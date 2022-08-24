Read full article on original website
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationCar News | Celebrity NewsNew Orleans, LA
Years after Hurricane Katrina, a new documentary asks: What happened to the children?
Around this time 17 years ago, Hurricane Katrina bore down on New Orleans, and permanently changed life for thousands of people across the country. The hurricane caused billions of dollars of damage to the city, and killed thousands. Many thousands more were displaced, and forced to leave everything they had ever known behind.
gueydantoday.com
Billy wouldn’t leave his gold
Jean Lafitte left New Orleans and the ruins of his Baratarian kingdom in 1818 to make a new start on Galveston Island, but not all of his band went with him. One of those who stayed behind was known as Billy Bowlegs, and he became almost as notorious as a Gulf of Mexico raider as Lafitte himself. He was said to be worth millions of dollars when he died at the ripe old age of 93.
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?
I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
NOLA.com
A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses
The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
NOLA.com
Bikers' blood drive, eye screenings, a Toastmasters open house, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. LIONS HEALTH SCREENINGS: Eye screening and information about hearing, autism, eye health and diabetes will be among the services available during Louisiana Lions Awareness Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the center court of Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie.
NOLA.com
Italian POWs were sent to New Orleans in World War II, and love bloomed. This writer has the story.
Like so many things in New Orleans, the story behind local writer Elisa Speranza’s debut novel, "The Italian Prisoner," (Burgundy Bend Press) begins with a party and food. While attending an event in 2003, Speranza, then a new transplant to the city, was chatting with local chef Joe Faroldi about their mutual Italian American roots when Faroldi shared the unusual meeting of his father and mother during World War II: He was an Italian prisoner of war in Jackson Barracks in the Lower 9th Ward, and she was a local Sicilian American girl living with her family in the French Quarter.
NOLA.com
New Orleans gymnast makes the leap to competing with Fisk University's team, the first at a HBCU
After years of arduous training and competition, Lyndsi Callier, a local Level 10 gymnast, is making history by joining the first women’s artistic gymnastic team to be formed at a Historically Black College and University, at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee. While this is a landmark moment for Fisk,...
Yes, it's really true!! Almost 10 years after a devastating fire destroyed the company’s facility, Hubig's Pies are finally on track to make their triumphant return to New Orleans. Prior to the fire, Hubig's Pie had been a part of New Orleans since 1921. But on July 27th, 2012, Hubig's facility on Dauphine Street was engulfed by a five-alarm fire and the building was a total loss. Over the years, there were several attempts to resume production on the pies. The city even approved the company's plans to build a factory in a new location, but those efforts stalled before any construction work had started.
NOLA.com
In New Orleans' fourth homicide of the day, woman killed on Chef Menteur Highway
Police were trying Wednesday night to determine who killed a woman in the 11000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, near Venetian Isles, in New Orleans' fourth homicide of the day. Officers were initially called to a report of shots fired in the 4600 block of Nottingham Drive at 6:42 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department said.
NewOrleans.Com
Fall Festivals in New Orleans
From fried chicken to blues & bbq, here are our favorite fall fests. As summer winds down, fall festival season kicks off, featuring lots of delicious food, local live music, and most importantly, cool weather. This year, you can experience everything from food and music fests to multicultural and art fests. Use our guide to figure out which festivals you’d like to visit for–or better yet, come for them all.
NOLA.com
Retirement didn't take, so Royal China founders are coming back with new Uptown restaurant
The former home of Jung’s Golden Dragon II, closed since May, will soon be serving Chinese cuisine again as new owners with a long family history in local food take over. Shirley and Tang Lee ran Royal China restaurant in Metairie for more than four decades before selling the business late last year. At the time they said they would retire. Retirement did not take however.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: New Orleans council members push to rectify millions in unpaid judgments
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s a new push to pay hundreds of victims who are owed millions of dollars by the City of New Orleans. A series of FOX 8 investigations show that New Orleans owes more than $36 million in nearly 500 separate cases. The oldest case dates back to 1996.
FNF31: Wildcats win, Jays soar in Thursday night jamborees
Jamboree action lit up Thursday night as the kickoff to the regular season continues, and WGNO Sports and Friday Night Football was there with all the highlights.
NOLA.com
Trash complaints soar in Algiers, Uptown, Mid-City amid 'chronic' service failures; re-bid possible
As Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration finalizes new sanitation contracts covering one half of New Orleans, faltering service in the other half of the city has officials contemplating a change there, too. Richard's Disposal, which hauls residential trash in Algiers, Uptown and Mid-City, has amassed 4,214 complaints for missed pickups...
sneakernews.com
Nike Celebrates The Vibrant Energy Of New Orleans With Upcoming Air Force 1
Home of Mardi Gras, New Orleans — or “Nola,” as it’s commonly referred — is a place of extravagance, and Nike is tapping into that very energy for their latest pair of Air Force 1s. Joined by a Houston-inspired colorway, the Air Force 1 “Nola”...
NOLA.com
New Orleans man who served 36 years for rape he didn't commit released from prison
Sullivan Walter brushed away tears Thursday as a New Orleans judge ordered his immediate release from prison, 36 years after he was incarcerated for a rape he didn’t commit. Withheld evidence and fudged testimony kept Walter, now 53, wrongfully locked away, the Innocence Project of New Orleans and the Orleans Parish district attorney’s office agreed, as they moved jointly to vacate his sentence and set him free from Elayn Hunt Correctional Center at St. Gabriel.
myneworleans.com
Beignet Fest Announces Full Menu of Beignet Dishes for 2022
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beignet Fest returns September 24 to New Orleans City Park with an array of vendors doing their take on the iconic beignet. Leading the way, PJ’s Coffee joins the event this year serving its famous coffee, as well as beignets, which the brand introduced in their coffee shops last year.
KTBS
Hurricane forecasters tracking 3 disturbances in Atlantic; 1 is heading for Caribbean
NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Tuesday afternoon were tracking three disturbances in the Atlantic as the tropics enter what has historically been the busiest time of the season. It is too early to tell if any could eventually reach the continental U.S. The next available name is Danielle if...
NOLA.com
Three people shot to death in span of 6 hours on Wednesday
As a Frederick Douglass High School student practiced her two-baton routine and feral chickens skittered across a pockmarked street, New Orleans police officers a block away investigated the third homicide of the day — a crime scene characterized by absence. There were no camera crews, no tearful crowds, not even a perimeter of yellow police tape ringing the swaybacked blue house in the 2800 block of Comus Court where a man was shot dead at around 1:40 p.m.
Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?
Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
