Oakland, CA

Woman hospitalized in Oakland shooting Tuesday afternoon

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — A woman was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Oakland on Tuesday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 1400 block of 17th Avenue just after 2:45 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene after the department received a shot-spotter notification. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting is the latest in Oakland, which saw a 60-year-old Asian woman shot and killed in the city’s Little Saigon neighborhood on Sunday. Surveillance video showed a car pulling up to the victim’s car, followed by screaming and gunshots. The victim was later identified as Lili Xu, a dentist who lived and worked in Oakland.

Oakland dentist killed in ‘senseless’ slaying Sunday

OPD is investigating the shooting that took place on Tuesday. Stick with KRON4 for more information.

KRON4 News

Oakland police report missing 9-year-old boy

UPDATE: The 9-year-old Juanaeh Newton has been found, the Oakland Police Department tweeted. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday at around 1:15 p.m. on the 7200 block of Krause Avenue. Juanaeh Newton is considered to be at risk due to his age, […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland man arrested for Saturday Richmond murder

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland man was arrested for a murder that took place in Richmond on Saturday, the Richmond Police Department announced Wednesday in a press release. Gregory Bonner, 48, was arrested at an Oakland homeless encampment on Monday. Bonner is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Jeremy Griego of Oakland. Police found […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

