whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (August 26-28)
A couple of big shows at Gillette Stadium this weekend headline “Six Picks” along a free music festival featuring some of the region’s best artists. Check out some of the best music around town in “Six Picks.”. Friday: One of the greatest songwriters of the 21st...
whatsupnewp.com
Jamestown Arts Center to host Rhode Island premiere of ‘Cunningham’ on August 27
This Saturday, August 27 at 7 pm, is the long-awaited Rhode Island premiere of the international film sensation and global art project CUNNINGHAM at the Jamestown Arts Center. CUNNINGHAM traces the artistic evolution of Merce Cunningham over three decades of risk and discovery–from a struggling dancer in postwar New York to his emergence as one of the world’s most visionary choreographers.
whatsupnewp.com
On This Day in Newport History: Van Johnson, Actor and Dancer, Was Born in Newport on August 25, 1916
Van Johnson, a popular Hollywood star in the ’40s and ’50s with such films as “30 Seconds over Tokyo,” “A Guy Named Joe” and “The Caine Mutiny,” was born on August 25, 1916 in Newport, RI. He was born Charles Van Dell...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport International Boat Show offers showgoers a full schedule of exciting activities to educate and entertain the whole family
The Newport International Boat Show announced today its schedule of showgoer activities to engage and excite the whole family. This year’s Show will take place September 15-18, 2022, at the Newport Yachting Center Marina in downtown Newport, Rhode Island. “Every year, the Newport International Boat Show attracts exhibitors offering...
whatsupnewp.com
Annual Sail for Hope to set sail and raise funds for charities
On Sunday, September 11, local sailors plan to race around Conanicut Island in the Sail for Hope. The annual race around Jamestown is a fundraiser to benefit World Central Kitchen Ukraine relief, Save the Children’s Emergency Fund, and Sail Newport’s new after-school Marine Exploration Program for Thompson Middle School.
whatsupnewp.com
CCRI Players bring Shakespeare to Vietnam with unique adaptation of Othello
The Community College of Rhode Island Players will close their 2022 Summer Repertory theater season this week with Othello, a modern-era adaption of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy. Othello premiers Thursday, August 25 at 7:30 pm at CCRI’s Bobby Hackett Theatre in Warwick and continues with 7:30 evening shows Friday and...
whatsupnewp.com
RIDOH recommends closing Easton’s Beach for swimming
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing Easton’s Beach (also known as First Beach) in Newport for swimming because of high bacteria levels. In a press release, RIDOH says that officials will continue to monitor and review beach water quality until Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available.
whatsupnewp.com
Bristol Ferry Lighthouse hits the market for $750,000
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that the Bristol Ferry Lighthouse is now on the market. Built in 1855, the waterfront property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The home, located at 7 Old Ferry Road, is listed at $750,000 and presented by Kim...
whatsupnewp.com
Sunset Slam raises nearly $85,000 to support TeamFAME
The International Tennis Hall of Fame celebrated TeamFAME’s first graduating class of eighth graders on Wednesday evening at the second annual Sunset Slam. TeamFAME, the ITHF’s National Junior Tennis and Learning (NJTL) Chapter backed by the USTA Foundation, is a primary outlet by which the ITHF builds community through tennis. Since the program’s launch in 2018, TeamFAME has provided tennis programming, academic support, and enrichment opportunities to over 135 middle schoolers and their families in the Newport area.
whatsupnewp.com
21 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend: August 26 – 28
Here are open houses happening over the holiday weekend in Newport County. In the market for a home or have questions about the home buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information. Newport. 2 Sharon Court | $1,100,000 | Open House on Saturday and...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Marshall M. Michael Jr.
Marshall McLean “Mike” Michael Jr., 93 of Newport, passed away peacefully in his home on August 21, 2022. He was born in Lexington, NC on February 3, 1929. He attended school in Lexington until he begged his parents to allow him to enlist in the US Navy, toward the end of WWII, in February of 1945. After basic training, the “Eager Young Buck” was shipped off to Korea. While awaiting orders to be sent off to the Pacific theater to fight, he contracted a severe case of spinal meningitis. After a near death experience and a long recovery, he and was honorably discharged from the Navy in August of 1946. Mike realized that military life suited him well, so in 1947 he enlisted in the US Army. His first orders sent him to Fort Adams in Newport. Mike was there until the base closed in 1950.
whatsupnewp.com
League of Women Voters of Newport County is seeking applications for the Joan C. Arnold Civic Participation Award
The League of Women Voters of Newport County is seeking applications for the Joan C. Arnold Civic Participation Award. Joan C. Arnold was a long-time League member dedicated to helping others in need and to improving the quality of life in Newport County; the award seeks to honor similar community members.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Water Division warns of fake utility crews
The Newport Water Division is urging residents across Aquidneck Island, especially those who are home during the day, to be alert for impostors. The Newport Water Division has received reports from customers who have been approached by individuals posing as Water Division personnel, according to a press release from the City of Newport.
whatsupnewp.com
Bova seeks to delay regionalization vote
While other Middletown and Newport officials are touting the benefits of. regionalizing the communities’ schools, Newport Councilor Jamie Bova tonight will. to postpone the November regionalization vote. Bova, in her newsletter, said she would favor a regionalization plan that. combines school facilities, rather than the current proposal that keeps...
whatsupnewp.com
Opinion: Convene the Academic Advisory Committee now to refocus on regionalization’s real bottom line: improving student outcomes
The below statement presented at this evening’s Council meeting during the comment period for Councilor Bova’s resolution regarding regionalization. Convene the Academic Advisory Committee now to refocus on regionalization’s real bottom line: improving student outcomes. Newport and Middletown residents have invested a substantial amount of time and...
whatsupnewp.com
Weekday commuter rail service will return to Foxboro Station beginning September 12
The Kraft Group and Patriot Place, in partnership with the Town of Foxborough, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) and Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), announced today that weekday commuter rail service will return to Foxboro Station on Sept. 12, 2022. Foxboro Station first featured weekday commuter rail service from Oct....
