CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL MARCHING BAND PERFORMS IN BOTH BARNESVILLE POTATO DAYS AND MN STATE FAIR PARADES
The Crookston High School Marching Band performed in both the Barnesville Potato Days Parade and the MN State Fair Parade this weekend. Since these parades were back-to-back, the band decided to make this an overnight trip, staying in St. Cloud after the Barnesville parade on Saturday. This allowed students some extra time to explore the State Fair on Sunday morning before their performance there! 35 students attended this trip and did a great job representing Crookston High School!
HIGHLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL HOLDING SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE ON MEET-THE-TEACHER NIGHTS
The Highland Elementary School is continuing its School Supply Drive during the Meet-the-Teacher Nights on Wednesday, August 31, and Thursday, September 1, at the Elementary School and is still accepting donations. The drive is sponsored by the Highland Parent Teacher Organization (PTO). The drive is meant to help students that...
CROOKSTON GIRLS TENNIS FINISHES 2ND PLACE, FEE AND CLAUSON WIN CHAMPIONSHIP
The Crookston Pirate Girls Tennis team had one individual champion, but showed off their team depth as they finished second place at the Crookston Pirate Booster Carla Johnson Memorial Tournament played at tennis courts across Crookston. Hibbing won the tournament with 26 points, four points better than Crookston. It was a long day with tennis going over nine hours with a lot of great matches played throughout the day.
