ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Police investigate shooting death of man dropped off at hospital

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V8QOE_0hShwpbu00

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man who was dropped off at a hospital in Chula Vista with a gunshot wound died Sunday, police said.

Around 1:55 a.m., authorities received reports of a man with a gunshot wound being dropped off at Scripps Mercy Hospital, located at 435 H Street, Sgt. Anthony Molina with the Chula Vista Police Department stated in a release Tuesday.

The hospital staff were not able to save the victim who was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival, according to police.

Molina identified the victim as Rudy Fimbres, 32, of San Diego. He is believed to have been transient, living in Chula Vista and San Diego.

Suspect shot, killed by police after lunging at officer: SDSO

Witnesses told police that they saw three people in the vehicle that drove away from the scene after dropping Fimbres off at the hospital. Police describe the vehicle as a late-model white Jeep Patriot (compact SUV) with black rims.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by San Diego Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest in the murder investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile app) http://p3tips.com/409 if they wish to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chulavistatoday.com

Woman hospitalized in Chula Vista crash

An elderly woman was hospitalized Wednesday after veering off and crashing into a utility box, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. Officers responded to the incident shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the 300 block of H Street and found the woman unconscious in her vehicle. According to CVPD Sgt, Anthony Molina, officers broke the window to extract the victim from her vehicle and performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.
CHULA VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
police1.com

Nearly 30-hour San Diego SWAT standoff ends with arrest of former CO

SAN DIEGO — A man accused of threatening neighbors with a gun and firing at least one round at San Diego officers was arrested Monday afternoon after a SWAT standoff that lasted about 29 hours in the Mountain View neighborhood, police said. Officers entered the 68-year-old man's home around...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Death Investigation – Unincorporated San Marcos

He following information is fragmentary and has not been completely verified. It is based, in part, on hearsay and is intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report. On August 25 just after 7:00 a.m., deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station received a radio call...
SAN MARCOS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Molina
crimevoice.com

Homicide Investigation: Suspect Identified and Arrested

Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Department Webpage:. “On August 15, 2022, Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives identified 29-year-old Eduardo Contreras as the suspect for the murder of 59-year-old Jose Pilar Rojas. Contreras was initially arrested on August 5 near his apartment in the 1700 block of La Brea Street for drug possession charges.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Scripps Mercy Hospital#San Diego Crime Stoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure

Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Office Webpage:. “An arrest has been made in an indecent exposure incident in the North County. On Tuesday, August 16 at around 1 p.m., a woman finished shopping at a grocery store in Oceanside and drove to her home in Vista. When the woman arrived at home, she realized she had been followed by a man she did not know. He then exposed himself to the victim before driving off in his car. She quickly called 9-1-1.
OCEANSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Two Suspects Jailed for Stabbing Man, Throwing Glass at Dog’s Face in San Marcos

Two men were arrested Tuesday in an early morning stabbing in San Marcos that sent a man and a dog to hospitals. Johnnie Kousol, 44, and 32-year-old Deon Palmer were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, cruelty to animals and conspiracy. Both were booked into the Vista Detention Facility, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SAN MARCOS, CA
onscene.tv

SWAT Standoff Enters Second Day | San Diego

08.22.2022 | 8:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The suspect is Reggie Smith, a former 20-year-old Coast Guardsmen and State Corrections Officer from Donovan State Prison. According to the neighbors who have known him for years,. He is a terror in the neighborhood, ever since his wife passed away 2 years ago. Anyone that parks in front of his house, he attacks the cars, by breaking the windows, and in the case of the white Toyota, he shot out the window. His former wife was his former Stepmother. He is fully suited up tactically and wearing a gas mask according to officers that have seen him.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy