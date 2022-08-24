Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington man sentenced to life after crime spree that ended in Montana
Aug. 25—A man who went on a multi-state crime spree throughout the Inland Northwest in January was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month. Jesse Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Washington, pleaded guilty to 16 charges in July, including aggravated assault, aggravated assault on law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle and robbery. He was sentenced on Aug. 12.
Yakima Herald Republic
WA will ban new gas-powered cars by 2035, following California's lead
Aug. 25—Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday that Washington would follow California's lead and ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The specific regulations for Washington will be sharpened in the coming weeks and months and the public will have the opportunity to weigh in. But the move toward zero-emission vehicles represents a significant and aggressive step toward cutting greenhouse gases in the state — a step that one Washington Republican criticized as overly proscriptive.
Yakima Herald Republic
Defendant in Concrete sword killing pleads not guilty
Aug. 19—MOUNT VERNON — A 26-year-old Concrete man pleaded not guilty Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court to premeditated first-degree murder. A conviction would carry a sentence of up to life in prison. The Skagit County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Lee Jernigan on July 28 for allegedly stabbing...
Yakima Herald Republic
Teen suspected in Walmart shooting charged as an adult
Aug. 20—MOUNT VERNON — A 15-year-old Mount Vernon boy has been charged as an adult for his alleged role in the July 17 shooting at Walmart in Mount Vernon that injured five. Jesus J. Tatro pleaded not guilty to five felony charges of first-degree assault at his Aug....
Yakima Herald Republic
Feds and WA reach deal on leaking Hanford nuclear waste tanks. They won't be emptied soon
Aug. 25—The Department of Energy will not immediately begin emptying radioactive and hazardous chemical waste from two underground tanks that are leaking waste into the ground at the Hanford nuclear reservation. Instead, it will take steps to limit the spread of the waste and consider ways to revise its...
Yakima Herald Republic
Breaking down the Yakima Board of Health's letter asking Gov. Inslee to rescind the vaccine mandate
The Yakima County Board of Health sent a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee last month asking him to rescind a proclamation that requires state, education and health workers as well as volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Though the letter is mostly accurate, it tiptoes around certain aspects of COVID-19...
Yakima Herald Republic
Monkeypox infecting some women and children in WA as outbreak spreads
Aug. 25—A King County infant has become infected with the monkeypox virus as the outbreak grows in Washington, prompting public health leaders to again remind medical providers of possible symptoms and call attention to the seriousness of the disease. While the threat of infection to the general public remains...
Yakima Herald Republic
WA ferry that crashed near West Seattle dock is out until next year
The Cathlamet ferry, which crashed in spectacular fashion last month near the Fauntleroy dock in West Seattle, will undergo repairs in Everett through at least the end of the year, according to Washington State Ferries. The 1980s-era boat will go into dry dock at Everett Ship Repair, one of the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Is Bumbershoot 2022 happening?
If you were hoping to make Bumbershoot Music & Arts Festival the center of your Labor Day Weekend plans, think again. The festival, a mainstay in the Pacific Northwest's arts, culture and entertainment scene — the quintessential end-of-a-Seattle-summer's last hurrah — is not returning until next summer. Earlier...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mercer Street Books has become a world-famous neighborhood bookstore
For almost 40 continuous years, the sunny storefront at 7 Mercer Street has been home to woman-owned bookstores. Titlewave Books — reportedly playwright August Wilson’s favorite Seattle bookshop — graced the address for over two decades before closing in 2004. Jamie Lutton then turned the space into an outpost of her Twice Sold Tales bookstore chain for five years.
Yakima Herald Republic
THING festival returns to Port Townsend with superb comeback lineup
It feels like a million years ago that Seattle Theatre Group introduced to the world (or at least Western Washington) its promising new music and arts festival, THING. Helmed by Adam Zacks, the intimate fest at Fort Worden Historical State Park in Port Townsend felt like a low-key successor to Zacks' beloved Sasquatch festival, which packed up its tents for good after 2018.
