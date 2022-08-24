ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-term Manatee County commissioner defeated in Florida GOP primary

By Jessica De Leon
 2 days ago

Four-term Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore has been ousted by political newcomer and small business owner Jason Bearden in the countywide District 6 race.

It’s one of two upsets in Tuesday’s race for seats on the Manatee County Commission. Commissioner Misty Servia lost to newcomer Mike Rahn .

Bearden, 39, who is a Marine Corps veteran like Rahn, took 61.5% of the vote, with 27,581 ballots cast for him.

Whitmore — who is the longest serving commissioner and was first elected to the board in 2006 — took 25.4% of ballots cast, or 11,371 votes while Carol Felts, 65, a community advocate in Myakka City took 13.1% of ballots cast, or 5,892 votes.

Now Bearden will face Robert Lesher and Manuel Antonio Llamas in the November general election, both write-in candidates.

Bearden credits God for his win Tuesday night. He also expressed gratitude to the volunteers on his campaign.

“Carol is a tough opponent,” Beardensaid. “She is probably the toughest opponent I will ever face in my political career.”

After her years of service, Whitmore said, “It has been a true pleasure to be a servant for Manatee County.”

On election night, she was reminded that she has been in politics since her daughter, now 39, was 9 years old. She is looking forward to having more time for family, but still hopes to find local projects to dedicate her time to.

Whitmore’s political career extends back before her time on the board of county commissioners. She also served as mayor of Holmes Beach between 1998 and 2006.

If elected in November, Bearden has promised to protect the environment, improve infrastructure and preserve personal liberties in several campaign videos.

Bearden raised just over $108,000 — less that Whitmore, who brought in almost $140,000 in contributions. Felts raised just over $11,000.

Whitmore also out-spent Bearden and Felts, with more than $135,000 in expenditures. Bearden spent nearly $101,000 while Felts spent almost $6,000.

srqmagazine.com

Conservative Coalition Sweeps School Board Contests

A coalition of conservative School Board candidates backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis swept School Board races in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Despite Republicans suffering a turnout disadvantage in early voting before polls opened for the Aug. 23 primary, voters shows up in force to cast their ballots in person the day of the election. That helped School Board Member Bridget Ziegler win re-election to a third full term, and also carried political allies Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos into two other seats on the board. The group in November will now hold majority status as soon as new officials are sworn in.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Whitmore Plans To 'Do Good' as Private Citizen

Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore said she always believed voters would impose term limits on officials through elections. On Tuesday, voters picked political newcomer Jason Bearden in a lopsided Republican Primary and set an end date for her 16 years of public service. “I’m fine. I’m disappointed,” she said Wednesday....
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
