Jewish Democrats in Florida slam Ron DeSantis for campaigning with Doug Mastriano, Republican who praised founder of far-right platform Gab
Jewish Democrats in Florida on Thursday called for Gov. Ron DeSantis to pull out of a rally with Pennsylvania Republican Doug Mastriano.
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
Demings leads Rubio in heated Senate race, DeSantis remains voters' top choice for governor in new poll
Democratic candidate Rep. Val Demings is leading GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida's tight U.S. Senate race, while Nikki Fried tops opponents as most likely candidate to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November midterms, according to a new poll. The University of North Florida released the results of a...
Washington Examiner
‘I don’t want your vote’: Charlie Crist tells DeSantis supporters
Florida's Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist had a blunt message to Gov. Ron DeSantis's supporters: "I don't want your vote." "Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him. I don't want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart — keep it. I want the vote of the people of Florida who care about our state. Good Democrats, good independents, good Republicans — unify with this ticket," he declared during a press gaggle Wednesday.
Gov. DeSantis’ recent hissy fit is the latest in a growing list | Column
Are you beginning to get the sneaking suspicion Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has thinner skin than Aunt Bee stumbling into a Dave Chappelle stand-up routine?. It certainly doesn’t take much to get the Beaver of the Fox News green room all flummoxed and pouty before he starts to stomp and whine and clutch his pearls unless he gets his way, whichever way that may be.
Ousted Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
A Florida data scientist who said she was fired for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data will now challenge Rep. Matt Gaetz for a House seat.
Democrats' Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis With Under 48 Hours to Primary
The last time Florida elected a Democratic governor was in 1994.
Primary Elections Update: DeSantis, Rubio Have These November Opponents
Primary election season continued Tuesday with heavily-watched races in Florida and New York.
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
Ron DeSantis responds to 'contemptible' Charlie Crist's claim his voters 'have hate in their hearts'
After U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., disparaged Floridians who voted for Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor responded on Fox News on Wednesday. Crist, who won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination Tuesday, was in his hometown of St. Petersburg when he told assembled supporters and press he does not want DeSantis voters' support.
Republican-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist wins primary to face GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November: Pelosi-backed House lawmaker beats progressive Nikki Fried in the Sunshine State
Florida Rep. Charlie Crist won his state's Democratic gubernatorial primary on Tuesday night and will now face Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in November. In selecting the 66-year-old lawmaker, who is backed by the national Democratic establishment, Sunshine State voters undoubtedly chose the safer, more moderate option to run against the GOP powerhouse.
DeSantis appoints Federalist Society member to Florida Supreme Court
First appointment in 2020 scuttled because she did not meet constitutional requirements.
Lauren Book wins Senate District 35 race against Barbara Sharief
Lauren Book, the Democratic leader in the Florida Senate, defeated former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief in a bitterly fought race Tuesday night that was marked by intra-party tensions and personal attacks. Book won by about 21 percentage points, with about 98% of the vote counted as of 8 pm.
Tampa Bay’s 5 congressional seats were up Tuesday. Here’s what happened
Tuesday was a promising night for Ana Paulina Luna and Laurel Lee, who prevailed in crowded GOP fields in newly drawn Tampa Bay congressional districts that favor Republicans. And the congressional incumbents in Hillsborough, Pasco and Manatee also easily beat back challenges from within their parties. The most watched race...
Trump-endorsed Anna Luna prevails in heated GOP primary for Florida's 13th Congressional District
Anna Luna defeated a crowded field of congressional hopefuls for the Republican nomination for Florida's 13th Congressional District.
Dems target Gov. Ron DeSantis over "raid" comments
TALLAHASSEE --- Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidates called out Gov. Ron DeSantis for comments he made after an unprecedented FBI search Monday at the Palm Beach home of former President Donald Trump. During a news conference Tuesday morning outside the governor's mansion, Democratic candidate Nikki Fried said both political parties should tone down inflammatory rhetoric about the search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and that the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice should be allowed to conduct their investigation. "We are all waiting for lots of answers from yesterday, and we all deserve them," Fried, the state agriculture commissioner, said. "But...
MSNBC
Marco Rubio begs for money while Rick Scott vacations in Italy
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., pleaded for campaign donations on Tuesday, amid reports of fundraising trouble in the GOP. During a Fox News interview ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections in Florida, Rubio begged supporters to send him money, claiming the Democratic front-runner, Rep. Val Demings, is getting money from “far-left Marxists” who contribute "50 bucks a month or whatever" to her campaign.
Ron DeSantis Releases 'Top Gun'-Inspired Campaign Ad Attacking Media
The Florida governor was filmed in a jet with a "Top Gov" sticker on his helmet.
Which highways have a SunPass discount in Miami and the rest of Florida? What to know
Drivers who frequently use SunPass, E-Pass, Uni, or Leeway transponders on Florida’s Turnpike and other toll roads in the state will get a break soon.
Justice Department releases affidavit behind Mar-a-Lago search in Trump inquiry
A key document that led to the search of former President Donald Trump’s home has been released following an order from a federal judge in Florida.
