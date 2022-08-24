Read full article on original website
Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell Testimony Sought in Georgia Election Probe
The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions Thursday seeking...
Insulin Cap for Medicare Patients Signals Hope for Others as Prices Continue to Climb
Years before he came to the Senate, Raphael Warnock spent time bedside with Georgia residents suffering from the long-term effects of diabetes, a condition made worse by limited access to life-saving drugs like insulin. “I’ve seen the human face of this up close as a pastor. I’ve been there and...
Three More GOP-Led States Enact Abortion ‘Trigger Laws' After Roe v. Wade Overturned
Three more Republican-led states banned almost all abortions this week as yet another slate of laws severely limiting the procedure took effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. To date, 13 states have passed so-called trigger laws that were designed to outlaw most abortions if...
California Moves Toward Phasing Out Gas-Fueled Vehicles
California plans to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 under a policy approved Thursday by regulators that seeks a dramatic cut in carbon emissions and an eventual end to gasoline-powered vehicles. The decision by the California Air Resources Board came two...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Symptoms, Alert Levels, Fall Booster Shots
Fall booster shots targeting the omicron COVID variant could come sooner than initially expected. That's welcomed news as the BA.5 variant continues to dominate cases, with many counties in the Chicago area falling out of the high transmission alert level. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic...
Can You Fly Without an Illinois REAL ID? Here's What to Know
Soon, U.S. residents will need a form of identification other than an ordinary driver's license in order to fly domestically. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to present either a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card, a valid U.S. passport or a passport card in order to fly domestically or visit a federal facility.
Chipotle Restaurant in Michigan Votes to Unionize, in a First for the Chain
A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant in Lansing, Michigan, became the chain's first location to vote to unionize. Workers at the store voted 11 to three in favor of unionizing under the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. The win for Chipotle organizers in Michigan comes on the heels of more than 200...
What Illinois Borrowers Should Know as Biden Plans to Forgive Thousands in Student Loans
Millions, including many in Illinois, who owe money in federal student loans will have those debts forgiven under a plan announced by President Joe Biden on Wednesday. Here's what to know about the plan and what it could mean for state residents:. Which Loans are Eligible for Student Loan Forgiveness?
COVID by the Numbers: Just 1 Chicago-Area County Now at ‘High Community Level,' CDC Says
Cases of coronavirus have begun to flatten in recent weeks, and that trend is being demonstrated in the Chicago area, as just one county remains at a “high community level” of the virus. A total of five Chicago area counties, including Lasalle, Kendall and Kankakee counties, are currently...
5 Things Illinois College Students Should Take Away From Biden's Debt Forgiveness Plan
President Joe Biden announced a sweeping new program to forgive federal student loan debt, with thousands of individuals now eligible to have at least $10,000 of debt wiped out. The president said that the new program is the long-awaited fulfillment of a campaign promise of student debt relief, touting the...
No One Has Claimed the $1.3B Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Illinois. Can the Winner Remain Anonymous?
Last month, a suburban Chicago gas station sold someone a lucky, record-breaking Mega Millions jackpot ticket, worth $1.34 billion. But nearly 30 days later, Illinois lottery officials have not said that a winner has come forward. "We don't know whether or not they even know that they won a prize,"...
Temperatures, Precipitation Levels Could Impact Fall Colors in Illinois This Year
The state of Illinois is still in the middle of summer, but for those who can’t wait for the leaves to start changing and for flannel shirts to come out of hibernation, the weather could pose some challenges to the annual explosion of color in our local forests. Fall...
In Honor of National Dog Day, Here's the Most Popular Dog Breed in Illinois
Perhaps you observe it by giving your furry friend a deep scratch behind the ears, or by getting your good boy a Doggie Doughnut from Krispy Kreme. However you celebrate, Friday, Aug. 26 -- National Dog Day -- is upon us. And in honor of the four-legged holiday, Camp Bow...
Artemis 1 Mission: Key Moments From Launch to Lunar Orbit and Splashdown
A critical test flight that will provide a first look at NASA's new era of space travel begins Monday with what should be a spectacular morning rocket launch from the Florida coast. From there, critical moments and in-flight maneuvers will determine the success of the un-crewed Artemis 1 Mission, the...
Illinois' Largest Water Park Will Soon Close For The Season
With warm temperatures behind us and earlier sunsets on the way, it's getting a little too cold to go for a swim. And that means water parks across the state -- including the largest one in Illinois -- is about to close up shop for its 15th season. Raging Waves,...
