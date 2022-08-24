PPL Center Teams up with Air Products to Present Local School Districts with Donation For Music Programs

Co-Headlining rock bands will be joined by guest Kris Roe of The Ataris. BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Hoobastank & Lit: Tried & True Tour (with special guest Kris Roe of The Ataris) will make a stop in Bethlehem to rock the Musikfest Café presented by Yuengling on Sunday Oct. 16 Tickets for this co-headlined tour will go on sale beginning at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 23 for ArtsQuest Members and Friday, Aug. 26 to the general public at steelstacks.org. All pre-sales will close at 10 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 25. For more exclusive ticket access and advance purchase opportunities, become an ArtsQuest Circle donor today.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO