Clay, AL

AL.com

See high school football Player of the Week winners from season-opening games

Fans voted more than 46,000 times for the football Player of the Week in Huntsville, Birmingham and Coastal regions of Alabama following season-opening games last weekend. Cole Blaylock of UMS-Wright was the Week 1 winner from the Coastal region. Brindlee Mountain quarterback/defensive back Ian Garner won the Huntsville region vote. QB Reese of Ramsay was the Hollis Wright Birmingham region Player of the Week.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Khalifa Keith, Parker defense power past Ramsay

Kentucky commit and Parker running back Khalifa Keith was unable to finish his team’s rivalry showdown against Ramsay, but had more than 100 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to secure a much-needed win. The Class 6A Thundering Herd allowed 18 unanswered points in the first half,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

2 JEFCOED football games moved because fields not ready

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools are having to move the locations of two football games this week. Center Point’s game against Aliceville will now be played at Legion Field. Game time is still 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. Hueytown’s game against Clay-Chalkville will now be...
Shelby Reporter

Calera high school’s volleyball team honored the late Brighton Clary in season opener

CALERA –Having a teammate is so much more than just a person who players share the court with for two-hour practices and weekly games, they become a crucial part of any student-athlete’s life. Teammates share a special bond. Their love for their team, the trust they have to share with one another, and the friendship that can grow after time spent together playing on the same team for years.
CALERA, AL
AL.com

Alabama begins prep for Utah State, funny ex-teammate who ‘talks a lot of crap’

For a coach like Nick Saban -- as routine-oriented as they come -- this will be a different kind of run up to the 2022 Alabama season opener. For the first time since 2011, the Crimson Tide won’t begin the season at a neutral site against a Power 5 opponent. The new home-and-home scheduling philosophy has Alabama going to Texas for Week 2, after a Labor Day weekend visit from Utah State.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

NASCAR is Riding with the Tide

Two of the most influential sports entities are colliding in a massive and modern deal. Early Tuesday, it was announced that NASCAR inked a deal to be a major sponsor for the Alabama Crimson Tide. This partnership will create a marketing giant. The sponsorship is a one-year agreement with no...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Vestavia Hills native now morning voice at WBHM

Miranda Fulmore never had career aspirations in journalism and radio news broadcasting. For a long time, Fulmore wanted to create a life of music, singing and theater. She performed with Red Mountain Theatre Company for many years while growing up in Vestavia Hills and even completed a semester at Middle Tennessee State University for commercial music, but ultimately decided it was not how she wanted to spend her career.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Bham Now

Carrigan’s Mountain Brook + 3 other businesses that have closed this month

While the restaurant industry in Birmingham evolves, more and more restaurants are finding themselves looking for another adventure or have no option but to close their doors. Here are four Birmingham businesses that have closed this month, including Carrigan’s Mountain Brook. 1. Golden Rule BBQ | Trussville. After the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Metro Roundup: Bluff Park Art Show moving out of Bluff Park this year

For the first time in 59 years, The Bluff Park Art Show is moving to a new location for 2022. The show has always been held at the Park at Shades Cliff on Cloudland Drive in Bluff Park, but construction of a new pavilion there prompted the Bluff Park Art Association to move this year’s show to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, said Heather Skaggs, a board member and spokeswoman for the association.
HOOVER, AL
NewsBreak
Sports
95.3 The Bear

Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back

As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
NORTHPORT, AL
wbrc.com

A Fresh As It Gets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s abundant freshwater fish took center stage recently at the Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) Wild Game Cook-Off State Finals at AWF’s Lanark Pavilion in Millbrook. Two of the top three recipes used spotted bass as their centerpieces, while a tasty bream dish rounded out...
MILLBROOK, AL
