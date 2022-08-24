ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martinville, LA

St. Martinville's Vincent DeRouen wins 2022 Kiwanis Club Crying Towel

By Seth Lewis
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ln1fj_0hSi1o2Y00

St. Martinville Head Coach Vincent DeRouen wins the Kiwanis Club Crying Towel for the fourth time.

He says none of his jokes are written, but he enjoys the chance to laugh before things get serious in the jamboree

"I just come up with it off the top of my head," DeRouen said. "It's something to have fun. A lot of that stuff is true but we have play with some of it. It's the beginning of the year and it's fun. Before everything gets serious we do this and have a good time with it."

The Kiwanis Club holds this annual event ahead of their jamboree on Thursday and Friday at Cajun Field.

The point of the Crying Towel is for the coaches to whine the most. You can hear some of their best jokes above. The full schedule for the Kiwanis Jamboree is below.

Also, our first Friday Night Football show airs this Friday, after the Saints-Chargers preseason game. It will serve as our preview special, as we get you ready for the 2022 season.

Game Schedule:

Thursday, August 25th

Teurlings vs Comeaux

Carencro vs St. Martinville

Southside vs Breaux Bridge

Friday, August 26th

Lafayette vs Notre Dame

Cecilia vs St. Thomas More

Northside vs Acadiana

