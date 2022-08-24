Police investigate shooting death of man dropped off at hospital

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man who was dropped off at a hospital in Chula Vista with a gunshot wound died Sunday, police said.

Around 1:55 a.m., authorities received reports of a man with a gunshot wound being dropped off at Scripps Mercy Hospital, located at 435 H Street, Sgt. Anthony Molina with the Chula Vista Police Department stated in a release Tuesday.

The hospital staff were not able to save the victim who was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival, according to police.

Molina identified the victim as Rudy Fimbres, 32, of San Diego. He is believed to have been transient, living in Chula Vista and San Diego.

Witnesses told police that they saw three people in the vehicle that drove away from the scene after dropping Fimbres off at the hospital. Police describe the vehicle as a late-model white Jeep Patriot (compact SUV) with black rims.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by San Diego Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest in the murder investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile app) http://p3tips.com/409 if they wish to remain anonymous.

