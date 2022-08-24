ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Note on Identity of Attacker Who Targeted AJ Styles on WWE Raw

– As previously noted, a man in a hood interfered in AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley’s tag team match against The Miz and Ciampa during last night’s episode of WWE Raw. The Local Competitor Twitter account now has an update on the attacker who went after AJ Styles and was taken away by police during the show.
WWE
PWMania

Identity Revealed for the Decoy Taken Away by Police During WWE RAW

This week’s WWE RAW saw Dexter Lumis make another appearance, but there was a swerve when chaos broke out at ringside. There were riot police in the building all through the night keeping an eye out for Lumis. A decoy attempted to jump the barricade during the tag team match between AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley and The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa, but they were stooped by security and police.
WWE
PWMania

Eddie Kingston Fires Back at a Former WCW Wrestler and Addresses His Suspension

Eddie Kingston was reportedly involved in a confrontation with Sammy Guevara on August 10, 2022 in Minneapolis (during AEW’s Quake by the Lake Dynamite/Rampage event), which led in a dispute that resulted in Kingston being suspended for two weeks. The following is what former WCW superstar Disco Inferno had...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meiko Satomura
Person
Cameron Grimes
Person
Mandy Rose
Person
Joaquin Wilde
Person
Tyler Bate
Person
Apollo Crews
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Teases Fans With WWE NXT Throwback Photos

On May 16, Sasha Banks, along with her tag team partner, Naomi, walked out of WWE following a creative dispute with Vince McMahon that ultimately led to the duo being suspended and stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. While it remains unclear whether Banks' relationship with the company is still strained following McMahon's retirement, nothing has stopped The Boss from reflecting on some past achievements with the organization on social media — adding fuel to the fire of rumors of her imminent return.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing NJPW Star Back To WWE

As WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to surprise fans by bringing back former talent from his days leading the "NXT" brand, another notable former "Triple H guy" may be set for a return just over a year after being released from the company. According to Andrew...
WWE
411mania.com

Bayley Acknowledges Sasha Banks Tribute On Last Night’s WWE Raw

Bayley has acknowledged that one of her moves on last night’s episode of WWE Raw was a tribute to Sasha Banks. Last night’s show saw Bayley defeat Aliyah in her first on-screen WWE match since her return, and during the bout she did a double kneedrop to Aliyah on the second turnbuckle. The move is one of Banks’ signature maneuvers, and Bayley posted to Instagram with a video comparison of her move to Banks’ doing the same from their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair Signs With Notable Hollywood Agency

Bianca Belair has new representation. As reported by Variety, the WWE Raw Women's Champion has signed with Hollywood agency WME for representation in all areas. The report states that WME will work to grow Belair's business through podcasting, acting, marketing and more. Belair is the latest acquisition for WME, as the agency recently signed actor Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), filmmaker Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes), TikTok star Brooke Monk, Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, and more. Belair joins fellow WWE superstar Logan Paul under the WME banner, as the social media star turned wrestler inked a deal with them last July.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tony D#Combat#Wwe Nxt Results#Nxt Uk Champion#Breaker
wrestlinginc.com

Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut

The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
WWE
PWMania

Update on Paul Heyman’s WWE Status

Since Brock Lesnar gave Paul Heyman an F-5 through the announce table at WWE SummerSlam, Heyman has not appeared on WWE television. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea has been to “sell the injuries from Lesnar’s F-5 for a lengthy period of time to make the spot mean something.”
WWE
PWMania

Two Former Impact Wrestling Starts Heading to AEW

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt made an announcement regarding the forthcoming Trios match that will take place during AEW All Out. Dutt mentioned that FTR and Wardlow would be up against three members of his stable, but up until tonight, he had not revealed who would be competing. He revealed that his good friends The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) would be facing FTR and Wardlow on the PPV in a team-up with Jay Lethal.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Bushwhacker Luke Shares Funny Vince McMahon Story, Talks The Last Match & More

In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke talked about some of his favorite moments, The Last Match pro wrestling rock musical, a change he would have made to his career, and Vince McMahon’s retirement. Bushwhacker Luke began his wrestling career in 1962 in NWA...
WWE
PWMania

Making the Right Call in WWE and AEW

Sometimes, booking a Hometown Hero to win a match is the right call. It was in July of 2011 when WWE put the belt on CM Punk by having him defeat John Cena at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Punk’s Hometown on Chicago. Although I think there...
WWE
PWMania

Wade Barrett Signs 2-Year Contract Extension With WWE

Wade Barrett has signed a new contract with WWE and will remain with the company for the foreseeable future. During a new interview with BT Sport, the NXT commentator revealed that he signed a new contract with WWE after his previous two-year deal expired. “I’m about to hit my two-year...
WWE
PWMania

Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 8/26/22

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, the August 26 edition of AEW “Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. Full spoilers are listed below, courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen:. * Dark Order defeated The House of...
CLEVELAND, OH
PWMania

Dean Muhtadi Talks About How He’ll Never Work For WWE, Already Working With AEW

Dean Muhtadi recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar previously known as Mojo Rawley spoke about already doing some work with AEW through his talent agency, as well as whether he would ever return to wrestling, most notably with WWE.
WWE
PWMania

Several WWE NXT 2.0 Stars Expected for Call-Ups to the Main Roster

As PWMania.com previously reported, there has been a lot of talk in WWE NXT circles over the last week about Solo Sikoa possibly joining the main roster “in the very near future, possibly as soon as next month.” Sikoa, real name Joseph Fatu, is Rikishi’s son and Jimmy and Jey Uso’s younger brother (Jonathan & Joshua Fatu). He joined WWE last year.
WWE
PWMania

Warner Bros. Discovery Touts AEW Dynamite Viewership, #1 Cable Program in 18-49

Warner Bros. Discovery issued the following press release to tout Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite viewership:. TBS’ “AEW Dynamite” was the #1 cable program in 18-49 on Wednesday. Please see ratings highlights and program details below. TBS Highlights. AEW: Dynamite. 444K P18-49 (0.68 Rtg) / 507K P25-54...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy