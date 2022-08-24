ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Suspects arrested in fatal Logan Heights shooting; victim identified

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO – Two men have been arrested and a victim has been identified following a shooting in Logan Heights, authorities said Tuesday.

Torrodney Prevot, 27, and Anthony Deshaun Word, 22, were arrested by officers in connection to the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Chula Vista resident, Devin Payton, according to Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department.

Officers were originally called to the 2200 block of Imperial Avenue around 2:49 a.m. Monday for reports of a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, police located Payton, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was provided with life-saving measures at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Man, 30, shot, killed in Logan Heights

During the initial investigation, officers discovered that Payton had been shot following a verbal altercation with an unknown suspect. Police later found out that there were two men who were seen arguing with the victim before the shooting.

At one point during the argument, Prevot is believed to have left the parking lot and retrieved a gun from his vehicle. Police say the man then came back to the parking lot and fired one shot at Payton, fatally striking him. The two men then left the scene.

Detectives identified Prevot and Word as suspects and located the two men at a home in the 1800 block of State Street. The suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Prevot was arrested on one count of suspicion of murder and Word was arrested on one count of suspicion of being an accessory to murder.

The matter remains under investigation.

