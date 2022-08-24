ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozaukee County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
pleasantviewrealty.com

1730 North 4th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Fantastic home with 3+ bedrooms & 1.5 bathrooms on Sheboygan’s northside with updates around every turn! This gorgeous property is only a few blocks from Lake Michigan and has a THREE car garage! The main level offers a lovely living room with built-in, main level bedroom, stunning bathroom with shiplap wall, kitchen with complementary cabinets, and a fabulous mudroom. The upper level has 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and a bonus area for a perfect toy room/office/craft room or anything in between. Envision gorgeous summer nights from your enclosed, three seasons porch & head to the backyard to find your outdoor oasis. The meticulous landscaping offers a wonderful view year-round. Updates include, but are not limited to, siding, roof, windows, trim, garage doors, furnace, water heater.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wuwm.com

Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin

When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | First Citizens Bank branch to close in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Two years after bank manager Mary Gumm retired from First Citizens Bank, previously Guaranty Bank, and now the bank announces its closing. Customers received a letter via US Postal in June 2022 explaining “We value our relationship… and ends with “we’ve decided to close the branch at 876 S. Main Street in West Bend. Last day of business for this location is Friday, September 9, 2022 at 2 p.m.
WEST BEND, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Ozaukee County, WI
City
Saukville, WI
City
Plymouth, WI
City
West Bend, WI
State
Washington State
Ozaukee County, WI
Government
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
City
Port Washington, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Government
1440 WROK

Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park

Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
MADISON, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#The Society#Localevent#Southern Michigan#Vehicles#The Plymouth Arts Center#Chicken Roast#The Morse Telegraph Club
WISN

Mitchell Park Domes closed after break-in

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes was shut down Wednesday following an overnight break-in and vandalism. The Domes are among the city's top tourist sites with 250,000 visitors annually from 100 different countries. But Wednesday's shutdown caught visitors by surprise. They had no notice until they arrived to find the doors locked.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

City of Hartford taxi driver saves senior from scam, again | By Steve Volkert

August 26, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Cheryl Burns, a City of Hartford taxi driver, intervened in yet another scam this month targeting the seniors of our community. Burns has been a taxi driver with the City of Hartford Taxi for over 16 years. In the past few years, she has prevented five individuals from sending thousands of dollars to these scammers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
milwaukeemag.com

Where to Explore Wisconsin’s Archeological History

While there are nearly 200 documented sites of Native carvings in Wisconsin, only one is publicly on display. That’s at Roche-A-Cri State Park. “Roche is cool because it has both petroglyphs and pictographs,” says Robert Boszhardt, co-author of Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest. “That’s rare and unusual, and it’s on this spectacular, isolated landform.” Petroglyphs are ancient carvings, made by digging into the rock, while pictographs are paintings made with a pigment.
WISCONSIN STATE
treksplorer.com

10 Best Day Trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Got a day or two to spare on your Milwaukee trip? Take some time to check out the best day trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With beautiful scenery, bustling cities, and even inland beaches within driving distance, you’ll find plenty to enjoy around Wisconsin’s largest city. Within easy reach...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Loved ones grieve the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Aug. 25, a community is grieving the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson. Johnson died after a UTV crash Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. She was the passenger. Those close to Johnson said her death feels like a bad dream. "It's still not real, like, I don’t...
MILWAUKEE, WI
100.9 The Eagle

Midwest Wildlife Sanctuary Shares Video of White Tiger Mom & Cubs

You won't see moments like this every day. A Midwest wildlife sanctuary has shared video of a white tiger who is a new mom with 5 of her cubs. Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary is located in West Bend, Wisconsin. Their white tiger Ginger has been working overtime taking care of her new children (cubs). Here's their most recent update and video just shared on Facebook.
WEST BEND, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Airbnb Hides An Amazing Lakefront Experience In Its Backyard

Forget the hotel, there's no way a hotel can give you this kind of a view for a couple hundred bucks a night. The town of Oostburg is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, about an hour north of Milwaukee. Like any Midwestern lake town, Oostburg is dotted with houses along the shore. Some big, some little, but they all share amazing views.
OOSTBURG, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy