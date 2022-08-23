CALERA –Having a teammate is so much more than just a person who players share the court with for two-hour practices and weekly games, they become a crucial part of any student-athlete’s life. Teammates share a special bond. Their love for their team, the trust they have to share with one another, and the friendship that can grow after time spent together playing on the same team for years.

CALERA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO