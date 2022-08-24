ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Dominic Thiem advances at Winston-Salem after top seed retires

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m1qS6_0hShxC5m00

Austrian wild card Dominic Thiem advanced to the Round of 16 at the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Open when No. 1 seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria retired while leading their second-round match 6-0, 2-4 on Tuesday.

Dimitrov reportedly was struggling with his breathing during the second set and could not serve to start the seventh game. Before he retired, he had won 25 of 32 first-service points (78.1 percent), saved three of four break points and converted three of four break-point opportunities against Thiem, the former world No. 3.

Frenchman Richard Gasquet took down Italian fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-1 as part of a string of upsets. Gasquet’s countryman Adrian Mannarino knocked off No. 9 seed Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-4, 6-1, American Steve Johnson beat Spanish 12th seed Pedro Martinez 7-6 (2), 6-2 and Serbia’s Laslo Djere rallied to top Portuguese 16th seed Joao Sousa 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in two hours and 48 minutes.

Other early winners included fourth-seeded American Maxime Cressy, No. 8 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain, No. 10 seed Benjamin Bonzi of France, No. 11 seed Ilya Ivashka of Belarus and Australian qualifier Jason Kubler.

Five matches had yet to be completed Tuesday night, including No. 2 seed Botic van de Zandschulp’s against fellow Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
The Associated Press

Serena Williams: A quiz about the 23-time Grand Slam champ

NEW YORK (AP) — How well do you know the tennis career of 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams, who has indicated this will be her final U.S. Open — and perhaps the final tournament of her career? Play begins at Flushing Meadows in New York on Monday. Give this AP quiz about the 40-year-old American a try:
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
Larry Brown Sports

Novak Djokovic issues statement about US Open

The tennis world will have yet another major taking place without Novak Djokovic. Djokovic issued a statement via Twitter on Thursday regarding his participation in the US Open. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote. “Thank you #NoleFam for your...
TENNIS
PBS NewsHour

Unvaccinated against COVID-19, Djokovic out of U.S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbia#Austrian#Italian#American#Portuguese 16th#Australian#Quebec Wimbledon
The Guardian

Nick Kyrgios pitted against good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis in US Open first round

Nick Kyrgios has been handed a heart-pulling first-round encounter at the US Open, drawn against his great friend Thanasi Kokkinakis in an all-Australian blockbuster. And in a Flushing Meadows men’s field without Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal will open his bid for a 23rd grand slam title against Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata when the main draw kicks off next week.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can’t travel to States

NEW YORK – Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed.
TENNIS
Sportico

Djokovic’s Late U.S. Open Withdrawal Costs Lower-Ranked Pro $21,000

Novak Djokovic’s steadfast choice to not get vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to have ripple effects on the tennis world. Most recently, it came at the expense of 23-year-old Barcelona native Pol Martin Tiffon. Djokovic, who is prevented from entering the United States because he is not vaccinated, waited until Thursday, just before the U.S. Open main draw was announced, to pull out of the tournament. While his withdrawal opened up a spot in the main draw for a “lucky loser,” Tiffon was an unlucky loser, missing out on the $21,000 in participation prize money that he would have earned from playing...
TENNIS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

72K+
Followers
55K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy