Mahoning County Courthouse rededicated

(WKBN) – The Mahoning County Courthouse was dedicated in 1911. On Tuesday, after a 10-year, $6.2 million renovation, it was rededicated.

About 60 people gathered in the courthouse rotunda for the rededication ceremony.

Among those receiving high praise was project manager James Fortunato, who brought the project in under budget.

A historical architect was among the restoration team, with the goal being to keep the courthouse all original.

“It’s back to where it should be in its original state and its original materials. That’s what took so long,” said commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti.

“By its very nature, it gives us the opportunity to think about what Mahoning County will be like in the next 100 years,” said commissioner Anthony Traficanti.

From the rotunda, they moved into the entranceway, where a new plaque commemorating the restoration was unveiled. Then it was outside where a new time capsule was placed in the cornerstone, in the same spot where the original time capsule was placed in 1908 and opened in 2011.

