The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
7 Game-Changing Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles That Will Wake Up Your Taste BudsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Dog Bakery In Long Beach for Paw-fect Pup TreatsLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Here's how to get a Gourmet Burger for just $4.40 in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
numberfire.com
Jo Adell left on Los Angeles' bench on Tuesday evening
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Adell will take a seat after Magneuris Sierra was aligned in left field, Mike Trout was shifted to center, and Shohei Ohtani was chosen as Tuesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 106...
Dodgers News: NL All-Star Suggests LA Using Shady Tactics on Opposing Pitchers
Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara had some interesting comments about the Dodgers after giving up six earned runs in a historically short outing.
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno looking into selling team
Calling it a "difficult decision," Angels owner Arte Moreno says he has begun the process of looking for a buyer for the team he purchased in 2003.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Hopeful Gavin Lux Avoids Injured List Despite ‘Neck Issue’
Gavin Lux was in the initial Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, only to be scratched a few hours prior to first pitch. Chris Taylor shifted to second base, and Trayce Thompson moved into the lineup as the designated hitter. “Gavin has this neck...
numberfire.com
Angels positon Jose Rojas at third base on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jose Rojas is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rojas will take over the hot corner after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second base, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. numberFire's models project Rojas to score...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History
Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
Dodgers Fans React to Walker Buehler Undergoing Second Tommy John of His Career
Prior to first pitch on Tuesday afternoon, Walker Buehler announced on his Instagram page that he underwent Tommy John surgery to reconstruct his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and repair his flexor tendon. World-renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure on the Dodgers hurler. Buehler is now set to...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Re-Sign Tony Wolters To Minor League Contract
The Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed Tony Wolters to a Minor League contract and assigned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Wolters was designated for assignment on Aug. 21 in order to activate Austin Barnes from the family emergency list. The 30-year-old was subsequently released from the organization after he went unclaimed on waivers.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Set to Have Tommy John Surgery
The Dodgers and their fans have been waiting for news on Walker Buehler today. He was set to undergo exploratory surgery to further determine what the issue was with his throwing arm. The hope was obviously that it was not a major issue that would take him out of the running for next season.
ESPN
Cron, Díaz hit 3-run homers as Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6
DENVER -- — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies edged the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday night. The Rockies overcame two three-run deficits. Cron’s two-out homer came after a fielding error...
