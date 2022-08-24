Read full article on original website
Related
WGMD Radio
Del. to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Thursday
The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households, as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ EBT cards today (Thursday). Eligible households enrolled in Temporary Assistance for...
12news.com
Latest drought monitor in Arizona shows benefit of monsoon storms
The latest Arizona drought monitor released on Aug. 25 shoe how recent monsoon storms have helped improve our drought outlook. Krystle Henderson has the details.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Chemours begins commissioning work at Florida mine
The Chemours Company has begun commissioning work at its newest mineral sand mine, Trail Ridge South. The new mining operation represents a $93 million investment that will create approximately 50 new jobs in the three-county area. Commissioning work to test operations at the new Florida mine is underway, with startup...
I-95 lane changes coming Thursday near U.S. 202
Delaware’s Transportation Department has announced a modification to the I-95 northbound traffic pattern near the U.S. 202 exit near Newport. Beginning August 25, the left shoulder of I-95 northbound will be closed, the left lane will be for through traffic and the right lane will be for traffic exiting at US 202. The temporary change will allow for traffic ... Read More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delawarebusinessnow.com
Personnel file: Aug. 23, 2022
PNC Bank announced that Greg Miraglia will assume the role of Market Executive for Delaware. In addition to serving as Market Executive, Miraglia is assuming responsibilities for leading PNC Private Bank as Wealth Director for the market. Miraglia began his career in Delaware and joined PNC in 2016. He has...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows expand to two locations in September
Delaware’s Chautauqua tent shows will be back in full swing next month and are expanding their footprint. The 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows will take place in two locations this year. The shows are Thursday and Friday, September 8th and 9th at Zwaanendael Park in Lewes and Saturday and...
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
DuPont will build new $50 million plant in Newark
DuPont Semiconductor Technologies will expand its Newark campus by building a $50 million, 385,000-square-foot facility in nearby Glasgow. The company, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, had searched site in northern Delaware and Maryland before decided to build in Delaware. The new facility is expected to become the primary work site for more than 70 existing workers and ... Read More
IN THIS ARTICLE
delawaretoday.com
Complete This Checklist Before Showing Your Home in Delaware
Delaware experts explain how to identify and correct those little imperfections in your home before showing to prospective buyers. In getting a home ready to sell, the best tool is a magnifying glass—as in a fresh set of eyes that can detect the imperfections homeowners may no longer see.
Cape Gazette
Surf fishing is good this time of year
The summer grind is slowing down and schools are back in session, or about to be for some. Hints of fall are all around us; some leaves are starting to turn and drop. My gardens are down to late summer melons, and I am planting for the fall into winter. At this point I am just composting extra zucchini, making dirt.
KTAR.com
Sunrise Park Resort in eastern Arizona investing $5.5 million into renovations
PHOENIX — Sunrise Park Resort is pouring about $5.5 million in renovations ahead of the 2022-23 season. The eastern Arizona ski resort will undergo lodge overhauls, lift upgrades and facility repairs in its biggest round of renovations in over a decade, according to a press release. The Sunrise Park...
No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
delawaretoday.com
These Real Estate Agents Are Making a Difference in Delaware
These Delaware real estate agents support charity efforts, focus on clients, and have a positive impact on the areas they serve. For more than 22 years, Amy Lacy Powalski has been her clients’ trusted Realtor through all their milestones. She began her career in 2000 and formed her own team, The Lacy Group, in 2015. Client experience is paramount, she says: “I treat each client how I would want to be treated if I were buying a house. I sit down and listen to what they want price- and location-wise, and I can’t be pushy on that—at the end of the day, they are the ones that will be living in the house.” On top of running a client-focused business, Lacy also ensures her group makes a positive impact on the communities they service. They regularly support the Delaware Humane Association and The Mary Campbell Center. Lacy herself also supports Frogs for Life, a charity founded by two former clients who lost their son to a congenital heart defect.
Cape Gazette
On the Hunt for Delaware’s Favorite Local Places – Featuring Lloyd’s in Lewes!
Whether you live up around Wilmington, in central Delaware or in one of the many beautiful communities hugging the ocean or bays, you probably do the bulk of your grocery shopping at big supermarkets. The good news is that you can usually get just about anything you’d like. The not-so-good...
Cape Gazette
Voting in Delaware is easier than ever
Democrat? Republican? Something else? Whatever your party affiliation, the importance of making your voice heard when there’s an election has never been more apparent. And for Delawareans, it’s never been as easy to vote as it will be in 2022. Three laws that take effect this year remove...
delawarepublic.org
As school year begins, free and reduced-price meal policy is no longer for all students
Delaware schools return to the pre-pandemic free and reduced-price meal policy for the upcoming school year. The past two years special provision waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture allowed schools to feed all students breakfast and lunch free of charge. Now, parents once again must submit individual applications for...
Washington Examiner
Florida primary election: Democrats pounce on idea DeSantis would bus Cuban migrants to Delaware
The Florida lieutenant governor’s suggestion that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis would bus Cuban migrants to President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware has fired up Democrats as voters head to the polls for primaries Tuesday. Democratic gubernatorial candidates Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, as well...
kjzz.org
Arizona reports another week of declining COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations are trending lower nationwide. And Arizona’s COVID-19 case numbers have fallen for the fifth week in a row. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 8,505 cases in its weekly update Wednesday. That’s the lowest count since mid-May. Medical experts caution that recent cases are likely being vastly undercounted because many at-home tests go unreported. But other metrics also suggest Arizona's outbreak is improving.
WMDT.com
Del. flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Senator Cordrey
DELAWARE – Governor John Carney has ordered the Delaware flag at state buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 27th. This is in recognition and memory of Senator Richard Cordrey’s service to the state. Governor Carney released the following statement:. “I was sad...
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
Comments / 0