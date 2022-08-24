ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Oregonian

Oregon schools hand out millions of dollars in employee bonuses

As Oregon schools prepare to welcome back students, districts are paying out millions in employee hiring and retention bonuses. Some of the biggest rewards are going to employees in the hardest to staff categories, including bus drivers, special education teachers and school psychologists. Other payouts are going to every returning teacher in a district, even as virtually all teaching positions are filled.
KTVL

Betsy Johnson officially a candidate for Governor for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Betsy Johnson is an official candidate for Oregon Governor. The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office verified enough signatures to put the non-affiliated candidate on the ballot for November’s election. Johnson’s campaign turned in over 48,000 ballots when she only need 23,744 valid signatures to...
agdaily.com

Wolf depredations plague Oregon producers in August

This month, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed 13 wolf depredations on livestock. Two of the most recent depredations occurred last week by OR103 in Klamath County on a private land allotment in Doak Mountain. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated the depredations on August 17....
KGW

Swastika Mountain in Oregon is getting a new name

EUGENE, Ore. — Swastika Mountain, located about 35 miles southeast of Eugene in the Umpqua National Forest, is getting a new name. The Oregon Geographic Names Board, which supervises the naming of geographic features in the state, is in the process of updating the 4,197-foot-tall mountain's title. The moniker predates the rise of Nazi Germany, but now unavoidably bears the distasteful connotation.
KDRV

Political independent qualifies as an Oregon governor candidate on November election ballot

PORTLAND, Ore. -- An Oregon independent gubernatorial candidate's campaign says today she qualifies for November's ballot. Betsy Johnson's campaign says the Secretary of State’s office announced today that Johnson officially qualifies for the November ballot. This month her campaign supplied more than double the required amount of voter signatures to qualify for inclusion in this fall's election for a new governor.
Lake County News

California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
beachconnection.net

Sea Lion Caves' Financial Gift to Another Central Oregon Coast Attraction

(Florence, Oregon) – With a big party already scheduled, one Oregon coast attraction suddenly has cause to celebrate even more. In Florence, at the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum, August 26 is a day of whooping it up in honor of Sea Lion Caves' 90th anniversary, with a big bash starting there at 5 p.m. (Photo above courtesy Sea Lion Caves)
opb.org

Eastern Oregon town damaged by hail storm recovers together

Your browser does not support the audio element. On August 11th a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wallowa County. The town of Wallowa itself was right in the path of the storm. Mayor Gary Hulse estimates that every window on the west side of any building in about a 5 mile stretch got completely destroyed. Roofs and vehicles were also damaged. Since then, residents and volunteers have been coming together to patch up buildings and help people whose homes were destroyed. Hulse joins us to talk about the effort.
KXL

It’s All About the Beagles in Oregon and Washington!

By now you’ve likely seen the pictures of the cute pictures of the 4000 Beagles that were rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia. 80 of them arrived in at the Humane Society in Oregon this week, 60 in Portland and 20 in Salem. 15 of them went to the Humane Society of Southwest Washington in Vancouver. They are being adopted out, a few at a time as shelter staff and veterinarians make sure they have the shots and care they need to go to their “forever homes”.
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon government will be filled with new faces

SALEM – There will be a new look at the Oregon state capitol when the legislature convenes its 2023 session. InterMountain Education Service District Mark Mulvihill has spent years developing relationships with lawmakers, and he said Salem will be a blank slate. “The governor will change,” he said. Peter...
News Break
Politics
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Families Will Receive Hundreds Monthly Under Stimulus Measure

This week, more than 236,000 families in Oregon will each begin receiving a $600 payment as a result of a new state law designed to help low-wage employees. People who resided in Oregon for the final six months of 2020 and claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit, tax relief for low-income workers, on their 2020 taxes will get direct deposits or paper checks. While married couples with three or more children earned less than $57,000, single people who claimed the credit made less than $16,000.
opb.org

Oregon looks to hunters to help with wild turkeys acting…wild

Retiree Chenaya Strutton recently found herself driving through a very nice housing development in Reedsport, on the central Oregon coast. On the side of the road was a flock of wild turkeys, so she stopped to take a picture. “One male came over and saw his reflection in my hubcap...
