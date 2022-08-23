Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Chet Holmgren's injury has some Thunder fans excited to tank for Victor Wembanyama
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie big man Chet Holmgren reportedly has an injured foot that could keep him sidelined during the upcoming season. Holmgren, a 7-foot center from the Gonzaga Bulldogs who was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after a very impressive freshman campaign, was otherwise expected to play a big role for the Thunder. He had several promising and encouraging flashes while on the court during NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas.
Donovan Mitchell’s Preferred Trade Destinations Revealed
The Utah Jazz made a trade on Wednesday night, but it was not the NBA blockbuster that people are waiting for. Instead, they traded one of their veterans, sending Patrick Beverley to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. If their intentions weren’t already clear...
Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for Donovan Mitchell
On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks issued a statement essentially saying that Kevin Durant will remain with the team weeks after requesting a trade. That means the Los Angeles Lakers’ hopes and dreams of landing Kyrie Irving are pretty much dead. Now, the team must shift its...
Reading Tea Leaves: Jazz, Knicks Close on Donovan Mitchell Trade?
Utah Jazz GM Danny Ainge is trying to put up smokescreens, but we're seeing directly through them.
Report: Lakers to land Pat Bev, THT goes to Jazz in three-player trade
Patrick Beverley is headed back to Southern California – except he won’t be returning to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly will finalize a deal Thursday morning that will land them Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:
deseret.com
How ESPN describes the state of Utah, BYU and Utah State football heading into the season
In the next two weeks, BYU, Utah and Utah State will each begin their 2022 college football campaigns trying to build off a successful 2021 season in which all three finished the year ranked in the Top 25. While it’s anticipated to be another good year for the three Utah...
NBC Sports
Massive Jazz haul in Gobert trade made Durant trade impossible
Three unprotected first-round picks (2023, 2025, 2027), one top-five protected first-round pick (2029), a pick swap option in 2026, Walker Kessler (the No.22 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft), Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Leandro Bolmaro. The oversized, massive haul that Minnesota gave Utah to land Rudy Gobert...
Yardbarker
Trade Notes: Lakers, Jazz, Talen Horton-Tucker, Donovan Mitchell
The trade that is sending Patrick Beverley from the Jazz to Lakers has been finalized, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. In return, as we relayed, the Jazz are receiving Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. What will Beverley bring to the Lakers? Actually, it’s fairly evident. His tenacity and passion can...
deseret.com
Gail Miller family selling more of its Utah Jazz ownership stake
When Ryan Smith bought majority ownership of the Utah Jazz in October 2020, it was announced that the Gail Miller family, owners of the franchise since the 1980s, would retain a minority stake. On Wednesday, the family announced that it is selling “a portion of our remaining ownership.”. The...
NBA Scout Speaks On Talen Horton-Tucker’s Upside For Jazz
Earlier this week, the Utah Jazz completed a trade. It was not a blockbuster involving NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell, but it was one that still drew some headlines as they agreed on a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Patrick Beverley, who was acquired earlier this offseason from the Minnesota...
deseret.com
After a 100-play scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium, BYU starting quarterback Jaren Hall says, ‘We are almost game-ready’
BYU football coach Kalani Sitake had two pieces of good news for reporters after the Cougars wrapped up his seventh fall camp with a 100-play scrimmage — that didn’t include live tackling — at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Tuesday. First, his team played a lot of real,...
deseret.com
Matt Bushman scored his first two NFL touchdowns, then promptly got hurt. What happened?
Former BYU tight end Matt Bushman was enjoying the best game of his young NFL career Thursday before an injury ended his night — and will keep him shelved for a while. Bushman caught two touchdown passes for the Kansas City Chiefs in a 17-10 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.
deseret.com
BYU and Utah Tech basketball will face a brand new Division I team this season
The Lindenwood Lions out of Saint Charles, Missouri, will play their first-ever season of men’s basketball at the Division I level in the 2022-23 campaign, and two teams from Utah are on their schedule. The Lions released their season schedule on Thursday, and they will face the BYU Cougars...
deseret.com
This now-retired NFL player says football was never ‘Plan A’
Shaquem Griffin, widely understood to be the first one-handed player in NFL history, is hanging up his cleats. He announced his retirement Wednesday in a personal essay for The Players’ Tribune. In the piece, Griffin, whose twin brother, Shaquill, remains in the league, explains that retiring will give him...
deseret.com
What’s the next barrier for Utah football to break down? Kyle Whittingham has an answer
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham is no stranger to breaking down barriers. Whittingham, college football’s second-longest tenured head coach at the FBS level, has turned the Utes into a perennial contender in the Pac-12 Conference and a team that’s become accustomed to being ranked among the country’s Top 25 teams.
deseret.com
‘We are going to be good on offense’: Why BYU football should be able to light up the scoreboard in 2022
BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick was in no mood to divulge a lot of information regarding his offense after the Cougars wrapped up 2022 preseason training camp with a closed, no-tackling scrimmage Tuesday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. “We still have a lot of work to do,” Roderick said. “We are...
deseret.com
Yes Logan, there is a Santa Claus. His name is Blake Anderson
Second-year Utah State football coach Blake Anderson is a man of the people. On Wednesday, the school’s athletic Twitter account shared a video of Anderson having some fun going around to various places and handing out free tickets to this weekend’s season-opening game between Utah State and UConn.
deseret.com
‘They have some big shoes to fill’: How Utah’s defensive ends are stacking up
Utah has a big void on the defensive line with Mika Tafua having moved on to the NFL. The Utes will be counting on a bunch of players to step up and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. “We have a good group of defensive ends. There’s a lot of competition....
deseret.com
‘Now the crowd is starting to chase him’: How Clark Phillips III’s work ethic, faith helped him become Utah’s minister of defense
Clark Phillips III is the highest-rated recruit in Utah football history. But he’s never acted like it. The Ute cornerback is always working on his craft. No matter how many accolades he receives — he was named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America second team — the 5-foot-10, 183-pound sophomore never stops trying to improve.
