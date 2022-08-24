ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Washington man sentenced to life after crime spree that ended in Montana

Aug. 25—A man who went on a multi-state crime spree throughout the Inland Northwest in January was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month. Jesse Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Washington, pleaded guilty to 16 charges in July, including aggravated assault, aggravated assault on law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle and robbery. He was sentenced on Aug. 12.
SULTAN, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

WA will ban new gas-powered cars by 2035, following California's lead

Aug. 25—Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday that Washington would follow California's lead and ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The specific regulations for Washington will be sharpened in the coming weeks and months and the public will have the opportunity to weigh in. But the move toward zero-emission vehicles represents a significant and aggressive step toward cutting greenhouse gases in the state — a step that one Washington Republican criticized as overly proscriptive.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Defendant in Concrete sword killing pleads not guilty

Aug. 19—MOUNT VERNON — A 26-year-old Concrete man pleaded not guilty Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court to premeditated first-degree murder. A conviction would carry a sentence of up to life in prison. The Skagit County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Lee Jernigan on July 28 for allegedly stabbing...
CONCRETE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Teen suspected in Walmart shooting charged as an adult

Aug. 20—MOUNT VERNON — A 15-year-old Mount Vernon boy has been charged as an adult for his alleged role in the July 17 shooting at Walmart in Mount Vernon that injured five. Jesus J. Tatro pleaded not guilty to five felony charges of first-degree assault at his Aug....
MOUNT VERNON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Lynnwood, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Corvallis, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

Monkeypox infecting some women and children in WA as outbreak spreads

Aug. 25—A King County infant has become infected with the monkeypox virus as the outbreak grows in Washington, prompting public health leaders to again remind medical providers of possible symptoms and call attention to the seriousness of the disease. While the threat of infection to the general public remains...
KING COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

WA ferry that crashed near West Seattle dock is out until next year

The Cathlamet ferry, which crashed in spectacular fashion last month near the Fauntleroy dock in West Seattle, will undergo repairs in Everett through at least the end of the year, according to Washington State Ferries. The 1980s-era boat will go into dry dock at Everett Ship Repair, one of the...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Brown
Yakima Herald Republic

Is Bumbershoot 2022 happening?

If you were hoping to make Bumbershoot Music & Arts Festival the center of your Labor Day Weekend plans, think again. The festival, a mainstay in the Pacific Northwest's arts, culture and entertainment scene — the quintessential end-of-a-Seattle-summer's last hurrah — is not returning until next summer. Earlier...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mercer Street Books has become a world-famous neighborhood bookstore

For almost 40 continuous years, the sunny storefront at 7 Mercer Street has been home to woman-owned bookstores. Titlewave Books — reportedly playwright August Wilson’s favorite Seattle bookshop — graced the address for over two decades before closing in 2004. Jamie Lutton then turned the space into an outpost of her Twice Sold Tales bookstore chain for five years.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

THING festival returns to Port Townsend with superb comeback lineup

It feels like a million years ago that Seattle Theatre Group introduced to the world (or at least Western Washington) its promising new music and arts festival, THING. Helmed by Adam Zacks, the intimate fest at Fort Worden Historical State Park in Port Townsend felt like a low-key successor to Zacks' beloved Sasquatch festival, which packed up its tents for good after 2018.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy