Salt Lake City, UT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chet Holmgren's injury has some Thunder fans excited to tank for Victor Wembanyama

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie big man Chet Holmgren reportedly has an injured foot that could keep him sidelined during the upcoming season. Holmgren, a 7-foot center from the Gonzaga Bulldogs who was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after a very impressive freshman campaign, was otherwise expected to play a big role for the Thunder. He had several promising and encouraging flashes while on the court during NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA Analysis Network

Donovan Mitchell's Preferred Trade Destinations Revealed

The Utah Jazz made a trade on Wednesday night, but it was not the NBA blockbuster that people are waiting for. Instead, they traded one of their veterans, sending Patrick Beverley to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. If their intentions weren’t already clear...
NBA
Basketball
NBC Sports

Massive Jazz haul in Gobert trade made Durant trade impossible

Three unprotected first-round picks (2023, 2025, 2027), one top-five protected first-round pick (2029), a pick swap option in 2026, Walker Kessler (the No.22 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft), Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Leandro Bolmaro. The oversized, massive haul that Minnesota gave Utah to land Rudy Gobert...
NBA
Yardbarker

Trade Notes: Lakers, Jazz, Talen Horton-Tucker, Donovan Mitchell

The trade that is sending Patrick Beverley from the Jazz to Lakers has been finalized, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. In return, as we relayed, the Jazz are receiving Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. What will Beverley bring to the Lakers? Actually, it’s fairly evident. His tenacity and passion can...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Gail Miller family selling more of its Utah Jazz ownership stake

When Ryan Smith bought majority ownership of the Utah Jazz in October 2020, it was announced that the Gail Miller family, owners of the franchise since the 1980s, would retain a minority stake. On Wednesday, the family announced that it is selling “a portion of our remaining ownership.”. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

This now-retired NFL player says football was never 'Plan A'

Shaquem Griffin, widely understood to be the first one-handed player in NFL history, is hanging up his cleats. He announced his retirement Wednesday in a personal essay for The Players’ Tribune. In the piece, Griffin, whose twin brother, Shaquill, remains in the league, explains that retiring will give him...
NFL
deseret.com

Yes Logan, there is a Santa Claus. His name is Blake Anderson

Second-year Utah State football coach Blake Anderson is a man of the people. On Wednesday, the school’s athletic Twitter account shared a video of Anderson having some fun going around to various places and handing out free tickets to this weekend’s season-opening game between Utah State and UConn.
LOGAN, UT
deseret.com

'Now the crowd is starting to chase him': How Clark Phillips III's work ethic, faith helped him become Utah's minister of defense

Clark Phillips III is the highest-rated recruit in Utah football history. But he’s never acted like it. The Ute cornerback is always working on his craft. No matter how many accolades he receives — he was named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America second team — the 5-foot-10, 183-pound sophomore never stops trying to improve.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

