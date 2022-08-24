Alt-Right Activist Laura Loomer Loses GOP Nomination in Florida Primary

Marco Bello/AFP via Getty Images

After incumbent Rep. Dan Webster snagged the Republican nomination for Florida’s 11th Congressional District on Tuesday night, his opponent, alt-right troll Laura Loomer, told her supporters she wouldn’t acknowledge “Do-Nothing Daniel” and his narrow victory. “I’m not conceding, because I’m a winner,” Loomer said, to cheers and hoots. “And the reality is, is our Republican Party is broken to its core.” The race was called by the Associated Press, with 95 percent of votes reported. Webster took 50.7 percent of the district’s votes, with 42,281 Floridians casting their ballots for him; Loomer crawled away with 44.5 percent, or roughly fewer 5,000 votes than her opponent. An extremist who has espoused conspiracy theories and virulently Islamophobic views, Loomer made waves by drawing attention to the 73-year-old Webster’s age in a number of attack ads, referring to him as “too sick to vote” in one. Webster, who has represented his district since 2011, will face Democratic nominee Shante Munns in the general election come November.