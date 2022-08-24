Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/26/22), Next Week’s SmackDown Also Being Taped
WWE SmackDown will air live on FOX tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. WWE will also tape next week’s SmackDown from Detroit tonight. It appears that next week’s SmackDown taping will begin after tonight’s SmackDown concludes, but the start time suggests that tonight’s show may air on a slight delay.
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Suspended Following Backstage Altercation
Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Eddie Kingston recently completed a suspension from AEW. According to the report Kingston was suspended a few weeks ago following a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevara, but the suspension has ended.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Takes Verbal Shots At WWE And Vince McMahon After AEW Rampage Taping
New AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley didn't pull any punches Wednesday night while addressing fans in his home state of Ohio. After AEW concluded the tapings for the 8/26 "Rampage," Moxley and Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat Club came out to address fans at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. According to PWInsider, Moxley began his speech by declaring that he & Danielson were the two best wrestlers in the world. Thereafter, he spoke of all his great memories in Cleveland, and that none were as special as his victory over CM Punk on "Dynamite" earlier in the night.
411mania.com
Jon Moxley Beats CM Punk, Unifies World Titles On AEW Dynamite
We have a unified AEW World Champion following tonight’s Dynamite, and his name is Jon Moxley. Moxley defeated CM Punk on tonight’s episode of Dynamite in a squash match to unify the championships. The match saw Moxley hit Punk with two Death Riders to score the pin after Punk seemed to reinjure his foot earlier in the bout.
wrestlinginc.com
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
PWMania
Two Former Impact Wrestling Starts Heading to AEW
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt made an announcement regarding the forthcoming Trios match that will take place during AEW All Out. Dutt mentioned that FTR and Wardlow would be up against three members of his stable, but up until tonight, he had not revealed who would be competing. He revealed that his good friends The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) would be facing FTR and Wardlow on the PPV in a team-up with Jay Lethal.
PWMania
Details on What Was Said During “Mandatory” Backstage Meeting Prior to AEW Dynamite
As PWMania.com previously reported, top stars in AEW are said to be involved in “a ton of backstage drama.”. Prior to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW held a “mandatory” meeting, and AEW President Tony Khan was said to be “fired up” about it, according to Fightful Select. Khan discussed the company’s plans to grow the talent relations and development team, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.
ComicBook
Former WWE Producer Says CM Punk's Rumored Backstage Heat is "Not Just Because of Colt Cabana"
Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk once again has the wrestling world's attention. The Best in the World made his highly-anticipated return to All Elite Wrestling two weeks ago, and it only took one minute of his subsequent week's promo to create the the headlining story for every news cycle. To many's surprise, Punk opened last week's AEW Dynamite by calling out Hangman Page for a rematch, which he did not answer. This is because that part of the promo was not part of the script, and reports after the matter claimed that Punk went into business for himself by challenging his former rival.
PWMania
Update on Paul Heyman’s WWE Status
Since Brock Lesnar gave Paul Heyman an F-5 through the announce table at WWE SummerSlam, Heyman has not appeared on WWE television. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea has been to “sell the injuries from Lesnar’s F-5 for a lengthy period of time to make the spot mean something.”
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 8/26/22
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, the August 26 edition of AEW “Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. Full spoilers are listed below, courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen:. * Dark Order defeated The House of...
PWMania
Warner Bros. Discovery Touts AEW Dynamite Viewership, #1 Cable Program in 18-49
Warner Bros. Discovery issued the following press release to tout Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite viewership:. TBS’ “AEW Dynamite” was the #1 cable program in 18-49 on Wednesday. Please see ratings highlights and program details below. TBS Highlights. AEW: Dynamite. 444K P18-49 (0.68 Rtg) / 507K P25-54...
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE Star Returning on SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Also Scheduled
As the crew will be in the UK next week for the Clash at the Castle event, WWE will be airing a live episode of SmackDown and taping next week’s episode (September 2) from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, tonight. Fightful Select reports that a few familiar...
PWMania
Barbed Wire Match Announced for Impact Victory Road
Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road event will feature a Barbed Wire Massacre match. Moose, Sami Callihan, and Steve Maclin will appear in the first-ever Triple Threat Barbed Wire Massacre. The match was made Thursday night after Callihan was attacked backstage by Moose and Maclin after confronting them, and barbed wire was used. Later, a bloody Callihan appeared and issued the Victory Road challenge. Moose and Callihan.
PWMania
AEW Rampage Preview for Tonight (8/26/22)
The AEW Rampage episode airing tonight on TNT was taped earlier this week at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Spoilers from the tapings can be found by clicking here. President, CEO, General Manager, and Creative Director of AEW Tony Khan announced last night on Twitter that exclusive backstage footage of CM Punk will be shown on tonight’s Rampage. The footage will show the aftermath of Punk’s loss on Wednesday’s Dynamite to new Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.
PWMania
Ruby Soho Comments On Her Peak Moment Thus Far In AEW
Ruby Soho appeared at the recent Galaxy Con for an in-depth virtual signing covering all things pro wrestling. During the appearance, the AEW women’s division contender spoke about her memorable entrance performed live by Rancid for the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view being the peak of her career thus far.
PWMania
Several WWE NXT 2.0 Stars Expected for Call-Ups to the Main Roster
As PWMania.com previously reported, there has been a lot of talk in WWE NXT circles over the last week about Solo Sikoa possibly joining the main roster “in the very near future, possibly as soon as next month.” Sikoa, real name Joseph Fatu, is Rikishi’s son and Jimmy and Jey Uso’s younger brother (Jonathan & Joshua Fatu). He joined WWE last year.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Teases He May Ruin CM Punk And Jon Moxley's AEW World Title Match
Right now, all eyes are on tonight's Undisputed AEW World Championship encounter between reigning AEW World Champion CM Punk and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley taking place on "AEW Dynamite" in Cleveland, Ohio. And while speculation has suggested that a certain Maxwell Jacob Friedman could make a shock return, another AEW star has shared that he may ultimately throw a spanner in the works.
PWMania
Ronda Rousey’s Creative Direction Heading Into WWE Clash at the Castle
Ronda Rousey is not expected to wrestle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle PLE, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, Rousey may still appear on the show, which is why she was reportedly brought back to television so quickly after being “suspended” in storyline.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Reportedly Heading to the WWE Main Roster Very Soon
WWE NXT 2.0 star Solo Sikoa could be making his way to the main roster soon. As previously reported, WWE NXT star Solo Sikoa (real name Joseph Fatu) revealed in an interview with BTSport.com that WWE considered pairing him with The Usos prior to his NXT debut in 2021. According...
