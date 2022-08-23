ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mother wants U.S. soldier tried in Italy for son's death

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xysy6_0hShsft200

The mother of a 15-year-old Italian boy killed after being struck by a car driven by a U.S. servicewoman from the Aviano Air Base is demanding that the case be tried in Italy, and not by a U.S. military court.

The death of Giovanni Zanier is being investigated by Italian authorities, but because a U.S. service member is involved, the case could be turned over to the military under an Italian-U.S. military treaty.

The 20-year-old woman was under house arrest for investigation of vehicular homicide. Toxicology exams showed she was driving with four times the legal limit of alcohol, Italian media have reported.

The boy’s mother, Barbara Scandella, told Italian dailies on Tuesday that the woman “must be tried in Italy and serve the entire penalty here.”

“We all know of previous incidents that have involved the American military in terrible accidents here. The truth is in these areas, they can do what they want and remain unpunished,’’ Scandella was quoted as saying by Rome daily La Repubblica. She made similar comments to Corriere della Sera.

In 1998, a U.S. pilot taking off from Aviano severed a ski-lift cable with a military jet while flying too low, killing 20 people. He was court-martialed by a U.S. military court, and acquitted on 20 counts of manslaughter in a case that provoked national outrage in Italy and strained relations with the United States.

In the latest case, the woman was driving a car that crashed into the curb at the edge of a roundabout at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the town of Porcia, about nine miles from the Aviano base in northeastern Italy, Italian media said.

The 15-year-old was chatting with two friends on a bicycle path, when he was hit and his body tossed dozens of yards away by the impact, Corriere della Sera reported. He died while being transferred to a hospital. His friends were uninjured.

U.S. military authorities expressed their “deepest condolences” and said they were working closely with Italian law enforcement.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son

A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Colombian Drug Lord Sent a Message From US Prison: Please Stop Killing Cops

Colombia’s most-wanted drug lord just sent a message to his old associates from the U.S. prison where he’s currently locked up: Please stop killing police officers. Dairo Antonio Úsuga, better known as “Otoniel,” sent a letter through his attorney calling for the Gulf Clan, a guerrilla group turned drug cartel, to “cease all the attacks against official forces in Colombia because it is harmful for the society.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Italian#The Aviano Air Base#American#Corriere#Aviano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
Andrei Tapalaga

Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years Ago

Filipinos are pictured in loincloths sitting in a circle together at Coney Island in New York in the early 20th centuryRareHistoricalPhotos. Many people are not aware, but Human Zoos used to be quite a common thing in the western world during the 19th and early 20th centuries. What these Zoos consisted of were tribesmen from various corners of the world put on display for the entertainment of others. Instead of cages, these indigenous people were placed in habitats that were similar to their place of origin, and in exchange for this cruel slavery, they were given the bare minimum to survive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
LiveScience

14 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved

There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Foreign Office issues Mexico travel warning after recent resort shooting

The British government is warning tourists in Mexico to be alert to the risk of being caught up in gang-related violence after a recent shooting at a beach resort.On Monday, three people sustained gunshot wounds in Playa del Carmen, which is located between Cancun and Tulum, in an incident suspected to be linked to drug cartels.In its updated travel advice, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warned of increased violence between criminal gangs in and around tourist hotspots on Mexico’s popular Caribbean coast.It said: “Two foreign tourists were killed in Tulum, more tourists were injured during a shootout in Puerto...
TRAVEL
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
406K+
Followers
68K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy