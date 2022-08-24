Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Pearson+ provides student resources in one stop
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students have more access now to prepare for courses than ever before. Johnny Betancourt, Director of Content Development for Higher Education at Pearson+, took time to talk about a new application with Pearson+. “Students have an application where they can go to find their digital textbooks,...
radionwtn.com
Deanna Chappell Named Pride Of Obion County
Union City, Tenn. – Deanna Chappell of Troy, Tennessee has been voted Obion County Fall Fest’s Pride of Obion County. Chappell is a graduate of Dresden High School and The University of Tennessee at Martin. She is a former teacher who spent much of her career in Troy....
WBBJ
Jackson State to offer one-day training events in September
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College says it will be offering one-day training events in September. Jackson State says training will include basic and advanced learning for QuickBooks and Microsoft Excel, blueprint readying, project management, and PowerPoint. You can find additional details, register online or by contacting John...
WBBJ
Nonprofit offers resources to support students’ mental health
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students are facing the threat of mental health challenges, but one company has a program to help ease the fight. Dr. Laura Erickson-Schroth, Psychiatrist & Chief Medical Officer for The Jed Foundation, spoke with us on how you can take the offensive when it comes to being mentally healthy.
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison County Library to host event for authors
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is hosting an event for authors in September. The library says its annual Local Author Event will allow authors to meet fellow authors, talk with readers and sell their books. The library says that they will only be able to host 26...
WBBJ
Larry Dale White
Larry Dale White, age 69, resident of Lakeland, Tennessee and husband of Bonnie Knott White, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, August 16, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. Memorial Services for Mr. White will be at 2 P.M. Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at...
WBBJ
LIFELINE receives donation from local foundation
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has received a donation from the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation. LIFELINE says it was given a professional medical-grade refrigerator with advanced monitoring and control. LIFELINE officials say this will help them keep samples longer. “A blood sample is required to be retained on...
WBBJ
Music lovers gather at Hub City Brewing
JACKSON, Tenn. — Several international music lovers traveled to the Hub City on Thursday. Hub City Brewing welcomed at least 70 people from Sweden, who are big Carl Perkins fans. Several years ago, the Cadillac Band came to the Rockabilly Festival. Now that the festival is no more and...
WBBJ
Jackson Chamber, Tyler Guy Fund make plans for teen center
JACKSON, Tenn. — A meeting was held at the Jackson Chamber Tuesday to continue talks on creating a safe, but fun, center for teenagers. Sabrina Blue, the Chair of the Tyler Guy Fund, visited the Jackson Chamber to shed light on the importance of the fund. “The purpose of...
WBBJ
American Heart Association stresses importance of CPR
JACKSON, Tenn. — The American Heart Association is helping combat CPR health inequities for women. Dr. Marina Del Rios says women, especially in the Hispanic and Black demographic, are at a higher risk for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. She says this is due to a lack of access to training...
WBBJ
Jackson celebrities pack the Ballpark for an all-star softball game
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson’s celebrities packed the Ballpark at Jackson for an all-star game of softball!. The Dream Center hosted the first Celerity Softball Game on Thursday, bringing in familiar faces, like WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ Brad Douglass. We are here today, it’s the inaugural West Tennessee...
WBBJ
Sea of Red honors firefighter’s service to Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — A Sea of Red was held as one community came together to honor a first responder and his decades of service. The Whiteville community is celebrated the life of Ramsey Fleet and the legacy he left behind. Fleet was the volunteer fire captain and public works...
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on August 25, 2022
Sale at public auction will be on September 20, 2022at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Chester County Courthouse, 133 East Main Street, Henderson, Tennessee pursuantto Deed of Trust executed by Eric J. Petty and Midge P. Petty, toCTC Real Estate Services, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. on April 16, 2007 at Record Book 300, Page 122, Instrument No. 29083; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Chester County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
radionwtn.com
Firecrackers, Not Gunshots As Martin Westview Put On Lockdown
Martin, Tenn.–This morning at approx. 7:53am, Martin Westview High School SRO Jason Arant received information that a gunshot may have just been fired in the parking lot of Westview High School. According to the press release from the Martin Police, the school was put on a lockdown as a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Greenfield player makes miraculous recovery after heart stops
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — What happened last Friday night in Greenfield, Tennessee, was nothing short of a miracle. With two minutes left in Greenfield’s game against South Fulton, senior Blake Rodehaver collapsed on the sidelines. “I remember I came to the sideline, and I looked at the coach and...
WBBJ
MISSING: 13-year-old Jacob Chilton, Munford/Tipton Co. area
MUNFORD, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy is missing from the Tipton County area. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jacob Chilton has been missing since August 19. Chilton is 5’7″ tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen near...
WBBJ
UPDATE: 1 inmate found, 2nd still on the run, US Marshals say
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — US Marshals have released video surveillance showing Aurelius Crayton after he escaped on Wednesday. Marshals say a second image shows Crayton in a red shirt that could be over his white shirt. They say that Clayton could be in the Jackson area. UPDATE:. CHESTER COUNTY,...
WBBJ
Greenfield Fire Dept. to host 34th Fire Prevention Festival
The festival will continue span from Oct. 3 to Oct. 8. Events include, but are not limited to:. Greenfield Fire Prevention Kick-off Breakfast at Wimpy’s Corner. Peace, Love, Fire Safety Tie Dye Party for the kids. Side by Side Live Burn demo (10 a.m.)
WBBJ
Mrs. Mary Louise Chatman
Mrs. Mary Louise Chatman, 84, died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 A. M. at Farmers Chapel C. M. E. Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at Farmers Chapel C. M. E. Church.
WBBJ
Jackson Transit Authority welcomes five new buses to fleet
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority is welcoming some new additions to its fleet. JTA launched five new 30-foot buses into service on Wednesday. A ceremony was held at JTA’s Transfer Center, located at 431 East Main Street, as the new buses began operating. JTA Planning and...
