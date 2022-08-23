Read full article on original website
See high school football Player of the Week winners from season-opening games
Fans voted more than 46,000 times for the football Player of the Week in Huntsville, Birmingham and Coastal regions of Alabama following season-opening games last weekend. Cole Blaylock of UMS-Wright was the Week 1 winner from the Coastal region. Brindlee Mountain quarterback/defensive back Ian Garner won the Huntsville region vote. QB Reese of Ramsay was the Hollis Wright Birmingham region Player of the Week.
Khalifa Keith, Parker defense power past Ramsay
Kentucky commit and Parker running back Khalifa Keith was unable to finish his team’s rivalry showdown against Ramsay, but had more than 100 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to secure a much-needed win. The Class 6A Thundering Herd allowed 18 unanswered points in the first half,...
otmj.com
The Fighting Patriots: Homewood’s First Football Team Established a Winning Tradition
Ray Powell’s roots ran deep at Shades Valley High School. His three older brothers went to school there. One played baseball, one played football and one was a drum major in the band. His mother was kind of the “band mother” and worked in the concession stands.
wbrc.com
Plays That Matter: Meet a high school freshman doing work on and off the field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is launching a weekly series called “Plays that Matter.”. Every week, a high school student will be featured for the work they’re doing outside the lines. Horsebend Bend freshman Braxton Wilson did something different Friday night after the Generals’ win over Wadley.
wbrc.com
2 JEFCOED football games moved because fields not ready
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools are having to move the locations of two football games this week. Center Point’s game against Aliceville will now be played at Legion Field. Game time is still 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. Hueytown’s game against Clay-Chalkville will now be...
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 2
BARTLETT (TENN.) (1-0) AT HOOVER (0-1) Last week: Class 7A fifth-ranked Hoover fell 17-14 to Auburn while Bartlett beat Pure Academy (Tenn.) 32-6. The skinny: It’s the first meeting between the teams. RB Ahmari Williams led the Hoover ground game with 131 yards, including a 27-yard scoring run, on...
Hoover, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Hoover. The Thompson Middle School football team will have a game with Simmons Middle School on August 25, 2022, 16:45:00. The Thompson Middle School football team will have a game with Simmons Middle School on August 25, 2022, 16:45:00.
Shelby Reporter
Calera high school’s volleyball team honored the late Brighton Clary in season opener
CALERA –Having a teammate is so much more than just a person who players share the court with for two-hour practices and weekly games, they become a crucial part of any student-athlete’s life. Teammates share a special bond. Their love for their team, the trust they have to share with one another, and the friendship that can grow after time spent together playing on the same team for years.
Alabama begins prep for Utah State, funny ex-teammate who ‘talks a lot of crap’
For a coach like Nick Saban -- as routine-oriented as they come -- this will be a different kind of run up to the 2022 Alabama season opener. For the first time since 2011, the Crimson Tide won’t begin the season at a neutral site against a Power 5 opponent. The new home-and-home scheduling philosophy has Alabama going to Texas for Week 2, after a Labor Day weekend visit from Utah State.
NASCAR is Riding with the Tide
Two of the most influential sports entities are colliding in a massive and modern deal. Early Tuesday, it was announced that NASCAR inked a deal to be a major sponsor for the Alabama Crimson Tide. This partnership will create a marketing giant. The sponsorship is a one-year agreement with no...
vestaviavoice.com
Vestavia Hills native now morning voice at WBHM
Miranda Fulmore never had career aspirations in journalism and radio news broadcasting. For a long time, Fulmore wanted to create a life of music, singing and theater. She performed with Red Mountain Theatre Company for many years while growing up in Vestavia Hills and even completed a semester at Middle Tennessee State University for commercial music, but ultimately decided it was not how she wanted to spend her career.
Bham Now
Carrigan’s Mountain Brook + 3 other businesses that have closed this month
While the restaurant industry in Birmingham evolves, more and more restaurants are finding themselves looking for another adventure or have no option but to close their doors. Here are four Birmingham businesses that have closed this month, including Carrigan’s Mountain Brook. 1. Golden Rule BBQ | Trussville. After the...
vestaviavoice.com
Metro Roundup: Bluff Park Art Show moving out of Bluff Park this year
For the first time in 59 years, The Bluff Park Art Show is moving to a new location for 2022. The show has always been held at the Park at Shades Cliff on Cloudland Drive in Bluff Park, but construction of a new pavilion there prompted the Bluff Park Art Association to move this year’s show to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, said Heather Skaggs, a board member and spokeswoman for the association.
TCS BOE discusses new Trussville Springville bus route, new HTHS addition
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) discussed changes to the Trussville Springs neighborhood bus route and the new Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS) addition. TCS Superintendent Dr. Patti Neill said to make the new bus route work, there needed to be some changes. The first change was […]
Bham Now
9 tasty restaurants in Bessemer + Hueytown you need to try, including Alabama’s oldest restaurant
From good ole Southern classics to BBQ to a vegan cafe, Bessemer and Hueytown have so many yummy restaurants. Keep reading to find the spot you should grab a bite the next time you’re in one of these towns. 1. The Bright Star. Transporting you to Greece, this Alabama...
18-year-old gets struck by lightning on her first day of college
Pensacola, Fla. — A freshman at the University of West Florida was walking to class when she got struck by lightning. Emma Eggler, 18, survived, which her doctors say is a miracle. "A lot of doctors told me I should buy a lottery ticket because I was lucky," Eggler...
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back
As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
wbrc.com
A Fresh As It Gets
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s abundant freshwater fish took center stage recently at the Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) Wild Game Cook-Off State Finals at AWF’s Lanark Pavilion in Millbrook. Two of the top three recipes used spotted bass as their centerpieces, while a tasty bream dish rounded out...
wbrc.com
Nathan Gemeinhart set to impact the community even after his funeral
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are now answering more questions regarding the death of Nathan Gemeinhart. He was found dead on August 9, and the person police suspect to be his killer, Youit Jones, is behind bars in Carter County Oklahoma. Even though police believe the killer is now behind...
