Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Now

'Certified Healthy' restaurant options in Kern County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “Certified Healthy” is a program that is committed to empowering Kern County residents with the awareness needed to make healthy decisions when dining out at restaurants. There are ten nutrition criteria that are taken into consideration for this program and emphasize sodium content, calorie count, saturated fat, vegetarian options, and availability of fruits and vegetables with menu items. Because Kern County is severely affected by chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, there are major diet improvements that are crucial in combating these issues.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Council approves softball field fencing

The city is one step closer to having fenced softball fields at Leroy Jackson Sports Complex. The Ridgecrest City Council on Aug. 17 unanimously approved an agreement with Kern County to fence the lower two softball fields at Leroy Jackson Sports Complex. The city has since signed the agreement, according...
RIDGECREST, CA
thesungazette.com

Devastating citrus disease hits U.S. for first time in Tulare County

TULARE – For the first time ever, a citrus tree disease known as the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus was found in the United States during a farm inspection in Tulare. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus (CYVCV) on a farm in Tulare during a routine inspection. This virus has never been found in the Americas before. CYVCV is untreatable and can cause significant economic loss and decrease in fruit production, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA).
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County granted $2.7 million dollars for Lake Buena Vista Improvements

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) —Kern County has been awarded $2.7 million in Proposition 68 funding from California State Parks to facilitate improvements at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area. This project’s design was created from community input gathered during two public meetings held at the project. site, and will expand...
KERN COUNTY, CA
aerotechnews.com

Plans made for inland port at Mojave Air and Space Port

MOJAVE, Calif. — Fifteen Years after Los Angeles County launched an ultimately unrealized campaign to create an inland port in Palmdale, Kern County’s Board of Supervisors signed a proclamation of support for a proposal to build a new generation transportation hub adjacent to Mojave Air and Space Port.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO warns Kern residents of a phone scam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting community members. The office said Kern County residents reported receiving phone calls with a call back number 661-391-7500 which is KCSO’s public phone number. The sheriff’s office does not handle court order civil matters over the phone […]
Antelope Valley Press

Cal City FD battles RV fire

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Fire Department, on Saturday evening, fought a fire started in a recreational vehicle within the property of a commercial marijuana cultivation operation, Department officials reported. Firefighters were sent to investigate reports of smoke, at approximately 6:17 p.m., in the vicinity of Doolittle Place...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Motorious

California City Uses Botts’ Dots To Kill Street Takeovers

Earlier in the month, the city of Compton in California decided to try out installing Botts’ Dots in certain intersections where street takeovers have become common. The idea is that the raised dots will make performing burnouts and donuts more difficult and so kids will go elsewhere to have lawless fun. We’re not entirely sure this will actually solve the problem but applaud cities for at least trying to combat street takeovers.
COMPTON, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Victim of shooting outside Target was Wasco State Prison correctional counselor

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Thursday the man shot and killed Wednesday evening outside the Target on Stockdale Highway was a correctional counselor at Wasco State Prison. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim as Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield. He was pronounced dead...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield lake wildlife faces megadrought effects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two casualties of Park at River Walk and Truxtun lake bring a wave of death to all the wildlife that call the lakes home. Wildlife in Truxtun lake is in serious trouble. It’s not just this lake either. The one at the Park at River Walk is in danger too. […]
southkernsol.org

Mojave Inland Port will bring thousands of jobs to Kern County

The Mojave Inland Port will create 3,000 new jobs in Kern County with almost $230 million in labor income. This will generate over $500 million in annual economic impact for California and $80 million in tax revenues. An inland port is an extension of seaports that will help speed up...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO issues alert over phone scam

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Thursday about a phone scam that's targeting Kern County residents. The KCSO reported residents are receiving phone calls with a call-back number matching the department's general line, 661-391-7500, some of which have used the names of active personnel.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

aha! Airlines' parent company files bankruptcy, ceases all flight operations

The parent company of aha! Airlines, ExpressJet, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and ceased all flight operations, which includes flights out of Meadows Field. According to their website, they were lead to file for bankruptcy after a "combination of market and economic conditions". Customers are asked to contact their...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

