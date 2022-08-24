ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlestown, RI

whatsupnewp.com

Jamestown Arts Center to host Rhode Island premiere of ‘Cunningham’ on August 27

This Saturday, August 27 at 7 pm, is the long-awaited Rhode Island premiere of the international film sensation and global art project CUNNINGHAM at the Jamestown Arts Center. CUNNINGHAM traces the artistic evolution of Merce Cunningham over three decades of risk and discovery–from a struggling dancer in postwar New York to his emergence as one of the world’s most visionary choreographers.
JAMESTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport International Boat Show offers showgoers a full schedule of exciting activities to educate and entertain the whole family

The Newport International Boat Show announced today its schedule of showgoer activities to engage and excite the whole family. This year’s Show will take place September 15-18, 2022, at the Newport Yachting Center Marina in downtown Newport, Rhode Island. “Every year, the Newport International Boat Show attracts exhibitors offering...
NEWPORT, RI
Charlestown, RI
Rhode Island State
whatsupnewp.com

Annual Sail for Hope to set sail and raise funds for charities

On Sunday, September 11, local sailors plan to race around Conanicut Island in the Sail for Hope. The annual race around Jamestown is a fundraiser to benefit World Central Kitchen Ukraine relief, Save the Children’s Emergency Fund, and Sail Newport’s new after-school Marine Exploration Program for Thompson Middle School.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

CCRI Players bring Shakespeare to Vietnam with unique adaptation of Othello

The Community College of Rhode Island Players will close their 2022 Summer Repertory theater season this week with Othello, a modern-era adaption of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy. Othello premiers Thursday, August 25 at 7:30 pm at CCRI’s Bobby Hackett Theatre in Warwick and continues with 7:30 evening shows Friday and...
WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

RIDOH recommends closing Easton’s Beach for swimming

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing Easton’s Beach (also known as First Beach) in Newport for swimming because of high bacteria levels. In a press release, RIDOH says that officials will continue to monitor and review beach water quality until Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Bristol Ferry Lighthouse hits the market for $750,000

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that the Bristol Ferry Lighthouse is now on the market. Built in 1855, the waterfront property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The home, located at 7 Old Ferry Road, is listed at $750,000 and presented by Kim...
BRISTOL, RI
Mike Zito
Memphis Minnie
Bonnie Raitt
Dani Wilde
Samantha Fish
whatsupnewp.com

Sunset Slam raises nearly $85,000 to support TeamFAME

The International Tennis Hall of Fame celebrated TeamFAME’s first graduating class of eighth graders on Wednesday evening at the second annual Sunset Slam. TeamFAME, the ITHF’s National Junior Tennis and Learning (NJTL) Chapter backed by the USTA Foundation, is a primary outlet by which the ITHF builds community through tennis. Since the program’s launch in 2018, TeamFAME has provided tennis programming, academic support, and enrichment opportunities to over 135 middle schoolers and their families in the Newport area.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Marshall M. Michael Jr.

Marshall McLean “Mike” Michael Jr., 93 of Newport, passed away peacefully in his home on August 21, 2022. He was born in Lexington, NC on February 3, 1929. He attended school in Lexington until he begged his parents to allow him to enlist in the US Navy, toward the end of WWII, in February of 1945. After basic training, the “Eager Young Buck” was shipped off to Korea. While awaiting orders to be sent off to the Pacific theater to fight, he contracted a severe case of spinal meningitis. After a near death experience and a long recovery, he and was honorably discharged from the Navy in August of 1946. Mike realized that military life suited him well, so in 1947 he enlisted in the US Army. His first orders sent him to Fort Adams in Newport. Mike was there until the base closed in 1950.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport Water Division warns of fake utility crews

The Newport Water Division is urging residents across Aquidneck Island, especially those who are home during the day, to be alert for impostors. The Newport Water Division has received reports from customers who have been approached by individuals posing as Water Division personnel, according to a press release from the City of Newport.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Bova seeks to delay regionalization vote

While other Middletown and Newport officials are touting the benefits of. regionalizing the communities’ schools, Newport Councilor Jamie Bova tonight will. to postpone the November regionalization vote. Bova, in her newsletter, said she would favor a regionalization plan that. combines school facilities, rather than the current proposal that keeps...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Opinion: Convene the Academic Advisory Committee now to refocus on regionalization’s real bottom line: improving student outcomes

The below statement presented at this evening’s Council meeting during the comment period for Councilor Bova’s resolution regarding regionalization. Convene the Academic Advisory Committee now to refocus on regionalization’s real bottom line: improving student outcomes. Newport and Middletown residents have invested a substantial amount of time and...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Weekday commuter rail service will return to Foxboro Station beginning September 12

The Kraft Group and Patriot Place, in partnership with the Town of Foxborough, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) and Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), announced today that weekday commuter rail service will return to Foxboro Station on Sept. 12, 2022. Foxboro Station first featured weekday commuter rail service from Oct....
FOXBOROUGH, MA

