Marshall McLean “Mike” Michael Jr., 93 of Newport, passed away peacefully in his home on August 21, 2022. He was born in Lexington, NC on February 3, 1929. He attended school in Lexington until he begged his parents to allow him to enlist in the US Navy, toward the end of WWII, in February of 1945. After basic training, the “Eager Young Buck” was shipped off to Korea. While awaiting orders to be sent off to the Pacific theater to fight, he contracted a severe case of spinal meningitis. After a near death experience and a long recovery, he and was honorably discharged from the Navy in August of 1946. Mike realized that military life suited him well, so in 1947 he enlisted in the US Army. His first orders sent him to Fort Adams in Newport. Mike was there until the base closed in 1950.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO