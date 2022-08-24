ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Chevy Silverado 1500's 3.0-Liter Duramax Gets a 10-Percent Power Bump

Nestled deep within details we received about Chevrolet's 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison is equally exciting information on the 3.0-liter Duramax I-6 diesel engine that's available next year as an option, ironically, for all Silverado trims except ZR2 Bison. Chevy officials say the second-generation L70 turbodiesel is being assembled at...
FLINT, MI
MotorAuthority

2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD spy shots: Big changes pegged for cabin

Chevrolet's Silverado 1500 was updated for the 2022 model year following a full redesign for 2019, and the truck's heavy-duty big brother, which received its own full redesign for 2020, will be updated soon as well. A prototype for the updated Silverado HD, which looks to be the posh Silverado...
CARS
torquenews.com

Chevy Silverado 2.7-Liter Four-Cylinder Engine Test - Hard To Believe

We have a chance to put the Chevrolet Silverado LT equipped with GM's amazing 2.7-liter engine to the test. General Motors is a brand that constantly surprises us. We still think the Bolt EUV is hands-down the best affordable EV ever made. Can the Corvette be beaten in its class in any regard? Add the Silverado to the list of GM vehicles that have made us step back and re-think a segment.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevrolet Silverado#Design#Vehicles#Gmc Sierra#Silverado Hd#Stranded Chevy
Carscoops

Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes

Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 "pending future product announcements," Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz's engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
DECHERD, TN
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Suburban Configurator Live

The online configurator tool for the 2023 Chevy Suburban has officially gone live on the American automaker's website, allowing users to view different exterior and interior colors on the full-size SUV, apply various options and equipment packages, and receive a complete pricing breakdown of their preferred build specification. One...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Build a Low-Buck Small-Block Chevy for Your Daily Driver

Most engine builds you see these days show you how to build a killer engine using very nice parts, but they often neglect to tell how much all that great stuff will cost. While those builds certainly have their place, they overlook the guy who just needs a plain and simple small-block for a humble hot rod.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Testing Honda Prologue Alongside Chevy Blazer EV

As GM Authority has covered extensively in the past, GM and Honda have formed a strategic alliance in North America to produce a range of new, affordable electric vehicles set to utilize GM Ultium batteries and GM Ultium drive motors. That includes the up-and-coming Honda Prologue EV, which was recently caught testing alongside another all-electric crossover, namely the new Chevy Blazer EV.
CARS

