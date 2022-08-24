ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 8

Bestbuyfromme
4d ago

You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make them drink it.You can’t beat a dead horse and make it do what you want. Shall I go on?You can’t teach a liberal anything that’s smart. Lol I just made that one up.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Hand2Mouth's 'Home/Land': Living an hour of the displaced life

Portland company teams with France's Begat Theater, New York City's WaxFactory on Zidell Yards street theater show."It could be any of us," said Jonathan Walters of Hand2Mouth Theatre, meaning "home" and "land" can be lost for whatever reason, the premise to his company's latest collaborative show, "Home/Land." Progress and gentrification have driven out poor and Black residents from parts of Portland. Governments have pushed out Native Americans in the West. A flood destroyed the city of Vanport. Japanese-Americans faced internment during World War II. Homeless live on streets, suffering from a myriad of issues. The list goes on and on...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Why some businesses are leaving downtown Portland and why others choose to stay

As businesses grapple with hybrid work, perceptions of downtown Portland and employee retention, some businesses are moving their downtown presence elsewhere. But even as some businesses leave, others are staying put, betting on a rebound for the district. We hear more from Jonathan Bach, a staff reporter for the Portland Business Journal, on the outlook for downtown.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vancouver, WA
Society
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Society
Vancouver, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Washington Examiner

The city of wilting roses

What does progressive decay look like? The long answer is rampant homelessness, a surge in homicides, and residents fleeing for greener pastures. The shorter answer is Portland, Oregon. According to both residents and real estate agents, there is a noticeable uptick in residents moving out of Portland due to homelessness...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Explosion at food carts rocks downtown Portland

An explosion at a food cart pod rocked downtown Portland early Sunday. Portland police say they received calls near 4 a.m. from people reporting an explosion at the 5th Avenue Food Cart Pod on Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. The blast shattered “a large number of windows...
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Willamette River Health Advisory Expanded

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) expanded a recreational use health advisory issued August 17 for the Willamette River near Cathedral Park in Portland to extend upstream (south) to the Willamette Cove area near the SP&S Railroad Bridge. The expanded advisory is due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxins...
PORTLAND, OR
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon

Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Portland, Oregon on Petfinder.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness
KGW

SE Portland music store makes big changes after break-ins

PORTLAND, Ore. — Burglars have broken into Artichoke Community Music four times since June. The nonprofit musical instrument store, on Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland, is making some permanent changes to adapt. Burglars have been smashing the front door and windows to get into Artichoke. Each time they have...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Homeless dying at disproportionate rate in Multnomah County

Newly released state figures say 207 homeless people have died in Oregon this year through June.Far more homeless people are dying in Multnomah County than any other part of Oregon, according to recently released state figures. The Oregon Health Authority reports that 207 homeless people died in the state in the first six months of 2022. Of those, 73 died in Multnomah County. That is 35% of the total, even though the county only accounts for 19% of the state's population. Multnomah County has consistently had the highest number of homeless people in federally required Point in Time counts,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Place
Vancouver, CA
Cadrene Heslop

Cracker Barrel Location Closure

Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy