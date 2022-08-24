ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

Owner plans to redevelop restaurant row in San Marcos

By Jeff Lasky
 2 days ago
The new owner of San Marcos' famed Old California Restaurant Row has unveiled plans for redevelopment, leaving several of the current tenants fearing they will be forced to move out or close.

According to a plan submitted to the city, owner Elizabeth Papera has teamed with building company Lennar for a project to add around 200 new housing units to the property. A rendering provided to the city shows a three-story mixed-use development with commercial space on the bottom floor and housing above. While the plan specifies that at least three of the current restaurants will remain, being left off that list has other owners currently leasing at Restaurant Row wondering about their future.

“They put us on really short leases. They’re month-to-month leases, so I don’t think they have any intention to move forward with us," said Erin Nenow, owner of Old Cal Coffee.

Old California Restaurant Row was developed by the Eubanks family in the early 1970s. They continued to serve as landlords until selling in 2020. Multiple restaurant owners told ABC 10News they never heard from the new owner, or even knew who they were, until Papera's name was revealed in the plan submitted to the city this month.

"It’s a little strange," Nenow said. "These type of businesses, brick and mortar, they’re very relational, people working with people for the common good. So it’s definitely weird to not know who you’re working with."

Several restaurants on the property have already shut down. The owners of others say they are currently exploring options to move, rather than deal with the uncertainty of staying.

“I’m sad that this place is coming to an end," said Nick Ceko, owner of Old California Mining Co.

City staff are currently reviewing the redevelopment plans.

Mark E Farrar
2d ago

California has an issue with water & our electrical grid is maxed out. Do we really need to have an additional 200 condos built right now? Maybe we should be concentrating on how to solve the water & electrical issues before we build?

IN THIS ARTICLE
