Delaware State

WGMD Radio

Del. to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Thursday

The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households, as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ EBT cards today (Thursday). Eligible households enrolled in Temporary Assistance for...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Chemours begins commissioning work at Florida mine

The Chemours Company has begun commissioning work at its newest mineral sand mine, Trail Ridge South. The new mining operation represents a $93 million investment that will create approximately 50 new jobs in the three-county area. Commissioning work to test operations at the new Florida mine is underway, with startup...
FLORIDA STATE
Town Square LIVE News

I-95 lane changes coming Thursday near U.S. 202

  Delaware’s Transportation Department has announced a modification to the I-95 northbound traffic pattern near the U.S. 202 exit near Newport. Beginning August 25, the left shoulder of I-95 northbound will be closed, the left lane will be for through traffic and the right lane will be for traffic exiting at US 202. The temporary change will allow for traffic ... Read More
NEWPORT, DE
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
delawarebusinessnow.com

Personnel file: Aug. 23, 2022

PNC Bank announced that Greg Miraglia will assume the role of Market Executive for Delaware. In addition to serving as Market Executive, Miraglia is assuming responsibilities for leading PNC Private Bank as Wealth Director for the market. Miraglia began his career in Delaware and joined PNC in 2016. He has...
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

DuPont will build new $50 million plant in Newark

DuPont Semiconductor Technologies will expand its Newark campus by building a $50 million, 385,000-square-foot facility in  nearby Glasgow. The company, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, had searched site in northern Delaware and Maryland before decided to build in Delaware. The new facility is expected to become the primary work site for more than 70 existing workers and ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
delawaretoday.com

Complete This Checklist Before Showing Your Home in Delaware

Delaware experts explain how to identify and correct those little imperfections in your home before showing to prospective buyers. In getting a home ready to sell, the best tool is a magnifying glass—as in a fresh set of eyes that can detect the imperfections homeowners may no longer see.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Surf fishing is good this time of year

The summer grind is slowing down and schools are back in session, or about to be for some. Hints of fall are all around us; some leaves are starting to turn and drop. My gardens are down to late summer melons, and I am planting for the fall into winter. At this point I am just composting extra zucchini, making dirt.
LEWES, DE
12 News

No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
delawaretoday.com

These Real Estate Agents Are Making a Difference in Delaware

These Delaware real estate agents support charity efforts, focus on clients, and have a positive impact on the areas they serve. For more than 22 years, Amy Lacy Powalski has been her clients’ trusted Realtor through all their milestones. She began her career in 2000 and formed her own team, The Lacy Group, in 2015. Client experience is paramount, she says: “I treat each client how I would want to be treated if I were buying a house. I sit down and listen to what they want price- and location-wise, and I can’t be pushy on that—at the end of the day, they are the ones that will be living in the house.” On top of running a client-focused business, Lacy also ensures her group makes a positive impact on the communities they service. They regularly support the Delaware Humane Association and The Mary Campbell Center. Lacy herself also supports Frogs for Life, a charity founded by two former clients who lost their son to a congenital heart defect.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Voting in Delaware is easier than ever

Democrat? Republican? Something else? Whatever your party affiliation, the importance of making your voice heard when there’s an election has never been more apparent. And for Delawareans, it’s never been as easy to vote as it will be in 2022. Three laws that take effect this year remove...
DELAWARE STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona reports another week of declining COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations are trending lower nationwide. And Arizona’s COVID-19 case numbers have fallen for the fifth week in a row. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 8,505 cases in its weekly update Wednesday. That’s the lowest count since mid-May. Medical experts caution that recent cases are likely being vastly undercounted because many at-home tests go unreported. But other metrics also suggest Arizona's outbreak is improving.
ARIZONA STATE
WMDT.com

Del. flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Senator Cordrey

DELAWARE – Governor John Carney has ordered the Delaware flag at state buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 27th. This is in recognition and memory of Senator Richard Cordrey’s service to the state. Governor Carney released the following statement:. “I was sad...
DELAWARE STATE

