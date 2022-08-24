Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
myneworleans.com
The Inner Pup (TIP) Launches a Dog Training Voucher Program
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Taaka’s dog training vouchers are available to pet owners who want to build better relationships with their dogs and puppies, with affordable group training classes. New Orleans and Greater New Orleans area pet owners qualify for this program as long as they can provide standard proof of low-income (inclusive of food stamps, medicaid, or a paystub).
fox8live.com
ZURIK: New Orleans council members push to rectify millions in unpaid judgments
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s a new push to pay hundreds of victims who are owed millions of dollars by the City of New Orleans. A series of FOX 8 investigations show that New Orleans owes more than $36 million in nearly 500 separate cases. The oldest case dates back to 1996.
fox8live.com
What is Mayor Cantrell’s ‘Pathways’ program for juvenile offenders?
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Wednesday (Aug. 24) doubled down on her decision to show up in support of a convicted juvenile offender who was a graduate of the city’s “Pathways” program. “That’s supporting a young person that has made decisions that puts him...
fox8live.com
Once-a-week trash pickup could become the new norm in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nearly a year after Hurricane Ida, New Orleanians can only remember what it was like to have twice-a-week trash pick-up. New contracts being proposed by the city call for only one trash pick-up day per week. In the days and weeks immediately following Ida, trash pick-up...
fox8live.com
One year after Hurricane Ida, Irish Bayou neighbors push to rebuild lost wetlands
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At the foot of the Twin Spans Bridge, where U.S. Highway 11 flies over Interstate 10, life in New Orleans takes on a different pace. “It’s a way of life that I personally enjoy,” said Richard Bruno, a homeowner in Irish Bayou. While Irish...
Councilman on Cantrell travel: Where are the results?
Another controversial topic that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed was her recent travel to other countries, which has cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.
NOLA.com
Sidney Torres' company paid $106k to employees after denying overtime in violation of labor laws
Sidney Torres IV has paid back wages to 105 employees of his IV Waste garbage-collection company after he improperly denied them bonuses and overtime while failing to accurately log some of their hours, federal officials said Tuesday. Torres paid his employees flat daily rates even when they worked more than...
wgno.com
New Orleans’ Very Own Remarkable Woman Winner: Meet Dr. Patrice Sentino
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Hope, health, and healing–these three words are what Dr. Patrice Sentino lives by. “I was inspired by the word ‘hope’ because I believe everyone has the ability to make it. There is hope in every situation,” Dr. Sentino told WGNO’s Peyton Locicero-Trist. “No one has to be left out, no one has to be lost because there is hope. There is restoration.”
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?
I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
NOLA.com
A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses
The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
fox8live.com
Recovering and rebuilding one year since Hurricane Ida
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Monday, August 29 will mark one year since Hurricane Ida’s historically damaging winds made landfall in Louisiana. FOX 8 will be providing special coverage throughout the day, beginning on FOX 8 Morning Edition at 4:30 a.m. Rob Krieger, Kelsey Davis, and Josh Roberson will be...
fox8live.com
Isle De Jean Charles climate refugee relocations begin
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After five years of planning, and 48 million federal dollars, longtime residents of Isle de Jean Charles began making their move to higher ground Thursday. These ‘climate refugees’ never wanted to leave their old homes, but most believe life there is no longer sustainable.
Years after Hurricane Katrina, a new documentary asks: What happened to the children?
Edward Buckles, Jr. was just 13 when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and changed his home forever. His new documentary is his attempt to unpack the trauma of that childhood experience.
fox8live.com
IV Waste to pay nearly $107K in back wages to workers improperly denied overtime, Labor Dept. says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The U.S. Department of Labor said Tuesday (Aug. 23) that it has recovered nearly $107,000 in back wages owed to workers of the IV Waste trash collection company who were improperly denied overtime and bonus pay. The Labor Department said it found Sidney Torres IV’s waste...
WDSU
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell defends France trip spending, choice in supporting teen accused in carjacking
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans mayor held a news conference Wednesday night where she defended her recent trip to France as well as her decision to support a teen in court who was accused of carjacking. Documents obtained by WDSU showed Cantrell spent $43,000 for the trip. A...
wwno.org
With peak of hurricane season here, Gov. Edwards calls decision to delay S&WB funds 'misguided'
As Louisiana enters the historic peak months for storms of what is still anticipated to be an “above normal” hurricane season, local, state and federal officials urged residents not to get complacent and to finalize their plans if a storm hits — even as many continue to recover from the record-breaking storms that have walloped south Louisiana over the last two years.
NOLA.com
In New Orleans' fourth homicide of the day, woman killed on Chef Menteur Highway
Police were trying Wednesday night to determine who killed a woman in the 11000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, near Venetian Isles, in New Orleans' fourth homicide of the day. Officers were initially called to a report of shots fired in the 4600 block of Nottingham Drive at 6:42 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department said.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson needs to remember her campaign promises
The Orleans Justice Center, as the parish jail is now formally known, has been the scene of troubling incidents for many years, and that hasn't changed with a new sheriff in town. Since Susan Hutson took office there's been a fatal fight, followed by a suicide a few days later....
fox8live.com
Wife of shot carjacking victim says Cantrell called her; asks mayor to show up in court
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she was open to speaking with more victims at a press conference Wednesday, and it appears she started acting on that vow, calling the frustrated wife of a man shot and carjacked Uptown in mid-July after calls for action. Scott Toups has...
Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?
Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
