runoff with about 53 percent of the vote with most precincts counted. The 51-year-old works for a company that provides case management for people with disabilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Aeg7_0hSi3zZj00
From left, Hillsborough County School Board District 6 candidates Aly Legge, Karen Perez and Roshaun Gendrett wait to answer questions during a Tiger Bay candidate forum on Friday, June 17, 2022, at The Cuban Club in Tampa. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

In countywide District 6, social worker Karen Perez, the 58-year-old incumbent, was trying to avoid a runoff against challengers Aly Legge, 35, a conservative candidate supported by the Moms for Liberty organization, and Roshaun Gendrett, 44, an education consultant who spent much of his career in California.

Perez is a clinical social worker who has taken a special interest in student mental health problems. With most but not all of the ballots in, Perez had 50.7 percent of the vote.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the elections in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription. Or click here to make a donation to the Tampa Bay Times Journalism Fund.

Comments / 7

Related
10 Tampa Bay

Recount ordered for Hillsborough County School tax referendum

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Canvassing Board has certified the first unofficial results for the 2022 Primary Election Thursday evening. In Florida, the law requires a machine recount to be conducted if any race or issue would be defeated by .5% or less of the total votes cast for that race or issue. This means board members ordered recounts for the following races:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Florida Elections
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Harrison
Tampa Bay Times

I’m a Pinellas classroom teacher and here’s what I think of DeSantis’ hire-a-vet plan | Column

Gov. Ron DeSantis, I know you’re a busy man, what with running Florida with an iron fist and all, but what’s up with your scheme to shove non-teachers into the state’s public schools? There’s a teacher shortage in Florida because trained educators are leaving the profession in droves due to your policies; they’re over the relatively low pay and the lack of respect that comes from being constantly vilified by self-serving politicians looking to pass along blame. So how about emphasizing teacher retention instead of attempting to incentivize retired cops and firefighters and veterans to risk further hazardous duty in a classroom?
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

Primary Results for Pinellas, Florida State Elections

Now that the 2022 Florida primary election is in the record books, some winners can breathe easy with no more contested races, while others get ready for the November general election. Races in Florida are plurality contests, which means a majority vote is not necessary to win a race with...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Legislature#South Tampa#Term Limits#School Board Election#Election Local#Republican
floridapolitics.com

Voters weigh in on four Pinellas County School Board seats

Incumbent Caprice Edmond is the presumed winner in the District 7 race. Four Pinellas County School Board seats were on Tuesday’s Primary ballot. In District 2, Lisa Cane has the lead with 55.69% of the vote as Brad DeCorte and Bronson Oudshoff also competed for the seat. Cane is the presumed winner of this race based on unofficial results.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Primary election results: Polk County

Here are the latest results for the 2022 primary election in Polk County, including races for Congress and state Legislature and local races for county judge and the school board. Follow these links to see results for Tampa Bay or all of Florida or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough to consider incinerator restrictions

TAMPA — Hillsborough County commissioners don’t want to be burned by another yard waste incinerator proposal. A week after killing a permit application from Louis Geraci LLLP to install two log-burning incinerators in Lutz, commissioners said Thursday they now want to consider restricting where those facilities can locate in the future.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Tampa Bay Times

Primary election results: Hillsborough County

Here are the latest results for the 2022 primary election in Hillsborough County, including the Democratic primary featuring Rep. Kathy Castor, the Republican race between Kelli Stargel, Jackie Toledo, Demetries Grimes, Laurel Lee and Kevin McGovern and the local tax referendum. Follow these links to see results for Tampa Bay or all of Florida or local results for Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

He’s right. St. Pete housing should be like a public utility | Letters

St. Pete should treat housing as a public utility — like water and sewer | Column, Aug 25. St. Petersburg City Council member Richie Floyd is right. We need to change our philosophy about affordable housing. Treating housing like a public utility is the only way to ensure supposed affordable housing is truly that. Private companies have been using government subsidies to line their own pockets. And they buy property with existing restrictions, then seek to change the rules (for example, the height of the building or necessity for a grocery store) in their favor. Housing is not affordable when the rent is based on 120% of the median income for the area. I am sick of these developers using tax money for personal gain while our citizens are desperate for someplace affordable to live.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough school tax vote headed for recount. Here’s what happens next.

Barring unforeseen events, Tuesday’s referendum on a schools tax in Hillsborough County will go to a recount Friday morning. Voters cast 110,342 ballots in favor of the tax of $1 for every $1,000 in assessed property value, in a measure intended primarily to increase pay for school employees. They cast 110,961 votes against the tax. The 619-vote difference is 0.28% of the total votes cast, which is within the legal threshold for a mandatory machine recount.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy