KTVL
"Level 1: BE READY" wildfire alert for areas near the Rum Creek Fire
Josephine County, Ore — Near the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County, areas North of the Rogue River, South of Sawmill Gap Area, West of Rock Creek Road, and East of Russian Creek were issued a Level 1: BE READY notification. Spanish translation: Esta es una alerta de incendio...
KTVL
Rum Creek Fire grows to 959 acres, BE READY notification in place
Josephine County, Ore — Updated August 25 at 9:45 a.m.:. Acreage on the Rum Creek Fire has increased to 959 acres and is 0% contained. Due to increased fire activity, officials have closed Galice Road and surrounding public lands on both sides of the river between Almeda County Park and Grave Creek for public and firefighter safety.
KTVL
New fire start in Siskiyou County, resources from McKinney Fire respond
According to Klamath National Forest, a new fire, which is being referred to as the Cherry Fire is approximately 1.5 miles east of Horse Creek on Highway 96 and is roughly 1-2 acres with a moderate rate of spread on both sides of the Klamath River. Resources from the McKinney...
KTVL
Medford Fire responds to detached garage structure fire
Medford Fire Department crews responded to a detached garage structure fire at Lozier Lane & Prune Street at around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday. "The fire has been knocked down and there are currently no civilian or firefighter injuries," MFD states. Fire District 3, Jacksonville Fire Department, Medford Police and Jackson...
KTVL
ASK 10: Is the florist shop on Stewart Ave. in Medford moving buildings?
Medford, Ore. — News 10 viewer, Pat, wrote in and asked: "I heard a rumor that the beautiful historic building that houses my favorite flower shop, Penny and Lulu, has been sold and they are being forced to move. Is this true? If so, are the new owners going to tear down that historic building?"
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Search and Rescue Crews in Oregon Rescue Mother and Daughter Stuck on Side of Cliff
CURRY COUNTY, OR - On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at approximately 11:33a.m., the Oregon State Police received a call regarding a woman who had reportedly went off of a trail and was stuck on the side of a cliff needing to be rescued about twenty miles south of Gold Beach, OR off of U.S. Highway 101.
KDRV
Jackson County search for woman missing since December
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person missing from the White City area for about eight months. It says Rosanna Christine Marquis was last seen December of 2021. It describes her as 42 years old, 5'6", weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown...
KTVL
Medford man forced to walk alongside traffic due to no wheelchair-accessible ramp
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A 57-year-old Medford man is sharing his frustrations after being forced to walk alongside traffic in his stand-up wheelchair because there is no accessible ramp on Owen Drive and Lear Avenue behind the North Walmart, where his bus stop to get home is located. Marvin...
KTVL
ASK10: Whose responsibility is the Ross Johnston Tire Shop after its owner died?
ASHLAND, Ore. — News 10 viewer Isabeau Vollhardt wrote in asking:. The Ross Johnston Tire Shop in Ashland has been closed for about a year. My understanding is that the owner is deceased. No one seems to be on the property on a regular basis or taking care of it. According to the City Attorney's office, who --if anyone-- now owns it seems unclear. The property is both a fire hazard and a public health and safety hazard because of piles of tires left on top of dry grass (which has recently been cut) and its location across the street from a smoke shop. While both police and fire depts are monitoring the property, the health problems and potential fire hazard remain unresolved. Who is responsible for the property and if they cannot or will not remove the tires from the property to reduce fire hazards, off-gassing rubber fumes, and safe harbor for rodents, who can take responsibility for the owner if there is one?
KTVL
Have you seen Rosanna Marquis?
White City, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman out of the White City area. Rosanna Christine Marquis was last seen December of 2021. She is 42 years old, 5'6" tall, weighing 130 lbs. with blonde / strawberry hair, and brown eyes. She is...
KDRV
Man, boy missing from Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing child and missing man. It says Zayne Coley is a five-year-old boy with brown hair, blue eyes, weight of 60 pounds and three feet tall. It describes 48-year-old Jonathan Coley was a white man standing 5’08”...
KTVL
Virtual community briefing tonight for Rum Creek Fire
Josephine County, Ore — At 6 pm this evening, a virtual community briefing about the Rum Creek Fire suppression operation will be posted to the Rum Creek Fire Facebook page. The meeting will be pre-recorded, but questions in the comment section will be answered in real time. “We saw...
KTVL
Missing 5-year-old boy and 48-year-old man last seen in Josephine County
Josephine County, Ore — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is searching for a missing 5-year-old boy, Zayne Coley, and a 48-year-old man, Jonathan Coley. According to JCSO, Zayne was visiting Jonathan in Josephine County. They last checked in on August 16, 2022 and stated that they would return...
KDRV
Police investigation underway after crash leaves one person dead in Jackson County on Hwy 234
EAGLE POINT, Ore. - A police investigation is underway after a devastating 2 car crash resulted in the death of one person on Monday night. It happened on Hwy 234, north of Eagle Point. According to Oregon State Police, a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon Hensley (24) of Medford, crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with an eastbound Subaru, operated by Feliz McGonagle (67) of Trail.
KTVL
Grants Pass police in search of two storage unit burglars
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — On Saturday, August 13, two people burglarized multiple storage units on Union Avenue in Grants Pass. During the early morning hours, the two burglars were caught on surveillance cameras, but the Grants Pass Police Department needs the community's assistance in identifying the two suspects. If...
KDRV
FireWatch: Firefighter Logan Taylor's funeral to be public Monday
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Talent man will get a public memorial service next week. 25-year-old Logan Taylor died last Thursday on duty as a wildland firefighter. He was hit by a tree while working on northern Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire. A public memorial service will be held Monday, August...
kqennewsradio.com
TRAILER FIRE WITH AMAZON MERCHANDISE ON INTERSTATE 5
A semi-trailer with Amazon merchandise caught fire early Tuesday morning on Interstate 5 just south of Sutherlin. Battalion Chief Josh Waechter of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to the incident just after 3:50 a.m. Waechter said first responders found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer which was filled with an unknown mixed load of items. The fire was initially stopped from spreading and causing more damage.
theashlandchronicle.com
Bear Creek Basin Safety Alert
Important Note: This information is for select creeks in the Bear Creek Basin only – — IT DOES NOT COVER ALL CREEKS IN JACKSON COUNTY OR ALL CREEKS IN THE BEAR. If you have questions about a specific creek, please call RVCOG (see contact. information below). Routine water...
kptv.com
1 dead, 2 injured after Highway 234 car crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and two others were injured Monday night after a crash between two cars on Highway 234, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 16 just before 10 p.m. They determined that a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe crossed the center line and crashed head-on into an eastbound Subaru Forrester.
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 234 IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR (August 23, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 9:59 PM, OSPTroopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 234 near milepost 16. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon...
