ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

WTA roundup: Nuria Parrizas Diaz earns straight-set win in Quebec

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqFXf_0hShxa5600

Fifth seed Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain saved 13 of 15 break points in a 6-2, 6-4 win over Harriet Dart of Great Britain on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby in Granby, Quebec.

Parrizas Diaz also converted 5 of 11 break points to cruise to victory. She peaked late in the first set, winning four straight games after Dart had tied things 2-2. Neither player tallied an ace in the match.

One more match is scheduled for the evening, where No. 1 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia is set to take on Poland’s Magdalena Frech.

Kasatkina narrowly escaped Monday’s meeting with Belgian Greet Minnen, defeating her 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2.

Tennis in the Land

Belarusian seventh seed Aliaksandra Sasnovich battled back from a first-set loss to edge Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in a Round of 16 match in Cleveland.

Sasnovich recorded the only three aces in the match and converted 7 of 9 break points to avoid the upset. Sorribes Tormo held advantages in points won on the second serve (52.6 percent to 37.5 percent) and second return points won (62.5 percent to 47.4 percent).

Also in the Round of 16, American Sofia Kenin swept No. 5 seed Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 6-3, 6-2, and French eighth seed Alize Cornet prevailed against Denmark’s Clara Tauson 6-3, 7-6 (1). Russian Liudmila Samsonova also won her first-round match.

Sorana Cirstea of Romania is slated to face Magda Linette of Poland in Tuesday’s nightcap.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Britain's Liam Broady leads criticism of Novak Djokovic for hanging onto a place in the US Open draw - and denying a lucrative spot to a fringe player - despite being unable to enter America due to Covid laws

Novak Djokovic faced criticism as he waited until the last minute to decide whether to remain in the US Open draw, taking place on Thursday. Britain's Liam Broady will not have been alone in his unease at Djokovic still being on the entry list, even though his chances of entering America look forlorn.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
The Associated Press

Serena Williams: A quiz about the 23-time Grand Slam champ

NEW YORK (AP) — How well do you know the tennis career of 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams, who has indicated this will be her final U.S. Open — and perhaps the final tournament of her career? Play begins at Flushing Meadows in New York on Monday. Give this AP quiz about the 40-year-old American a try:
TENNIS
NBC Sports

USA easily handles Uruguay in World Cup qualifier, 105-71

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A special pregame surprise was awaiting the U.S. World Cup qualifying team Thursday night, in the form of a pep talk from Mike Krzyzewski. Coach K’s words worked for the Americans again. John Jenkins scored 22 points on 8-for-9 shooting — including a 6-of-7...
BASKETBALL
CBS Denver

Novak Djokovic not coming to US Open due to vaccination status

NEW YORK - Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year's last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. "Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open," Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would "keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again."  Play is...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#First Match#Belgian Greet Minnen#Belarusian#American#French#Russian
ESPN

BWF World Championships: Satwik-Chirag clinch India's first men's doubles medal, advance to semis

The Indian men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty sealed India first-ever BWF World Championships men's doubles medal after stunning the world number 2 pair of Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in the quarterfinals on Friday. India's chances of a second medal were cut short as HS Prannoy lost to China's Zhao Jun Peng in the men's singles quarterfinal.
SPORTS
ESPN

United States, Canada open women's hockey world championship with wins

HERNING, Denmark -- The United States routed Japan 10-0 in the opening game of the women's hockey world championship on Thursday, and defending champion Canada started the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Finland. The Americans had nine different scorers against Japan, with Alex Carpenter the only player to net...
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu is handed a tricky start to her US Open title defence with wily French veteran Alize Cornet first up... as four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka potentially awaits in round three

Emma Raducanu faces a tough start to her US Open title defence after the 19-year-old drew Alize Cornet in round one. World ranked 37, the French veteran only just missed out on a seeding and reached the quarter-finals of this year's Australian Open, as well as the last 16 at Wimbledon. Naomi Osaka potentially awaits Raducanu in round three.
TENNIS
24/7 Wall St.

25 Foods That Have Made Places Really Famous

These days, there are people making artisanal tortillas in Ireland, small-batch soy sauce in Kentucky, and Spanish-style sausage in southwestern Georgia. It might be hard to remember, then, that there was a time when certain foods were so strongly identified with their place of origin or manufacture that the names of products and locales were […]
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Lausanne Diamond League schedule, times and how to watch on TV and online tonight

The 2022 Diamond League season continues with another star-studded meet in Lausanne, Switzerland tonight.It’s been a hectic few weeks of athletics action for the British stars, with the World Championships in Eugene being followed by the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and then the European Championships in Munich.But the big international names are ready to go again, with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah set to go head-to-head again in the 100m final.Elsewhere, the Athletissima meet features a packed schedule with Noah Lyles and Yulimar Rojas also in action as the season begins to wind down ahead of meetings in Brussels and...
SPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

72K+
Followers
55K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy