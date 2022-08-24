Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500’s 3.0-Liter Duramax Gets a 10-Percent Power Bump
Nestled deep within details we received about Chevrolet's 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison is equally exciting information on the 3.0-liter Duramax I-6 diesel engine that's available next year as an option, ironically, for all Silverado trims except ZR2 Bison. Chevy officials say the second-generation L70 turbodiesel is being assembled at...
MotorAuthority
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD spy shots: Big changes pegged for cabin
Chevrolet's Silverado 1500 was updated for the 2022 model year following a full redesign for 2019, and the truck's heavy-duty big brother, which received its own full redesign for 2020, will be updated soon as well. A prototype for the updated Silverado HD, which looks to be the posh Silverado...
torquenews.com
Chevy Silverado 2.7-Liter Four-Cylinder Engine Test - Hard To Believe
We have a chance to put the Chevrolet Silverado LT equipped with GM’s amazing 2.7-liter engine to the test. General Motors is a brand that constantly surprises us. We still think the Bolt EUV is hands-down the best affordable EV ever made. Can the Corvette be beaten in its class in any regard? Add the Silverado to the list of GM vehicles that have made us step back and re-think a segment.
