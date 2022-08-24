Read full article on original website
Corner Studio: Pick. Click. Give and Downtown Block Party
On this first episode of KMXT’s Corner Studio, host Jared Griffin talks with Mitchell Davidson and Laura Arboleda of the Kodiak Community Foundation, and Hazel de los Santos with Kodiak Arts Council, to talk about Pick. Click. Give. and the Kodiak Downtown Block Party on September 10.
19 Best Things to do in Kodiak – Handpicked by a Local
The city of Kodiak is found on the island bearing the same name, located off Alaska’s southernmost coast. Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge covers two-thirds of the island’s 3,670 square miles, safeguarding the island’s wildlife for generations to come. Alaska’s Emerald Isle is recognized for its lush green...
