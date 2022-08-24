Read full article on original website
Bestbuyfromme
4d ago
You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make them drink it.You can’t beat a dead horse and make it do what you want. Shall I go on?You can’t teach a liberal anything that’s smart. Lol I just made that one up.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cracker Barrel Location ClosureCadrene HeslopPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businessesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Related
Hand2Mouth's 'Home/Land': Living an hour of the displaced life
Portland company teams with France's Begat Theater, New York City's WaxFactory on Zidell Yards street theater show."It could be any of us," said Jonathan Walters of Hand2Mouth Theatre, meaning "home" and "land" can be lost for whatever reason, the premise to his company's latest collaborative show, "Home/Land." Progress and gentrification have driven out poor and Black residents from parts of Portland. Governments have pushed out Native Americans in the West. A flood destroyed the city of Vanport. Japanese-Americans faced internment during World War II. Homeless live on streets, suffering from a myriad of issues. The list goes on and on...
opb.org
Why some businesses are leaving downtown Portland and why others choose to stay
As businesses grapple with hybrid work, perceptions of downtown Portland and employee retention, some businesses are moving their downtown presence elsewhere. But even as some businesses leave, others are staying put, betting on a rebound for the district. We hear more from Jonathan Bach, a staff reporter for the Portland Business Journal, on the outlook for downtown.
msn.com
Portland festivals prepare for potential challenges with 'communal disease plan' for fall
The Cheese and Meat Festival is coming to Portland for the first time on November 12. The festival director said this comes after many shifts in other cities over the last two years due to COVID-19. "We spent a lot of time figuring out and pivoting and trying to make...
3 dead including shooter at Bend shopping center
Three people are dead after a shooting at the Forum shopping center in Bend, police confirmed late Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
The city of wilting roses
What does progressive decay look like? The long answer is rampant homelessness, a surge in homicides, and residents fleeing for greener pastures. The shorter answer is Portland, Oregon. According to both residents and real estate agents, there is a noticeable uptick in residents moving out of Portland due to homelessness...
opb.org
Explosion at food carts rocks downtown Portland
An explosion at a food cart pod rocked downtown Portland early Sunday. Portland police say they received calls near 4 a.m. from people reporting an explosion at the 5th Avenue Food Cart Pod on Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. The blast shattered “a large number of windows...
iheart.com
Willamette River Health Advisory Expanded
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) expanded a recreational use health advisory issued August 17 for the Willamette River near Cathedral Park in Portland to extend upstream (south) to the Willamette Cove area near the SP&S Railroad Bridge. The expanded advisory is due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxins...
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon
Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Portland, Oregon on Petfinder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SE Portland music store makes big changes after break-ins
PORTLAND, Ore. — Burglars have broken into Artichoke Community Music four times since June. The nonprofit musical instrument store, on Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland, is making some permanent changes to adapt. Burglars have been smashing the front door and windows to get into Artichoke. Each time they have...
Homeless dying at disproportionate rate in Multnomah County
Newly released state figures say 207 homeless people have died in Oregon this year through June.Far more homeless people are dying in Multnomah County than any other part of Oregon, according to recently released state figures. The Oregon Health Authority reports that 207 homeless people died in the state in the first six months of 2022. Of those, 73 died in Multnomah County. That is 35% of the total, even though the county only accounts for 19% of the state's population. Multnomah County has consistently had the highest number of homeless people in federally required Point in Time counts,...
kptv.com
Polling: Most Portlanders are terrified of downtown and walking in their own neighborhoods
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - New polling research commissioned by the City of Portland and obtained by FOX 12 reveals that most Portland residents fear going downtown. Another shocking conclusion shows that most Portlanders are scared to walk in their own neighborhoods, day or night. From May 2-16, 2022, DHM Research...
Gunfire erupts in SE Portland, 2 wounded
Gunfire erupted in Southeast Portland Sunday night, leaving 2 people wounded.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cracker Barrel Location Closure
Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
Family of 6 loses home in Clark County blaze
A family of 6 lost their home Saturday when fire swept through the residence in rural Clark County, officials said.
Shooting in N Portland draws large police presence
A reported shooting drew a large police presence in North Portland Sunday night.
Oregon’s largest and ever-changing school district faces new problems
The new school year starts in portland next week and students are getting ready for what they hope is a normal school year.
WWEEK
State Highway Department Demands Removal of Signs and Fences Surrounding Recently Swept Homeless Camps
For the past few months, members of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association and the trash pickup nonprofit We Heart Portland have spread bark dust and put up fences and signs around homeless campsites recently swept by the city along Interstate 405. The embankments they targeted on either side of I-405...
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Report says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in Oregon in first 6 months of 2022.
Vancouver police search for missing, endangered man
A man has been reported missing and endangered as he's reportedly in need of medication, Vancouver Police Department announced Friday.
Oregon City makes history electing its first mayor of color
Denyse McGriff made history last week by being the first person of color to be elected mayor of Oregon City.
Comments / 8