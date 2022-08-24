Read full article on original website
Related
Connor Academy officials to host groundbreaking for $12 million middle school on Monday
CHUBBUCK — One local charter school is embarking on a project that will bring it one step closer to providing its community with a campus for all K-12 students. Officials with Connor Academy in Chubbuck announced plans Thursday to construct Alpine Academy Charter School, a school dedicated for students in grades six through eight. “I am so excited about this,” said Connor Academy Principal Joel Lovstedt. “We have been working...
Bannock County coroner receives certification for investigating suspicious, unexplained deaths
Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner has recently received a national certification for investigating specific causes of death that he says has never been by held by any of his predecessors. Danner was recently awarded the ABMDI, or American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigation, certificate. This certifies that he has the skills and knowledge to investigate medicolegal deaths, which include all suspicious, violent or unexplained deaths. ...
Former Idaho Sheriff pens letter of guilt, recounts events after threatening LDS Church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A former Idaho Sheriff who recently pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group has written a letter of apology and responsibility regarding the incident, according to East Idaho News. The letter, which was filed in court Monday morning, reads, […]
Idaho Foodbank party this weekend
A big party is happening in Pocatello this weekend, and everyone is invited. The post Idaho Foodbank party this weekend appeared first on Local News 8.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is This Really The Most Obese City in Idaho?
When I first arrived in Idaho, one of the first things I noticed was how active everyone is. It’s easy to see why too – we have access to mountains (my favorite), endless trails, and many other activities that allow us to be active. All of that being said, a new report just came out and revealed the “most obese” cities in every state, including Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls restaurant up for lease after 5-month closure
IDAHO FALLS — Sonic Drive-in at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is up for lease. The fast food restaurant closed in March after a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the building. Click here to read more. Yellow...
'SIMPLY HEROIC': Nearly two dozen Pocatello police officers receive awards for lifesaving service
POCATELLO — Nearly two dozen Pocatello police officers and staff members were recognized for outstanding achievements during a Monday award ceremony at City Hall. Many of the recognitions awarded Monday were in relation to two local incidents, one that involved officers rescuing a 70-year-old woman from a car that overturned in a canal and another in which two officers were wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding gunman, after which other officers rushed the wounded men to the hospital in police cruisers. ...
Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House
The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Brief outage planned for Idaho Falls Fiber
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Fiber will be conducting emergency maintenance on the network during the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. During the hours of 12 to 5 a.m. on Aug. 25, there will be a brief outage of up to an hour on the network as Fiber crews conduct the work. The temporary outage is planned for this time to minimize any inconvenience for our customers.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man paralyzed in officer-involved shooting files lawsuit
POCATELLO — A lawsuit has been filed by a Pocatello man who claims police used excessive force when they shot him five times, paralyzing him from the chest down. Along with shooting then-28-year-old Jake Lee Sheeler, the officers involved misrepresented the facts of the incident to medical care providers at Portneuf Medical Center, the lawsuit alleges. Officers also “fabricate(d) justification” during an investigation, the lawsuit filed on July 22 further claims.
eastidahonews.com
Nancy Wagstaff
Nancy Wagstaff, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Murrieta, California. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., September 3, 2022, at Falls View Cemetery, 2938 McKinley Rd. American Falls, Idaho under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
School districts offering incentives to attract and keep bus drivers
POCATELLO — Local school districts are working hard to come up with creative ways to attract and keep bus drivers. Officials in many regional districts say that they have experienced a shortage of drivers since coming back from the COVID-19 pandemic. “There seems to be a lot less people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greek Festival to be held this Saturday in Pocatello
POCATELLO — The Gate City’s annual Greek Festival returns this Saturday. Father Constantine Zozos of the Greek Orthodox Church says the festival is a highlight of summer in Pocatello and that people from all over East Idaho attend every year. Everyone is welcome at the event, he added. “It’s a family affair and we look forward to everyone coming and being Greek for a day,” Zozos said. ...
aarp.org
Shredding Events Scheduled in Pocatello and Idaho Falls
Join us August 30 and 31 and protect yourself from fraud and identity theft at these complimentary shredding events. Experts agree that shredding confidential documents is a good way to protect yourself from fraud and identity theft. Please join us for these free shredding events in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. There is a 10-box limit and this service is provided for personal documents only.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls City Council to vote on new fees and fee increases
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls City Council will vote on several new fees and fee increases during a meeting on Thursday. The proposed new fees and increases are set to begin with the start of the upcoming fiscal year on Oct. 1. The Idaho Falls City Council held...
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Missing man found alive, school year delayed due to tremor and man escapes police car
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Aug. 22 to Aug. 28 in east Idaho history. IDAHO FALLS — A man with the Idaho Falls militia who “mysteriously disappeared” was found, The Rigby Star announced on Aug. 27, 1908.
kslnewsradio.com
Idaho inmate arrested in Tooele for failing to reappear after court-ordered release
TOOELE, Utah — An Idaho inmate was arrested in Tooele on Sunday night because he failed to return to a local jail after being granted a temporary release. Authorities said the Idaho inmate, Justin Wayne Gould was initially being held in the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls on pending charges of attempted strangulation, witness intimidation and multiple violations of a no-contact order.
eastidahonews.com
Administrators, athletes break ground for new Idaho Falls High School sports complex
IDAHO FALLS — High school students will soon be able to call sports practice fields their own after a groundbreaking took place Thursday afternoon. The Tiger Athletic Complex (TAC) broke ground with the help of District 91, the Tiger Club, the Idaho Falls Board of Trustees, parents and student athletes from Idaho Falls High School.
Idaho Falls man reportedly tried to break into woman's car with knife
An Idaho Falls man was arrested on Aug. 19 after he reportedly threatened a woman and tried to break into her car with a knife. According to the probable cause affidavit, Shaun Strader, 39, fled and jumped into a canal as officers were arriving on scene. He was located and arrested. The victim told an Idaho Falls police officer that she had just parked to visit her mother when Strader...
Firefighters save multiple homes from Fort Hall wildfire
FORT HALL — Firefighters were able to save multiple homes from a wildfire that ignited on the Fort Hall Reservation late Wednesday afternoon. The blaze was first reported around 4:30 p.m. and scorched about 64 acres of farmland in the area of Ferry Butte Road and Highway 91 despite the fact rain was falling at the time, authorities said. Strong winds pushed the fire toward multiple nearby homes but firefighters...
Comments / 2