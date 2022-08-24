Read full article on original website
Deanna Chappell Named Pride Of Obion County
Union City, Tenn. – Deanna Chappell of Troy, Tennessee has been voted Obion County Fall Fest’s Pride of Obion County. Chappell is a graduate of Dresden High School and The University of Tennessee at Martin. She is a former teacher who spent much of her career in Troy....
Sea of Red honors firefighter’s service to Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — A Sea of Red was held as one community came together to honor a first responder and his decades of service. The Whiteville community is celebrated the life of Ramsey Fleet and the legacy he left behind. Fleet was the volunteer fire captain and public works...
Pearson+ provides student resources in one stop
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students have more access now to prepare for courses than ever before. Johnny Betancourt, Director of Content Development for Higher Education at Pearson+, took time to talk about a new application with Pearson+. “Students have an application where they can go to find their digital textbooks,...
LIFELINE receives donation from local foundation
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has received a donation from the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation. LIFELINE says it was given a professional medical-grade refrigerator with advanced monitoring and control. LIFELINE officials say this will help them keep samples longer. “A blood sample is required to be retained on...
Jackson-Madison County Library to host event for authors
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is hosting an event for authors in September. The library says its annual Local Author Event will allow authors to meet fellow authors, talk with readers and sell their books. The library says that they will only be able to host 26...
Jackson State to offer one-day training events in September
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College says it will be offering one-day training events in September. Jackson State says training will include basic and advanced learning for QuickBooks and Microsoft Excel, blueprint readying, project management, and PowerPoint. You can find additional details, register online or by contacting John...
Nonprofit offers resources to support students’ mental health
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students are facing the threat of mental health challenges, but one company has a program to help ease the fight. Dr. Laura Erickson-Schroth, Psychiatrist & Chief Medical Officer for The Jed Foundation, spoke with us on how you can take the offensive when it comes to being mentally healthy.
Jackson Transit Authority welcomes five new buses to fleet
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority is welcoming some new additions to its fleet. JTA launched five new 30-foot buses into service on Wednesday. A ceremony was held at JTA’s Transfer Center, located at 431 East Main Street, as the new buses began operating. JTA Planning and...
HCMC welcomes eight medical students
PARIS, Tenn. — The Henry County Medical Center welcomed eight new third-year medical students. The students come from Lincoln Memorial University’s DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine back in July, a news release says. The release says after an onboarding process, they began assisting healthcare providers with the HCMC.
American Heart Association stresses importance of CPR
JACKSON, Tenn. — The American Heart Association is helping combat CPR health inequities for women. Dr. Marina Del Rios says women, especially in the Hispanic and Black demographic, are at a higher risk for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. She says this is due to a lack of access to training...
Music lovers gather at Hub City Brewing
JACKSON, Tenn. — Several international music lovers traveled to the Hub City on Thursday. Hub City Brewing welcomed at least 70 people from Sweden, who are big Carl Perkins fans. Several years ago, the Cadillac Band came to the Rockabilly Festival. Now that the festival is no more and...
JPD: 1 person injured in shooting at Kroger parking lot
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a local retailer. According to the officials with the Jackson Police Department, around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, one person was shot in the parking lot of the Kroger on North Parkway.
Greenfield Fire Dept. to host 34th Fire Prevention Festival
The festival will continue span from Oct. 3 to Oct. 8. Events include, but are not limited to:. Greenfield Fire Prevention Kick-off Breakfast at Wimpy’s Corner. Peace, Love, Fire Safety Tie Dye Party for the kids. Side by Side Live Burn demo (10 a.m.)
Police confirm 2 missing men found safe in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms the conclusion of two separate missing person cases. According to police, 64-year-old Jackie Edwards and 68-year-old Douglass Reasons have both been found safe. Edwards was reported as missing in the Jackson area on August 4 and police have been searching for...
UPDATE: 1 inmate found, 2nd still on the run, US Marshals say
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — US Marshals have released video surveillance showing Aurelius Crayton after he escaped on Wednesday. Marshals say a second image shows Crayton in a red shirt that could be over his white shirt. They say that Clayton could be in the Jackson area. UPDATE:. CHESTER COUNTY,...
Death Investigation in Obion County to Close Following Release of Autopsy Results
An Obion County death investigation will be closed following the findings of an autopsy. Sheriff’s Investigator Jared Willcutt said the death of 63 year old Debra Lynn Okeley, of Union City, was ruled due to medical issues that included hypertension and cardio vascular disease. The investigation began on May...
UPDATE: Jackie Edwards found safe, Jackson police confirm
UPDATE: (8/24/22) — The Jackson Police Department confirms Jackie Edwards has been found safe. JACKSON, Tenn. — In early August, one family had a growing suspicion when they realized they haven’t heard from one of their family members in a few days. That is when they went to the Jackson Police Department and reported a missing person.
Larry Dale White
Larry Dale White, age 69, resident of Lakeland, Tennessee and husband of Bonnie Knott White, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, August 16, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. Memorial Services for Mr. White will be at 2 P.M. Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at...
MISSING: 13-year-old Jacob Chilton, Munford/Tipton Co. area
MUNFORD, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy is missing from the Tipton County area. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jacob Chilton has been missing since August 19. Chilton is 5’7″ tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen near...
Carroll County Home Destroyed By Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A home on Old State Route 22 in Carroll County was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. McKenzie firefighters were dispatched to provide mutual aid at the fire at 607 Old State Route 22. On arrival, firefighters found the home already heavily involved, with fire extending throughout the attic. A tanker shuttle was established to provide water for fire suppression operations. Units were on scene for over two hours.
