Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
Phillies Superstar Harper Walks it Off for IronPigs
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper notched three hits for the IronPigs on Wednesday, including a walk off double.
NBC Sports
2023 Phillies schedule released with new format, start times
The Phillies released their 2023 schedule on Wednesday, and while they're still playing 162 games next season there are a few notable tweaks on tap. Most notably, for the first time the 2023 schedule features the Phillies playing every single team in Major League Baseball, across both the American and National Leagues, either at home in Citizens Bank Park or on the road.
Phillies make major Bryce Harper announcement
The Philadelphia Phillies are set to get a major boost as they try to solidify their hold on an NL Wild Card spot. Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced Thursday that Harper will be recalled from his rehab stint and join the team Friday. Harper has not played since June 25, when he suffered a broken thumb on a Blake Snell fastball.
Phillies place starting pitcher Zack Wheeler on 15-day injured list
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While the Phillies are getting the 2021 National League MVP back Friday, last year's NL Cy Young runner-up is headed to the injured list. The Phillies on Thursday placed Zack Wheeler on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis.The move is retroactive to Aug. 22.Wheeler is 11-7 with a 3.07 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 23 starts this season. His 4.2 bWAR and 3.6 fWAR ranks ninth among MLB pitchers, respectively.The righty is coming off back-to-back rough outings against the New York Mets, allowing 10 runs in 11 1/3 innings -- both losses, although he did...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies 2023 Schedule: 5 Best Road Trips, Home Series for Fans
Phillies 2023 schedule: 5 best road trips, home series for fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies are still fighting for a postseason berth this year, but on Wednesday the squad announced its 2023 slate - and it's a doozy. The Phils play every single team in Major...
Phillies 2023 schedule: Open on road, Trout comes back to Philly, game start time changes
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are headed to Texas to open the season, play in Williamsport next August and have changed the start time to most weeknight games. Those are just three takeaways from the team's 2023 regular season schedule released Wednesday.The Phillies open the 2023 campaign with a six-game road trip with the season opener on March 30 in Texas against the Rangers.Philadelphia's home opener will be at 3:05 p.m. on April 6 against the Cincinnati Reds.For the first time in baseball history, all 30 teams will face each other in a season beginning in 2023. That means if...
Phillies Superstar Bryce Harper to be Activated Friday
The Philadelphia Phillies are getting superstar Bryce Harper back earlier than expected.
Stott and Segura's Chemistry Reminiscent of Rollins and Utley
Jean Segura and Bryson Stott are a strong middle infield combo for the Philadelphia Phillies, with great chemistry on the field and in the dugout.
